President Donald Trump is halting U.S. funding for the World Health Organization after it criticized his early response to the pandemic.
The announcement came as the number of recorded deaths in the U.S. topped 29,000 people since the end of February, according to a tally compiled by NBC News.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins, with more than 128,000 confirmed deaths.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Another 752 lose their lives in the state of New York
Another 752 people in the state of New York lost their lives to complications connected to COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
Tuesday's death toll included 707 who died in hospitals and 45 at nursing homes, according to the governor.
New York state's count of COVID-19 deaths has now reached 11,586. This state data does not include the more than 3,700 fatalities now being called "probable" COVID-19 deaths that health officials in New York City have documented.
More sailors from USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus
The U.S. Navy is continuing to test sailors stationed on the USS Theodore Roosevelt following the death Monday of a sailor who was hospitalized for coronavirus-related complications.
Military officials said Wednesday that 94 percent of the aircraft carrier's roughly 4,800-member crew have been tested, resulting in 615 positive results — up from 550 last week. Nearly 4,000 sailors have tested negative.
Five sailors from the Roosevelt were brought to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, with one of them remaining in the intensive care unit. The ship has been docked in Guam, a small island in the Pacific Ocean and an unincorporated territory of the United States, since March 27 for a scheduled port visit for resupply and crew rest.
American Nurses Association calls on Trump to reconsider 'misguided' WHO funding decision
One of the country's leading nurse organizations, the American Nurses Association, is urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his plans to discontinue funding to the World Health Organization.
ANA President Ernest Grant issued a statement Wednesday calling Trump's decision "misguided" and said it would "have dire implications for the U.S. and the world community."
"The decision to discontinue the United States funding for the World Health Organization at this time of the pandemic is misguided and will hinder global efforts to battle the coronavirus," Grant said. "International cooperation among governments and the scientific and health care communities is essential to halt the spread of the disease and share tools, strategies and solutions to mitigate its impact."
What are 'police powers'? Pennsylvania's Supreme Court explains
A phrase that has come up in the discussion about whether President Donald Trump can order the states to reopen is "police powers." A decision this week from Pennsylvania's Supreme Court, which rejected a challenge to Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing certain business, has a description of the concept, included below.
The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that the Constitution did not give general police powers to the federal government. The 10th Amendment says any powers not explicitly granted to the federal government are retained by the states, which have their own constitutions authorizing police powers. That's why no president has the kind of authority that state governors do to close businesses.
Here's the explanation from Pennsylvania's Supreme Court: "The broad powers granted to the governor in the Emergency Code are firmly grounded in the Commonwealth's police power," defined by the court as the power "to promote the public health, morals or safety and the general well-being of the community." In a 1980 case, the court described police power "as the state's 'inherent power of a body politic to enact and enforce laws for the protection of the general welfare,' and thus, it is both one of the 'most essential powers of the government' and its 'least limitable power.'"
Police power "is fundamental because it enables civil society to respond in an appropriate and effective fashion to changing political, economic, and social circumstances, and thus to maintain its vitality and order," the court continued, adding that the power must therefore be "as comprehensive as the demands of society require under the circumstances."
Watch a New Yorker pay tribute to coronavirus responders with iconic Jimi Hendrix tune
As New Yorkers took to their balconies and fire escapes for the nightly ovation of front-line workers, one New Yorker decided to plug in his amp and pay homage to Jimi Hendrix's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."
It was a sight to behold for many shut-in neighbors — and a symbolic nod to Hendrix's famed Woodstock anthem, which expressed the hopes and fears of a nation 50 years ago.
Advocates challenge abortion bans in Louisiana, Tennessee during coronavirus pandemic
Abortion rights advocacy groups have filed lawsuits in Tennessee and Louisiana in hopes of keeping abortions accessible during the coronavirus pandemic.
In Louisiana, the Center for Reproductive Rights is representing the Shreveport-based Hope Medical Group for Women, one of three remaining clinics in the state. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, in a news release, said the clinic was ignoring the Louisiana Department of Health’s order that suspended all elective medical procedures and surgeries.
However, the president and chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights, Nancy Northup, said that abortion is essential health care and it cannot be delayed. “This is a shameful abuse of power,” Northup said.
The clinic’s administrator, Kathaleen Pittman, confirmed that Hope Medical Group for Women is currently seeing patients and following CDC guidelines.