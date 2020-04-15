President Donald Trump is halting U.S. funding for the World Health Organization after it criticized his early response to the pandemic.
The announcement came as the number of recorded deaths in the U.S. topped 29,000 people since the end of February, according to NBC News' tally.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world continues to approach 2 million, with more than 125,000 confirmed deaths.
Los Angeles County said Tuesday it lost 40 more lives to the disease, bringing the death toll to 360 there. In New York the confirmed death toll rose to 6,589 by 1 p.m. Tuesday, but the "probable" number of fatalities is more than 10,000, according to data obtained by NBC News.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Here's how millions voted in S. Korea amid coronavirus. Could the U.S.?
SEOUL, South Korea — In a surprisingly high turnout, millions of South Korean voters wore masks and moved slowly between lines of tape at polling stations on Wednesday to elect lawmakers in the shadows of the spreading coronavirus.
The government resisted calls to postpone the parliamentary elections billed as a midterm referendum on President Moon Jae-in, who enters the final two years of his single five-year term grappling with a historic public health crisis that is unleashing massive economic shock.
While South Korea’s electorate is deeply divided along ideological and generational lines and regional loyalties, recent surveys showed growing support for Moon and his liberal party, reflecting the public’s approval of an aggressive test-and-quarantine program so far credited for lower fatality rates for the coronavirus compared to China, Europe and North America.
Wednesday’s voting, which comes amid a slowing virus caseload in South Korea, draws a contrast with an upended election cycle in the United States, where some states have pushed back presidential primaries or switched to voting by mail.
A free chatbot looks to help people file for unemployment benefits
State unemployment offices have been overwhelmed by a sudden influx in applications, with millions of Americans suddenly out of work and seeking relief.
So Joshua Browder, founder of DoNotPay, a service that helps people fight parking tickets and navigate small-claims court, has built an automated way to file.
Browder and his staff of seven studied the paperwork involved in applications in all 50 states and automated the process through a chatbot. Answer some questions and the system then mails a paper application into the state office for you, and issues you a tracking number.
The service will also find out if you are eligible for paid sick leave, contractor benefits, or additional programs from the stimulus bill. It even automatically re-applies for you — in some states that’s necessary each week — to keep your benefits active.
Husband uses bucket truck to visit wife of 61 years at nursing home window
Love reached new heights at a nursing home in Waltham, Massachusetts last week when, faced with restrictions on visiting due to coronavirus, 88-year-old Nicholas Avtges Sr. was lifted in a bucket truck to greet his wife, 85-year-old Marion, through the third-story window of the building.
Nicholas and Marion’s youngest son, Christopher, said that what was initially laughed off as a silly idea amongst family members sitting around the fire became a reality when family friend Peter Tzannos reached out to help bring the plan together and a local man, Ryan Donnellanm volunteered his bucket truck to be used.
Holding a note which read “I love you sweetheart,” Nicholas was reunited with Marion after four weeks apart due to the pandemic. The couple had celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in February.
Cannes Film Festival will not take place in 'its original form' this year
The Cannes Film Festival will not take place this year in "its original form" due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers said they continue to review options for the event.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced this week that he was extending a national lockdown to curb the outbreak and that public events including festivals could not be held until mid-July.
"We acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option,” organizers said in a statement. "It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form."
Eurovision 2020 venue now a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients
'Downton Abbey' costume designers make medical scrubs
Dress makers and costume designers from the British television series "Downton Abbey" are turning their hands to making medical scrubs to aid health workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
"Our aim is to keep it local and to supply to the hospitals closest by. This should make things quicker, keep costs down and ideally keep any risk of contagion to a minimum," wrote costume designer Dulcie Scott on a GoFundMe page.
Actor Hugh Bonneville, who played Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in the popular period drama, tweeted his pride for the creative effort.
A desperate scramble as COVID-19 families vie for plasma therapy
Stephen Garcia's family is frantic.
The auto-body worker, just 32-years-old, has been on a ventilator in a Los Angeles-area hospital for nearly two weeks, gravely ill with COVID-19, unresponsive — and unaware of the battle they're waging on his behalf.
For days, Garcia's mother, his aunt and his girlfriend have pleaded with doctors at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center to try an experimental treatment — blood plasma from people recovered from COVID-19 — in hopes of saving his life.
Tour de France cycling race delayed due to pandemic
Cycling's premier road race, the Tour de France, will be postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The sport's ruling body, Union Cycliste Internationale, and a collection of event organizers agreed via video conference on Wednesday that the famous three-week race, originally due to start on June 27, will now take place from August 29 to September 20.
British rider Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, said on Twitter the announcement was "some light at the end of the tunnel."
Notre Dame's bell to mark fire anniversary and sync with clap for medics
Parisians, on Wednesday, will mark the one-year anniversary of a fire that devastated the city's ancient Notre Dame cathedral, while they clap to acknowledge the sacrifices of medical workers battling the coronavirus epidemic.
One of the cathedral's bells will ring out over the capital city at 8 p.m. local time. That's the time when the French nightly begin clapping, cheering and banging on pots to pay tribute to their health workers.
"It will be a signal of gathering and of resilience of a country facing obstacles," French culture minister, Franck Riester, told Le Figaro Daily on Tuesday.
'Skipping Sikh' challenges Britain to get active while on lockdown
A 73-year-old British man armed with a jump rope, has launched a viral campaign to raise funds for the country's health care system and get people active during the coronavirus lockdown.
Rajinder Singh, who refers to himself as the "Skipping Sikh," is challenging both young and old to go for walks, runs and, of course, skip in an effort to stay healthy during isolation.
And the public has been meeting his challenge, posting videos and photos of their activities across social media with the hashtag #skippingsikh. Singh's Just Giving fundraiser had also collected nearly £1,000 ($1,250) by early Wednesday.