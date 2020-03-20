The U.S. State Department on Thursday warned Americans to no longer travel abroad, and urged those already abroad to return, for fear they may become stranded as other countries increasingly lock down in the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon Eastern Time.
For the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak began, China has reported no new domestic cases of the illness.
Only eight deaths were reported for Wednesday, all of which occurred in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the pandemic started. Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the U.S. and Europe have brought life in many major cities to a standstill, and governments are launching a variety of aid packages meant to alleviate the worst of the economic impact.
Markets were calmer on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing slightly up by around 200 points.
Live Blog
Players, staff from the Lakers, Celtics and 76ers test positive
NBA players and staff from the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have tested positive for coronavirus.
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics announced on Twitter that he was positive and encouraged young people to practice self-distancing even if they might be at low risk for COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus.
"Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness," Smart said.
The Lakers announced Thursday that two players, who were not identified, have tested positive and are not symptomatic. All staff and players have been asked to observe self-quarantine and shelter-in-place guidances, the Lakers said.
Three from the 76ers also tested positive after the entire organization was tested, the team said in a Thursday statement. The team did not specify whether the positive results came from players, coaches or staff.
"All other test results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required," the team said.
Businesses brace for devastating impact from coronavirus pandemic
FDA warns there are no at-home tests as scam kits are on the rise
The rush to create higher capacity for coronavirus testing has created an opening for scams and fly-by-night operations making unverified or outlandish claims in an effort to capitalize on public fear of the virus — including for at-home tests.
The FDA responded to the shortage of tests this week by relaxing regulatory restrictions, which approved the emergency distribution of new tests and allowed for states to authorize laboratories to develop tests.
But there are currently no FDA-approved at-home COVID-19 tests available in the U.S.
“No at-home test has been granted an emergency use authorization,” an FDA spokesperson said in an email. “And at-home test kits are explicitly exempt as part of our recent coronavirus diagnostics policy. We are looking into this further.”
Trump cancels in-person G7, summit to be held via video conference
President Donald Trump canceled the in-person G7 conference that was set to be held at Camp David this June, the White House confirmed to NBC News Thursday.
The summit between leaders from the Group of Seven nations will instead be held through video conferencing in an effort to conform with advice from medical professionals regarding social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The G7 consists of the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany.
Italy has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic as it surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus Thursday.
Who's eligible for coronavirus checks under Senate GOP plan?
The direct cash payment plan to help Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, unveiled by Senate Republicans Thursday night, would send checks of up to $1,200 per person — and payments would be based on income.
Under the plan, the details of which were revealed on the Senate floor by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., individuals making up to $75,000 annually would be eligible for a $1,200 check from the federal government.
Married couples who file their taxes jointly must make less than $150,000 to qualify for their payment, which would be $2,400. From there, according to McConnell's proposal, the payments decrease.
California governor says projections show almost 26 million residents will be infected
Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that California has projected that almost 26 million residents will be infected by the coronavirus.
“We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period,” Newsom wrote in a letter sent to President Donald Trump.
Newsom added that the state has seen 126 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours with the rate of infections detected doubling every four days. Newsom urged the president to “immediately deploy” the USNS Mercy hospital ship to the port of Los Angeles in response to the expected influx of patients, though, that ship may already be on its way to Seattle.
State Department warns Americans against traveling
The U.S. State Department raised the global travel advisory Thursday to Level 4: Do Not Travel, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
Americans should consider returning to the U.S. immediately through whatever commercial means are available, the advisory warned. The guidance comes as Americans traveling abroad struggle to make their way home amid widespread border closures and nationwide quarantines as countries scramble to contain the outbreak.
"If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," the advisory said.
Senate Republicans unveil massive coronavirus bill that would include cash payments
WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell on Thursday released the Republican proposal for a massive emergency coronavirus stimulus bill, which includes direct cash payments for some Americans.
The proposal, expected to cost around $1 trillion, calls for direct payments on a tiered scale. Individuals making $75,000 based on a 2018 tax return would be eligible for $1,200 payments, or $2,400 for couples filing jointly.
The payments would decrease for those making more than $75,000, with an income cap of $99,000 per individual or $198,000 for couples. The payments will also increase $500 for each child a person or couple has.
However, tax payers with little or no income tax liability, but at least $2,500 of qualifying income, would only be eligible for $600, or $1,200 for couples.
Millennials and Gen Xers can become extremely ill from coronavirus
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echo what doctors on the front lines of treating the coronavirus have been reporting anecdotally: Younger adults who become infected aren't just getting mild illnesses. Many in their 20s, 30s and 40s are sick enough from the coronavirus to be hospitalized and need intensive care.
The CDC analyzed reports of 4,226 patients in the U.S. with confirmed COVID-19, the illness that results from the coronavirus infection, between mid-February and mid-March. Of those, 508 were known to be hospitalized.
While it's true that the oldest patients were most likely to end up in the hospital or die from the infection, more than half of the hospitalized patients in the study were under 65.