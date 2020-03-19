Photo: The scene in New York

For the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak began, China has reported no new domestic cases of the illness.
Only eight deaths were reported for Wednesday, all of which occurred in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the pandemic started. Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon Eastern Time.
Efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the U.S. and Europe have brought life in many major cities to a standstill, and governments are launching a variety of aid packages meant to alleviate the worst of the economic impact.
Markets were calmer on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening lower by around 200 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by just under 1 percent each.
NBA commissioner defends league, calls triaging of tests 'unfortunate'
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday responded to criticism of the league's testing players who weren't sick for the coronavirus, an issue that has highlighted concerns over whether society's elite are getting priority screening for the deadly virus.
"It's unfortunate we're at this position as a society where it's triage when it comes to testing," Silver said in an interview Wednesday night on ESPN's "SportsCenter". "And so the fundamental issue is obviously there are insufficient tests."
U.K. could close ports, cancel funerals as part of sweeping emergency laws
The British government has introduced sweeping new legislation to tackle the spiraling spread of the coronavirus.
The bill is 329 pages long and would give authorities power to close the ports and airports on short notice, and for police to detain and isolate people suspected of being infected.
It would also roll back regulation so recently retired doctors and trainees could help out a beleaguered health service. The measures warn funeral services may be canceled because "the death management industry may be rapidly overwhelmed."
These laws would last for two years, and the government says its powers could be switched on and off as necessary. It is expected to be fast-tracked through Parliament next week, as the British death toll rose to 137 as of Thursday.
The country has 2,689 confirmed cases but the government says the true figure could be at least ten times that number.
Medical TV dramas donate masks, gloves
They're saving lives on the small screen and in real life. Fox's medical drama "The Resident" donated supplies from the set to doctors and staff at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment of coronavirus patients.
Other TV dramas are lending a helping hand, including "Station 19" which gave N95 masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department and "The Good Doctor" which plans to donate gear in Vancouver, Entertainment Weekly reported.
Trump pushes to fast track 3 coronavirus treatments
President Trump is pushing federal health officials to fast track potential treatments for the coronavirus.
During a press briefing Thursday, Trump mentioned three treatments under investigation.
The first is remdesivir, an antiviral that's shown early promise for other types of coronaviruses. The drug is being studied in clinical trials, with results expected in late April.
He also talked about chloroquine, which is already approved as an anti-malaria treatment, as well as convalescent serum, which uses virus-fighting antibodies from the blood of previously infected patients.
None of the treatments has been approved yet to treat the coronavirus, as investigations are still underway.
Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II has coronavirus
PARIS — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying.
Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.
In a statement Thursday, the palace said he is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his U.S. actress mother. It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.
Experimental drug holds promise for treating the coronavirus
There are early signs that an experimental treatment for people who become very sick from the coronavirus may start working within 24 hours of the first dose.
The treatment, an antiviral therapy called remdesivir, is thought to work by blocking the virus from reproducing itself in the body.
Could Congress hold remote votes?
Many members of Congress have suggested that the House and Senate should authorize remote voting for a strictly limited period of time and solely on matters pertaining to the public health crisis. Would that be constitutional?
The constitutional issue comes from Section 5 of Article I, which says "a majority of each [house] shall constitute a quorum to do business." The Senate, however, seldom polices its own enforcement of this requirement and simply presumes that a quorum is present, unless a member suggests it is not. The House largely operates under the same presumption that a quorum is present, unless a member objects.
Whatever reasons the leadership may have for opposing remote voting, there's a strong argument that as long as both chambers presume a quorum is present and no member objects, there would be no constitutional obstacle. If someone later sued and claimed a bill was passed unconstitutionally, the courts would likely decline to second-guess how Congress conducts its business. That's what happened in 1890 when the House changed its rules for counting a quorum.
The Supreme Court said, "The Constitution has prescribed no method of making this determination, and it is therefore within the competency of the house to prescribe any method which shall be reasonably certain to ascertain the fact" that a quorum was present.