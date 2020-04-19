For two hours, starting at 8 p.m. ET, this blog will be devoted to bringing you updates on the "One World: Together at Home" concert to support health care workers in the fight against COVID-19.
Global Citizen is producing the fundraising event curated by Lady Gaga and featuring a star-studded lineup, including Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones, Elton John and Lizzo. It's airing live on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW.
Hosts are Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
Billie Eilish and brother, Finneas O'Connell, join together for 'Sunny'
Billie Eilish joined forces with her main musical collaborator and brother, Finneas O'Connell, for a rendition of Bobby Hebb's "Sunny" for the "One World: Together at Home" benefit concert.
"Sending my love to you," Eilish said. "And I want to thank all the health care workers risking their lives to save ours."
The 18-year-old won album of the year for her debut "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" and four other awards at the Grammys earlier this year.
'Wake Me Up as September Ends' as meaningful in coronavirus era
Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends" was written by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong about his father, who died from esophageal cancer when Armstrong was 10 years old, but has also been used as a song to commemorate those lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks as the song's music video depicts a couple who was separated during the Iraq War.
Fans found Armstrong's rendition of the track just as meaningful in the coronavirus era as it was when released in 2004.
John Legend and Sam Smith sing 'Stand by Me' but some viewers were distracted by Legend's Grammys
John Legend and Sam Smith sang a moving version of "Stand By Me" during the "One World: Together at Home" concert, but some fans found themselves distracted by Legend's shelf of Grammys lurking in the background.
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello sing 'What a Wonderful World'
Three Keith Urbans perform country-version of 'Higher Love'
Not one, not two, but three Keith Urbans offered a country spin on Steve Winwood's "Higher Love" at the "One World: Together at Home" concert.
Urban first appeared alone onscreen, but after a few seconds, a second and third Urbans appeared, each playing different guitars. Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, also made a cameo.
Jennifer Lopez sings Barbara Streisand's 'People'
"There's one thing that I realize more than anything during this whole time and it's how much we all need each other," Jennifer Lopez said before singing Barbara Streisand's song "People."
Streisand's version was inducted in Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998. The Supremes also recorded a version of the song for its unreleased 1965 album "There's a Place For Us."
Running joke of the night: The three Jimmys
It was low-hanging fruit: what kind of joke can you make when of the three biggest late hosts one is named Stephen, breaking the Jimmy streak?
“I’m Jimmy Fallon, I’m Jimmy Kimmel and I’m Stephen ‘Jimmy’ Colbert," Colbert opened the "One World: Together at Home" concert, introducing the running joke that offset the more serious moments of the concert. Fans seems to be into it, though.
No drums, no problem: The Rolling Stones play 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'
António Guterres, Alicia Keys and The Rolling Stones focused their messages on moving forward and building a stronger coalition after the coronavirus.
"Until we have a cure, we can only respond to what we know," Keys said. ""Practice the guidelines for prevention, so we can beat this thing, because we are going to beat this thing. Keep your frequency high."
"Together we'll defeat this virus," said Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.
The various members of "The Rolling Stones" united in song for their hit "You Can't Always Get What You Want" from their separate homes. But many noted that not everyone in the band had the appropriate instruments; Charlie Watts improvised, using his drumsticks to play on airdrums.
Doctor introduces Lizzo's performance of 'A Change is Gonna Come'
Lizzo sang a soulful rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come," after being introduced by a critical care physician at Mount Sinai, who instructed viewers that she wanted them to know "if that you can't hold your mom's hand, I'm there to hold her hand."
Lizzo offered a similarly hopeful message after singing.
"We got this," Lizzo said.
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performs 'River Cross'
Eddie Vedder, the frontman for Pearl Jam, performed on an organ for "River Cross" from the band's new album, "Gigaton."
The song contains a hopeful ending refrain of, "Share the light/Won't hold us down."
Beyoncé speaks about how pandemic is disproportionately affecting black communities
Beyoncé highlighted how black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus during the "One World: Together at Home" concert.
After thanking all those in the food industry, mail carriers and sanitation workers, she noted that "black Americans disproportionately belong to these areas of the workforce" and that "African American communities at large have been seriously affected by this crisis."
"We are one family," she said.