President Donald Trump's advisers have warned him there is a significant risk to his re-election bid with his push to restart the economy, as a number of state governors said they were considering his new guidelines to reopen businesses.
Some governors sought to temper expectations and raised the alarm in the face of unresolved issues like mass testing, while some of Trump's base of supporters grow impatient with the economic shutdown.
Calling for a quick return to business as normal, some Americans marched on state capitols Friday to make their voices heard. Meanwhile, extremists have interpreted Trump's recent tweets to "LIBERATE" certain states as a call to arms.
Miami police chief tests positive for COVID-19
Miami's police chief, Jorge Colina, tested positive for coronavirus, he announced in a message to his department.
"My symptoms are mild, my spirits are high and I have every reason to believe that I will have a full recovery," Colina wrote.
He said he is remaining in isolation until tests show that he's "no longer at risk for spreading the virus to coworkers."
Deputy Chief Ronald Papier is serving as acting chief in Colina's absence.
Death toll in Spain surpasses 20,000
The death toll in Spain surpassed 20,000 on Saturday, and the total number of infections in the country nearly reached 200,000, according to Spanish health authorities.
Spain’s health authorities reported 565 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is a decrease from the day before which reported 585. Only the United States and Italy have higher death tolls than Spain.
While more than 74,000 people in the hard-hit country have recovered, strict confinement rules are expected to be extended beyond the planned date of April 26.
Unexpected impact of stay-at-home orders: Cleaner air and wild animals reclaiming habitats
Coronavirus impact: Environment thrives as people follow stay-at-home ordersApril 18, 202001:55
At least 20 Afghan presidential palace staff test positive for virus
At least 20 officials working at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's palace have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the 70-year-old leader to limit most of his contact with staff to digital communication, government sources said on Saturday. The president himself has not officially been tested for the virus.
"A contaminated document was sent to an office inside the palace from another government department and that's how the employees were infected," a senior official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Some of the employees were still working in their offices when the results came out, and we had to quarantine them and their families, but the numbers could be higher," the official added.
Afghanistan has reported more than 900 cases as of Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Pope Francis prays for health care workers assisting disabled patients
Pope Francis said on Saturday to a small audience at his Vatican morning mass that he was praying for health care workers helping disabled COVID-19 patients.
He said that he had received a letter from a nun detailing the difficult situation facing nurses and doctors treating disabled people.
"We pray for those who are always at the service of people with with different abilities, who don't have the abilities we have," he said.
Italy's healthcare system has been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, but the country, along with others in Europe are now consider lifting lockdown measures.
Kurdish-led region in northeast Syria reports first case
The Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast reported the area's first case of coronavirus on Friday. It said samples had been tested in Damascus earlier this month.
The regional administration said in a statement that a 53-year-old man had died on Apr. 2 and that a sample sent to Syria's capital Damascus had tested positive for COVID-19. Health authorities in the northeast — a region ruled autonomously from Damascus — had not until now been made aware of the results, which emerged on the same day as the patient's death, it added.
A World Health Organization regional spokesperson said that active surveillance was being carried out in northeast Syria to probe for other potential cases. The Kurdish-led administration said in a statement it was "dangerous" that their health authorities had not been informed directly when the case was first confirmed.
Relief organizations have expressed concern about the pandemic reaching northeast Syria, where health infrastructure has been shattered by war and medical supplies are limited.
Nigerian president's chief of staff dies as Africa’s death toll surpasses 1,000
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff Abba Kyari died on Friday after contracting the coronavirus, a presidential spokesman said on Twitter.
Kyari — who was in his 70s and had underlying health problems including diabetes — was the top official aide to 77-year-old Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and was considered one of the most powerful men in the country.
As of Saturday, Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. A total of 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the virus, with the overall number of cases nearing 20,000.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom warned on Friday, however, that because of a shortage of testing on the continent “it’s likely the real numbers are higher than reported.”
U.S. 'concerned' by threat of cyber attack against Czech Republic healthcare
The United States is concerned by the threat of a cyber attack against the Czech Republic’s healthcare sector, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday, adding that anybody engaged in such activity should “expect consequences.”
Two hospitals in the Czech Republic reported attempted attacks on their computer systems on Friday, a day after the country’s cybersecurity watchdog said it expected a wave of cyberattacks on the country’s critical infrastructure.
“We call upon the actor in question to refrain from carrying out disruptive malicious cyber activity against the Czech Republic’s healthcare system or similar infrastructure elsewhere,” Pompeo said in a statement, without naming anyone.
A Czech official speaking on condition of anonymity said it was not clear who was responsible for the activity the watchdog had identified but it was thought to be the work of a “serious and advanced adversary.”
South Korea maintains downward trend in virus cases
South Korea has reported 18 new cases of the virus on Saturday — its lowest daily jump since Feb. 20 — continuing a considerable downward trend since the beginning of the month.
Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 10,653 cases and 232 virus-related deaths. Korean officials are now beginning to discuss more sustainable forms of social distancing that allows for some communal and economic activity, according to the Associated Press.
It comes after a nationwide election was held in the country earlier this week, which saw President Moon Jae-in's ruling party win in a landslide victory propelled by successes in the country's efforts to contain the virus.
South Korea has largely managed to bring its epidemic under control due to an extensive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing, earning praise from the World Health Organization and other nations.