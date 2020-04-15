President Donald Trump is to halt U.S. funding for the World Health Organization after it criticized his early response to the pandemic.
That news came as the number of recorded deaths in the U.S. topped 23,500, according to NBC News' tally.
Meanwhile the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world continues to approach 2 million, with more than 125,000 confirmed deaths.
Los Angeles County said Tuesday it lost 40 more lives to the disease, bringing the death toll to 360 there. In New York the confirmed death toll rose to 6,589 by 1 p.m. Tuesday, but the "probable" number of fatalities is more than 10,000, according to data obtained by NBC News.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
Live Blog
Man freed from jail over COVID-19 fears killed man next day, police say
A Florida man released from jail based on fears that coronavirus could spread in corrections facilities is accussed of killing someone the next day, authorities said Tuesday.
Edward Williams, 26, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested Monday and is facing charges of murder, gun possession, violently resisting an officer,and drug possession, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa said.
Williams was freed six days after a March 13 arrest on drug charges and is suspected in a March 20 shooting that left a man dead, sheriff's officials said. He's now behind bars with no bond.
Trump's name will appear on coronavirus relief checks
President Donald Trump's name will appear on paper coronavirus relief checks mailed to Americans as part of a massive $2 trillion package passed by Congress last month.
A U.S. Treasury Department official confirmed Tuesday that the checks will have "President Donald J. Trump" printed on the front, but it will not be a signature.
The Washington Post, which first reported the story, said the process of adding Trump's name to the checks could slow their delivery by a few days.
The Treasury Department official disputed that and said there would not be any delays. The majority of coronavirus relief payments, which includes direct cash payments of up to $1,200 for individuals, are expected to go out by direct deposit, but some people will get paper checks.
Thousands of MLB players, families to participate in coronavirus study
Major League Baseball confirmed Tuesday that 27 teams will participate in a study looking for COVID-19 antibodies among club employees and their relatives.
The Athletic first reported that 10,000 volunteers will participate in the study, which will be conducted with the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, Stanford University and the University of Southern California.
The study will aim to measure the prevalence of COVID-19 among people across the United States by testing for a blood protein that the body creates in response to the infection, the Athletic reported.
The Athletic, citing Stanford researcher Jay Bhattacharya, reported that players, families, team staff, concessionaires, ushers and other part-time employees of all ages, backgrounds and genders will participate.