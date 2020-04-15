President Donald Trump is to halt U.S. funding for the World Health Organization after it criticized his early response to the pandemic.
That news came as the number of recorded deaths in the U.S. topped 29,000 people since the end of February, according to NBC News' tally.
Meanwhile the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world continues to approach 2 million, with more than 125,000 confirmed deaths.
Los Angeles County said Tuesday it lost 40 more lives to the disease, bringing the death toll to 360 there. In New York the confirmed death toll rose to 6,589 by 1 p.m. Tuesday, but the "probable" number of fatalities is more than 10,000, according to data obtained by NBC News.
U.S. forces in Japan extend health emergency to all bases
The commander of U.S. Forces in Japan extended a public health emergency to all military bases in the country, on Wednesday, effective until at least May 15 as the number of coronavirus cases there continues to rise.
The declaration ensures U.S. commanders possess "the necessary authorities to enforce compliance with health protection measures," U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement. The provision applies to anyone with access to U.S. installations or facilities and includes military, civilians, contractors and host-nation employees, the statement added.
Japan is the United States’ key ally in Asia and hosts more than 50,000 U.S. military personnel. The country's health officials have so far reported 8,100 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths.
U.K. opposition calls for lockdown exit strategy
Britain's opposition leader called on Wednesday for the government to release its strategy for transitioning the country out of the coronavirus lockdown, which in turn is threatening upwards of 2 million jobs.
"To maintain morale and hope, people need a sense of what comes next," said Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer, in an open letter to Dominic Raab, who is leading the government while Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovers from the coronavirus.
More than 11,000 people have died of the virus in hospitals so far, according to the National Health Service on Tuesday, although Britain's death toll is believed to be much higher once deaths at care homes and hospices are accounted for.
South Koreans take to the polls amid pandemic
Voters in South Korea cast their ballots in the country's parliamentary election Wednesday, taking extra precautions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
The country is one of the first in the world to hold a general election during the outbreak, with strict social distancing measures in place. Voters had to disinfect their hands with sanitizer, get their temperatures checked on arrival and wear plastic gloves and masks when casting a ballot.
South Korea has reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 225 deaths, as of Wednesday, according to its Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bill Gates says world needs 'WHO now more than ever'
Oprah speaks out about impact of coronavirus on African American communityApril 14, 202001:45
New Zealand’s Ardern, other top officials taking 20 percent pay cut
New Zealand’s top officials are taking a 20 percent pay cut for six months in acknowledgment of the community’s sacrifices in dealing with the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it applies to government ministers, chief executives of government organizations, and also that opposition leader Simon Bridges had volunteered to join them.
She said it wouldn’t apply to any front-line staff like doctors or nurses.
Ardern’s salary of $286,000 is a comparatively high amount for a country with only 5 million people.
Man freed from jail over COVID-19 fears killed man next day, police say
A Florida man released from jail based on fears that coronavirus could spread in corrections facilities is accussed of killing someone the next day, authorities said Tuesday.
Edward Williams, 26, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested Monday and is facing charges of murder, gun possession, violently resisting an officer,and drug possession, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa said.
Williams was freed six days after a March 13 arrest on drug charges and is suspected in a March 20 shooting that left a man dead, sheriff's officials said. He's now behind bars with no bond.
Trump's name will appear on coronavirus relief checks
President Donald Trump's name will appear on paper coronavirus relief checks mailed to Americans as part of a massive $2 trillion package passed by Congress last month.
A U.S. Treasury Department official confirmed Tuesday that the checks will have "President Donald J. Trump" printed on the front, but it will not be a signature.
The Washington Post, which first reported the story, said the process of adding Trump's name to the checks could slow their delivery by a few days.
The Treasury Department official disputed that and said there would not be any delays. The majority of coronavirus relief payments, which includes direct cash payments of up to $1,200 for individuals, are expected to go out by direct deposit, but some people will get paper checks.
Thousands of MLB players, families to participate in coronavirus study
Major League Baseball confirmed Tuesday that 27 teams will participate in a study looking for COVID-19 antibodies among club employees and their relatives.
The Athletic first reported that 10,000 volunteers will participate in the study, which will be conducted with the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, Stanford University and the University of Southern California.
The study will aim to measure the prevalence of COVID-19 among people across the United States by testing for a blood protein that the body creates in response to the infection, the Athletic reported.
The Athletic, citing Stanford researcher Jay Bhattacharya, reported that players, families, team staff, concessionaires, ushers and other part-time employees of all ages, backgrounds and genders will participate.