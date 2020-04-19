For two hours, starting at 8 p.m. ET, this blog will be devoted to bringing you updates on the "One World: Together at Home" concert to support health care workers in the fight against COVID-19.
Global Citizen is producing the fundraising event curated by Lady Gaga and featuring a star-studded lineup, including Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones, Elton John and Lizzo. It's airing live on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW.
Hosts are Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
Beyoncé speaks about how pandemic is disproportionately affecting black communities
Beyoncé highlighted how black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus during the "One World: Together at Home" concert.
After thanking all those in the food industry, mail carriers and sanitation workers, she noted that "black Americans disproportionately belong to these areas of the workforce" and that "African American communities at large have been seriously affected by this crisis."
"We are one family," she said.
Maluma performs Spanish-language 'Carnaval'
Maluma performed "Carnaval," the first Spanish-language song during the "One World: Together at Home," highlighting the fact that the pandemic is a crisis that is affecting every corner of the world.
"The bad will go," the Colombian perfomer sang. "Everything will pass."
Elton John wants everyone to 'stay standing'
Even though Elton John warned that he'd be sitting at a piano during his performance, he urged everyone to "stand" and remain strong during the coronavirus outbreak, before singing his classic song "I'm Still Standing."
"Your care, your humanity, thank you, thank you," John said, showing his appreciation for healthcare workers and everyone who is doing their part to combat the novel coronavirus.
Paul McCartney sings 'Lady Madonna,' dedicates to his nurse mom
Paul McCartney dedicated his performance of The Beatles' "Lady Madonna" to his mom, who was a nurse during World War II.
McCartney told James Corden during an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" that his late mother Mary inspired him to write the song "Let It Be."
"I had a dream in the '60s where my mom who died came to me in a dream and was reassuring me, saying: 'It's gonna be OK. Just let it be," he said. "I felt so great. She gave me the positive word.
"So I woke up and was like, 'What'd she say? Let it be.' ... That's kind of good. So I wrote the song 'Let it Be' but it was that positivity."
'One World: Together at Home' benefit concert underway with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder
The "One World: Together at Home" concert is underway, with Lady Gaga kicking off the performance with a rendition of Charlie Chaplin's "Smile."
Before launching into song, Lady Gaga said she hoped she her performance gives people the "permission to smile" and that she's been thinking of and praying for the health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.
Stevie Wonder followed Lady Gaga with a performance of Bill Wither's "Lean on Me," which has become an anthem during the global pandemic.
Small-business loan program ran out of money within minutes, some banks say
Much of the $350 billion in the Small Business Administration's emergency coronavirus relief fund was effectively spoken for within the first minutes of launch, according to senior banking executives.
"We didn't even get through the first five minutes of applications," a JPMorgan Chase senior executive said, noting that the bank received over 60,000 applicants for the Paycheck Protection Program within those first five minutes.
A senior Bank of America executive said the bank was getting over 10,000 applications per hour, and Wells Fargo said over 170,000 "expressions of interest" were filed with the bank within just the first two days.
For the past two weeks, small-business owners have been checking their emails and calling their bankers and the SBA to check on the status of their application, not knowing that the first phase of the program was over before it barely began.
More than $18 trillion may be ultimately needed to meet the needs of small-business owners, by one estimate.
Navy reports 669 cases from USS Roosevelt
With a vast majority of USS Roosevelt crew members tested, the U.S. Navy reported Saturday that it has now has 669 coronavirus cases among the nearly 5,000 people who worked aboard the aircraft carrier.
The number of infected patients represents an increase of 84 compared to 585 on Monday. Ninety-four percent of those assigned to the ship have been tested so far, the Navy said in a statement Saturday.
Eight sailors are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where the vessel is docked; one was in intensive care, the Navy said. One sailor, Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died Monday from virus-related illness, the Navy said.
The ship's outbreak following a March 5 port of call in Da Nang, Vietnam, sparked controversy when pleas for help from its captain, Brett Crozier, were leaked to a newspaper. Crozier was removed from the ship's command by acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who subsequently resigned amid a backlash to his criticism of the captain.
Florida, South Carolina reopen beaches as states begin to loosen restrictions
States eager to resume business as usual began to loosen restrictions this weekend despite some reporting an increase in coronavirus infections.
Residents in Florida, North Carolina and Santa Cruz, California, returned to beaches while South Carolina and three Northeastern states reopened marinas.
Florida residents returned to the beaches Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light to reopen parts of the coast, on the same day the state reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases.
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster reopened boat ramps Friday and intends to reopen beaches next week, according to local news outlets. On Saturday, the state announced 165 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, bringing South Carolina's total to 4,246 infections and 119 deaths, according to public health officials.
Los Angeles County records highest daily death toll
Los Angeles County health officials said Saturday they recorded the largest daily tally of coronavirus deaths, 81.
"This is the highest number of daily reported deaths in LA County to date, and the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 almost doubled this past week," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement.
"Today marks a very sad milestone for our County," Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, said in a statement.
The county said it had 642 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total to 12,021. There have been 576 deaths to date, health officials said.
Coronavirus turns China into a 2020 election issue as Trump and Biden clash
WASHINGTON — When President Donald Trump's super PAC released a TV ad campaign this week painting Joe Biden as soft on China, the apparent Democratic nominee's campaign and outside allies immediately mobilized a full-court press to counter the attack.
Trump's America First Action PAC announced a $10 million TV and digital ad buy Thursday in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states that put Trump in the White House by narrow margins in the Electoral College. The group's "Beijing Biden" ads herald Trump's travel restrictions from China while declaring that "for 40 years, Joe Biden has been wrong about China," spliced with ominous music, footage of Biden with President Xi Jinping and ending with insignia of the red and yellow Chinese flag on the Democrat's face.
The Biden campaign rebutted it in videos from the former vice president and foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken, which hit Trump for eliminating U.S. pandemic preparedness resources and for praising China's "efforts and transparency" in its virus response.
The back-and-forth shows the extent to which the deadly virus, which experts say originated in the city of Wuhan, has turned China into a powerful election-year issue, with both major party candidates scrambling to get on the right side. It isn’t just about outsourcing labor this time. It’s about an economic calamity and life-or-death consequences for voters looking to hold China accountable for allegedly concealing information about and failing to contain the virus.