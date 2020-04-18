LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: Advisers warn Trump about risk of reopening too quickly as some hear a call to arms

NYFD firemen remove personal protective equipment after going into a nursing home in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Friday. Lucas Jackson / Reuters

President Donald Trump's advisers have warned him there is a significant to risk to his re-election bid with his push to restart the economy as a number of state governors said they were considering his new guidelines to reopen businesses.

Some governors sought to temper expectations and raised the alarm in the face of unresolved issues like mass testing, while some of Trump's base of supporters grow impatient with the economic shutdown.

Calling for a quick return to business as normal, some Americans marched on state capitols Friday to make their voices heard. Meanwhile, extremists have interpreted Trump's recent tweets to "LIBERATE" certain states as a call to arms.

