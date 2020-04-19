For two hours, starting at 8 p.m. ET, this blog will be devoted to bringing you updates on the "One World: Together at Home" concert to support health care workers in the fight against COVID-19.
Global Citizen is producing the fundraising event curated by Lady Gaga and featuring a star-studded lineup, including Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones, Elton John and Lizzo. It's airing live on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW.
Hosts are Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
Three Keith Urbans perform country-version of 'Higher Love'
Not one, not two, but three Keith Urbans offered a country spin on Steve Winwood's "Higher Love" at the "One World: Together at Home" concert.
Urban first appeared alone onscreen, but after a few seconds, a second and third Urbans appeared, each playing different guitars. Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, also made a cameo.
Jennifer Lopez sings Barbara Streisand's 'People'
"There's one thing that I realize more than anything during this whole time and it's how much we all need each other," Jennifer Lopez said before singing Barbara Streisand's song "People."
Streisand's version was inducted in Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998. The Supremes also recorded a version of the song for its unreleased 1965 album "There's a Place For Us."
Running joke of the night: The three Jimmys
It was low-hanging fruit: what kind of joke can you make when of the three biggest late hosts one is named Stephen, breaking the Jimmy streak?
“I’m Jimmy Fallon, I’m Jimmy Kimmel and I’m Stephen ‘Jimmy’ Colbert," Colbert opened the "One World: Together at Home" concert, introducing the running joke that offset the more serious moments of the concert. Fans seems to be into it, though.
No drums, no problem: The Rolling Stones play 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'
António Guterres, Alicia Keys and The Rolling Stones focused their messages on moving forward and building a stronger coalition after the coronavirus.
"Until we have a cure, we can only respond to what we know," Keys said. ""Practice the guidelines for prevention, so we can beat this thing, because we are going to beat this thing. Keep your frequency high."
"Together we'll defeat this virus," said Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.
The various members of "The Rolling Stones" united in song for their hit "You Can't Always Get What You Want" from their separate homes. But many noted that not everyone in the band had the appropriate instruments; Charlie Watts improvised, using his drumsticks to play on airdrums.
Doctor introduces Lizzo's performance of 'A Change is Gonna Come'
Lizzo sang a soulful rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come," after being introduced by a critical care physician at Mount Sinai, who instructed viewers that she wanted them to know "if that you can't hold your mom's hand, I'm there to hold her hand."
Lizzo offered a similarly hopeful message after singing.
"We got this," Lizzo said.
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performs 'River Cross'
Eddie Vedder, the frontman for Pearl Jam, performed on an organ for "River Cross" from the band's new album, "Gigaton."
The song contains a hopeful ending refrain of, "Share the light/Won't hold us down."
Beyoncé speaks about how pandemic is disproportionately affecting black communities
Beyoncé highlighted how black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus during the "One World: Together at Home" concert.
After thanking all those in the food industry, mail carriers and sanitation workers, she noted that "black Americans disproportionately belong to these areas of the workforce" and that "African American communities at large have been seriously affected by this crisis."
"We are one family," she said.
Maluma performs Spanish-language 'Carnaval'
Maluma performed "Carnaval," the first Spanish-language song during the "One World: Together at Home," highlighting the fact that the pandemic is a crisis that is affecting every corner of the world.
"The bad will go," the Colombian perfomer sang. "Everything will pass."
Elton John wants everyone to 'stay standing'
Even though Elton John warned that he'd be sitting at a piano during his performance, he urged everyone to "stand" and remain strong during the coronavirus outbreak, before singing his classic song "I'm Still Standing."
"Your care, your humanity, thank you, thank you," John said, showing his appreciation for healthcare workers and everyone who is doing their part to combat the novel coronavirus.
Paul McCartney sings 'Lady Madonna,' dedicates to his nurse mom
Paul McCartney dedicated his performance of The Beatles' "Lady Madonna" to his mom, who was a nurse during World War II.
McCartney told James Corden during an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" that his late mother Mary inspired him to write the song "Let It Be."
"I had a dream in the '60s where my mom who died came to me in a dream and was reassuring me, saying: 'It's gonna be OK. Just let it be," he said. "I felt so great. She gave me the positive word.
"So I woke up and was like, 'What'd she say? Let it be.' ... That's kind of good. So I wrote the song 'Let it Be' but it was that positivity."
'One World: Together at Home' benefit concert underway with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder
The "One World: Together at Home" concert is underway, with Lady Gaga kicking off the performance with a rendition of Charlie Chaplin's "Smile."
Before launching into song, Lady Gaga said she hoped she her performance gives people the "permission to smile" and that she's been thinking of and praying for the health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.
Stevie Wonder followed Lady Gaga with a performance of Bill Wither's "Lean on Me," which has become an anthem during the global pandemic.