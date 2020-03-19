For the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak began, China has reported no new domestic cases of the illness. Only eight deaths were reported for Wednesday, all of which occurred in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the pandemic started.
Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down over 1,300 points. Meanwhile, two members of Congress have tested positive.
London to essentially close underground as mayor says city is in crisis
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Thursday that the coronavirus crisis in the country's capital was nowhere near its peak.
In a streamed speech, Khan said the outbreak was the biggest crisis the city had faced "since the Second World War,” noting 41 deaths in London so far. He also said "the normal rules of the game are gone" when asked about flexibility with the government budget.
This came after Transport for London introduced new reduction measures across London's underground in an attempt to contain the spread, urging only essential journeys.
The U.K. will also close all schools starting Friday until further notice. Britain had initially been as one of the few European countries enforcing only minor daily-life restrictions relating to the virus.
'I felt like I had a belt around my chest': Rep. Ben McAdams shares details after testing positive for coronavirus
Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, said Thursday that it feels like "worst cold I've ever had" and that any members of Congress who had close contact with him since Friday should be concerned.
“What I've been told by the House physician is that anyone who had close contact with me from Friday onward should be should be concerned and should probably take precautions,” McAdams said in an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show.
McAdams said there aren’t a lot of members who would be in that category, but the “few members that I had contact with in that period probably should be quarantined.”
Conan O'Brien's show to return via iPhone
Newlyweds dance alone after coronavirus restrictions limit wedding plans
Minnesota classifies grocery store workers as emergency personnel
Minnesota has classified grocery store workers as emergency personnel, allowing them to access free child care provided by the state.
As people continue to practice social distancing and restaurants and bars remain closed, grocery store workers have essentially become first responders to the crisis, making sure everybody stays fed.
For this reason, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz added store clerks, stockers, food preparation personnel, cleaning staff and deli staff at grocery stores to the list of "Emergency Tier 2" workers, according to an executive order dated for Tuesday. Workers with school-age children are now entitled to free-care provided by school districts.
In a Wednesday tweet, the Minnesota Grocers Association thanked the governor, saying it will allow workers to keep doing their job.
Vermont's governor said on Wednesday he will take the same measure.
EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, saying he was "in good spirits."
Last week, Britain and the E.U. agreed to cancel face-to-face trade negotiations planned for this week in London due to the outbreak.
Cuomo: Fear and panic is a 'worse problem' than the coronavirus right now
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that the fear and panic in the U.S. right now is a “worse problem” than the coronavirus.
“We know what we have to do on the virus. It's going to be hard, it's going to be disruptive but we know what we have to do there. The fear and the panic can actually get out of control more than the virus can,” he said in an interview on “TODAY” with Savannah Guthrie.
While he warned against increasing fear and panic, Cuomo said, “This is a war, Savannah. We have to treat it like a war.”
Asked about public figures having easier access to tests when they don’t present symptoms as people who have symptoms, Cuomo said, “That should not happen.”
Christmas lights ‘spread happiness’ during pandemic
It may be March but some people are turning their holiday lights back on to help spread some cheer during the coronavirus outbreak.
Rob Makowsky posted a photograph of his lit-up house on twitter, noting that he “figured the world could use a bit more brightness.”
Others have taken similar actions to “spread happiness” during the outbreak. One Delaware man noted that the effort was easy — he hadn't yet taken his lights and decorations down.
Amazon closes NYC warehouse after employee diagnosed with coronavirus
Amazon closed one of its facilities in New York City after a worker there was diagnosed with coronavirus, a spokesperson for the company told NBC News.
Employees at the Queens warehouse were sent home with full pay, and "we are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine," the spokesperson said. It is unclear when Amazon plans to reopen the site, in Woodside.
The Queens worker is the first known U.S. Amazon employee to be diagnosed with the virus, according to CNBC. Amazon confirmed on Monday that at least five workers at warehouses in Spain and Italy had tested positive.
Australia and New Zealand close borders to foreigners
Both New Zealand and Australia closed their borders to all foreigners starting Friday, as they stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference that citizens and permanent residents can still return, but their options are running out as many commercial airlines are cancelling flights.
“I’m not willing to tolerate risk at our borders,” Ardern told the media conference. New Zealand so far has 28 cases of coronavirus, but no deaths.
The announcement came shortly after neighboring Australia announced the same measure. Australia has recorded around 600 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths as of Thursday — a relatively small number compared to other countries. However, officials are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of an exponential rise in cases.
Biden and Sanders campaigns 'in regular contact' to discuss coronavirus
Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign said late Wednesday that it's been in touch with Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign since last week and have been exchanging ideas about how the U.S. should respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told NBC News that they've been in "regular contact at a senior level," talking about how the outbreak is affecting their campaigns and how to adjust their activities in the 2020 presidential race.
Bedingfield said the two campaigns have their differences, but they are collaborating to promote the health and safety of their staff. Sanders returned to Vermont late Wednesday after being in Washington Wednesday to vote for the coronavirus aid bill.