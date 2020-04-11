Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has warned that it is too early to relax coronavirus restrictions on Americans as the U.S. death toll climbed past 18,500 on Friday, according to an NBC News tally.
"Now is no time to back off," Fauci said Friday, as the number of confirmed cases across the country continues to rise. By Friday evening 170,512 cases had been confirmed in New York state alone.
Globally, more than 102,000 deaths have now been recorded and the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 1.6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. As a result, some countries are considering tighter lockdown measures as millions prepare for religious celebrations this weekend.
Meanwhile, current and former U.S. officials have told NBC News that American spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic.
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
{ "type": "Taxonomy", "element": null, "html": null }