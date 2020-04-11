Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has warned that it is too early to relax coronavirus restrictions on Americans as the U.S. death toll climbed past 18,500 on Friday, according to an NBC News tally.
"Now is no time to back off," Fauci said Friday, as the number of confirmed cases across the country continues to rise. By Friday evening 170,512 cases had been confirmed in New York state alone.
Globally, more than 102,000 deaths have now been recorded and the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 1.6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. As a result, some countries are considering tighter lockdown measures as millions prepare for religious celebrations this weekend.
Meanwhile, current and former U.S. officials have told NBC News that American spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic.
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
UK has not reached coronavirus peak, so lockdown will continue, official says
Britain has not yet reached its peak of coronavirus infections, which would allow for an easing of tight restrictions of movement, health minister Matt Hancock said on Saturday.
His announcement comes as the death toll in British hospitals has reached nearly 9,000, with 980 of those fatalities reported on Friday, a figure which surpassed even the deadliest day so far in Italy.
“Our judgment is we’re not there yet. We haven’t seen a flattening enough to be able to say that we’ve reached the peak,” Hancock told BBC radio on Saturday. Nobody knows when that might be, he said.
The U.K. government came under fire for an alleged lack of preparedness on Saturday. The British Medical Association said current supplies in were insufficient, and doctors faced a “heart-breaking” decision over whether to treat patients without proper personal protection equipment (PPE) and therefore put themselves at risk, according to Reuters. Nineteen health care professionals have died in the country as of Saturday
Among those who have been infected is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is recovering in a hospital after spending three nights in intensive care. He is making “very good progress” in his recovery, his office said on Saturday.
New York City is moving 6,000 homeless people out of shelters into hotels
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday that by 6,000 of the city's homeless residents, mostly single adults, will be moved out of shelters into hotels by April 20.
"We think that is the right balance to strike to get people to stay safe" from coronavirus infection, the mayor said during a press briefing.
Over 300 homeless people in the city have tested positive for the virus, and at least 20 have died from the disease, according to city data released Friday.
Cuomo, Hogan call on Congress to give money to states
A bipartisan pair of governors are calling on the federal government to provide more funding to states who have seen dramatic falls in state revenue amid the coronavirus outbreak and have shouldered much of the costs related to fighting the pandemic.
"[T]he recently passed federal CARES Act contained zero funding to offset these drastic state revenue shortfalls. To stabilize state budgets and to make sure states have the resources to battle the virus and provide the services the American people rely on, Congress must provide immediate fiscal assistance directly to all states," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, chairman of the National Governors Association, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, vice chair, said in a statement Saturday.
Hogan and Cuomo called on Congress to appropriate $500 billion specifically for states and territories to help meet their budget shortfalls.
Senate Democrats proposed giving $150 billion for state and local governments as part of an interim emergency coronavirus package last week, but Republicans objected to it in favor of a narrower bill focused just on small business relief.
New York City schools, with 1.1 million students, will stay closed for rest of year
Mayor de Blasio closes New York City schools for remainder of the yearApril 11, 202002:19
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's public schools will remain closed the rest of the school year.
The city's public education system, the nation's largest, has 1.1 million students and more than 1,800 buildings.
"It's not an easy decision, but it is the right decision," the mayor said in a press briefing Saturday.
A daughter fights to say goodbye to her mother
Deborah Mastromano’s mother was dying, isolated inside a Long Island nursing home that had been beset by the coronavirus. But she couldn’t get anyone to pick up the phone.
Mastromano called the nursing desk. She called a supervisor. She called a nursing assistant. One staff member answered late last Saturday but quickly ended the call. “I can’t talk right now,” the woman said, before hanging up.
Mastromano, 67, knew the workers were stretched thin. It had been nearly a month since the home for seniors in Brentwood, New York, had banned visitors, hoping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among its frail residents. But the virus found its way in anyway, and now nurses were scrambling to care for the sick.
British bakers reintroduce World War II bread in coronavirus fight
As British politicians invoke memories of World War II’s “Blitz Spirit” during the coronavirus lockdown, and many are quietly channeling the stoic resolve their elders showed in the face of enormous hardship, some in the nation’s baking community are taking a more direct cue from history.
Britain's National Loaf — a nutrient-dense whole wheat bread first produced in 1942 — has been re-emerging in recent weeks.
Today, as was the case back then, a scarcity of ingredients and a concern for public health are challenging the culinary status quo.
India to extend nationwide coronavirus lockdown
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend a nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, the chief minister of Delhi state said on Saturday, without disclosing how long the extension would be for.
Earlier in the day, Modi held a video conference call with several state ministers to decide on the future course of the current 21-day lockdown, which had been set to end on Tuesday.
Several Indian states have urged Modi to extend the lockdown, even amid rising concerns that the restrictions had put millions of poor people out of work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages.
Iran begins lifting restrictions after brief virus lockdown
Iran began reopening government offices and businesses Saturday after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country.
Government offices outside the capital, Tehran, reopened Saturday with two-thirds of employees coming in and the remainder working from home, state media reported. Women who have young children were given priority in deciding who works remotely.
Businesses in Tehran will be allowed to reopen next Saturday, provided they register with authorities and follow guidelines on social distancing.
For many weeks, Iran had declined to impose the kind of wide-scale lockdowns adopted by other Middle Eastern countries, even as the number of confirmed cases and fatalities steadily climbed. Authorities have defended their response, saying they have to consider the economic impact of any quarantine measures since the country is under severe U.S. sanctions.
Spain's overnight death toll at its lowest in 19 days
The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours — the smallest overnight increase since Mar. 23.
The slowdown is an encouraging sign for the country, which has suffered the third-highest number of casualties from the virus after Italy and the United States.
Spain's total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose to 16,353, the Health Ministry said in a statement, and the number of confirmed cases climbed to more than 160,000.
Spanish lawmakers voted Thursday evening to extend the state of emergency measures until Apr. 26, and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that he may need to ask for a third extension to prolong measures until May.
Comedians find new ways to entertain quarantined audiences
Mary Beth Barone is used to performing stand-up comedy for hundreds of people at sold-out shows in New York City. But these days, she’s performing live from her parent’s bathtub.
“It’s a new world we’re living in … the need to perform is kind of insatiable when you’re a stand up, so at least this is quelling that even if it’s, like, only for an hour and a half,” Barone said.
Barone, 28, is one of scores of comedians who are adapting their performances from the stage to livestreams while the nation continues to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Entertainment has gone digital as the United States practices social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. Concerts are held on Instagram Live, movies have been released and made available for download ahead of schedule, and a litany of television shows are ready to stream. Comedy, however, has had a tougher time transitioning.
Is Philadelphia the next virus hot spot? Maybe not.
While it's too soon to say whether Philadelphia has avoided a surge in coronavirus cases that would overwhelm its health system, the nation's sixth-largest city has, so far, avoided becoming what some feared would be the outbreak's next hot spot.
During a news briefing this week, Vice President Mike Pence called Philadelphia "an area of particular concern," adding that he'd assured Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf that the federal government would "continue to flow resources and support to that community."
Experts predict Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs will reach the peak of coronavirus cases next week, and the city appears to be prepared for the onslaught.