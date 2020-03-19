For the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak began, China has reported no new domestic cases of the illness.
Only eight deaths were reported for Wednesday, all of which occurred in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the pandemic started. Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the U.S. and Europe have brought life in many major cities to a standstill, and governments are launching a variety of aid packages meant to alleviate the worst of the economic impact.
Markets were calmer on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening lower by around 200 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by just under 1 percent each.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II has coronavirus
PARIS — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying.
Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.
In a statement Thursday, the palace said he is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his U.S. actress mother. It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.
Photo: Temperature check in Pakistan
Experimental drug holds promise for treating the coronavirus
There are early signs that an experimental treatment for people who become very sick from the coronavirus may start working within 24 hours of the first dose.
The treatment, an antiviral therapy called remdesivir, is thought to work by blocking the virus from reproducing itself in the body.
Could Congress hold remote votes?
Many members of Congress have suggested that the House and Senate should authorize remote voting for a strictly limited period of time and solely on matters pertaining to the public health crisis. Would that be constitutional?
The constitutional issue comes from Section 5 of Article I, which says "a majority of each [house] shall constitute a quorum to do business." The Senate, however, seldom polices its own enforcement of this requirement and simply presumes that a quorum is present, unless a member suggests it is not. The House largely operates under the same presumption that a quorum is present, unless a member objects.
Whatever reasons the leadership may have for opposing remote voting, there's a strong argument that as long as both chambers presume a quorum is present and no member objects, there would be no constitutional obstacle. If someone later sued and claimed a bill was passed unconstitutionally, the courts would likely decline to second-guess how Congress conducts its business. That's what happened in 1890 when the House changed its rules for counting a quorum.
The Supreme Court said, "The Constitution has prescribed no method of making this determination, and it is therefore within the competency of the house to prescribe any method which shall be reasonably certain to ascertain the fact" that a quorum was present.
Gov. Cuomo: New York state needs 30,000 ventilators
Cuomo issues new work from home order as coronavirus cases surgeMarch 19, 202000:43
New York has identified about 5,000 to 6,000 available ventilators, far fewer than the 30,000 the state would need to be prepared for the increasing number of patients who may be compromised by the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
"This is a nationwide problem," adding that "every state is shopping for ventilators." He would like the federal government to play a larger role to ensure hospitals don't face ventilator shortages.
During his daily news conference with reporters in the state capital of Albany, Cuomo also said:
- New York, and New York City in particular, will not be quarantined or force people to stay "locked up" in their homes or shelter in place. "None of that is going to happen," he said.
- The total number of positive coronavirus cases in New York has shot up dramatically because more people are being tested. Statewide, there are now 4,152 positive cases, with 1,769 of them new.
- There will be a 90-day mortgage relief plan for homeowners in which mortgage payments will be waived based on financial hardships. Foreclosures will also be postponed or suspended during this time and there will be a grace period for loan modifications.
- There will also be no overdraft or overage fees for ATM and credit cards.
Spain's death toll climbs by over 200 overnight
Spain’s death toll from the epidemic soared by 209 in 24 hours to 767 fatalities the health ministry said on Thursday. Spain is the second worst affected country in Europe, as only Italy has had more cases and deaths.
The total number of cases also climbed by a quarter to 17,147 on Thursday — on Wednesday, there were 13,716 cases in Spain.
This comes as Spain announced a 200 billion euro (about $215 billion) package on Tuesday to help companies and protect workers affected by the spiraling outbreak crisis.
More than half of jobs in Spain are dependent on small or medium-sized companies in a country with one of the developed world’s highest unemployment rates.
Morning roundup of coronavirus coverage
Wanted: People willing to get sick to find coronavirus vaccine [The Wall Street Journal]
Amid coronavirus outbreak, drive-in movie theaters find their moment [The Los Angeles Times]
COMIC: I spent a day in coronavirus awareness mode. Epidemiologists, how did I do? [NPR]
Photo: The scene in Greece
Mexico, former swine flu hub, drags feet on border closures
Mexican officials are dragging their feet on border closures and coronavirus containment measures, in what critics call a high risk strategy driven by bad memories of a shutdown a decade ago that deepened the country’s recession during the swine flu epidemic.
While neighboring U.S. and other countries in Latin America have suspended flights, banned public gatherings and closed schools, in Mexico City tens of thousands of music fans rocked out to Guns and Roses at a festival at the weekend.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also went on tour, hugging surging crowds of supporters and kissing babies.
Some Mexican scientists — receiving news of Europe’s growing lockdown — are increasingly worried that Mexico’s highly restrained approach to the outbreak could lead to a bigger epidemic down the road.
ESPN turns to alternative sports — including marble racing
ESPN is turning to fringe sports in an effort to replace some of the thrills and spills of its usual sports programming.
The network said that this Sunday its ESPN2 channel would become "ESPN8: The Ocho," a reference to the fictional channel from the movie "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story."
The TV line-up includes a range of unusual sports competitions including marble runs, cherry pit spitting, sign spinning, the Stupid Robot Fighting League and the questionably titled Death Diving Championship of 2019.
Here’s a list of other little known sporting competitions coming to ESPN’s airwaves on Sunday.