President Donald Trump is halting U.S. funding for the World Health Organization after it criticized his early response to the pandemic.
The announcement came as the number of recorded deaths in the U.S. topped 29,000 people since the end of February, according to a tally compiled by NBC News.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins, with more than 128,000 confirmed deaths.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
California says that gig workers can get unemployment benefits due to COVID-19 losses
California’s top labor official said in a letter released Tuesday that anyone in the state who has lost income and is an independent contractor can seek financial benefits from the state. This specifically includes gig workers who deliver for companies like Amazon, or drive for Uber or Lyft, among many others.
Gig workers have existed in something of a legal limbo that left them without benefits including unemployment. Labor activists have argued that the bulk of these workers should have been misclassified as contractors rather than employees, entitling them to unemployment benefits.
Beginning in two weeks, affected workers can submit their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance application, which is funded by newly released money as allocated under the new federal CARES Act, the landmark bill recently passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the new unemployment system, affected individuals will now be able to be paid an additional $600 within 24 to 48 hours, Labor Commissioner Julie Su wrote.
Separately, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a new ordinance requiring companies to provide protective equipment for grocery, drug store, and gig economy food delivery workers in unincorporated parts of the sprawling county, covering approximately 1 million people.
Trump to announce new guidelines on Thursday for states to reopen amid coronavirus
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will hold a news conference at the White House on Thursday afternoon to finalize new guidelines for "various states" to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump touted progress in cities such as Baltimore, St. Louis and New Orleans and claimed that the data suggests much of the country has "passed the peak" on new cases.
The president has been eager to reopen the country and kick-start the economy, much to the chagrin of governors and public health officials who have pressed for more medical supplies, widespread testing and economic relief before lifting stay-at-home orders.
Photo: Protesters rage over Ohio lockdown
Protesters shout outside the Statehouse Atrium where reporters listen to Gov. Mike DeWine's update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Monday, April 13, 2020. About 100 people assembled outside the building to protest the state's continued stay at home order and non-essential business closures.
Her father's delirium was a first sign of coronavirus. He's not the only one.
Nicole Hutcherson first noticed something was wrong with her father — normally a spry early-riser who enjoyed yard work and home renovation projects — earlier this month, when he wasn't getting out of bed until nearly midday.
Her dad, Frank M. Carter, 82, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, insisted he felt fine, despite some nausea and vomiting. Hutcherson suspected he was dehydrated, so she went to his house to give him intravenous fluids. Hutcherson is a nurse, and had supplies on hand.
Private labs say demand for coronavirus tests is down and they can test more people who aren't as sick
The demand for coronavirus tests at the nation's private labs, which handle the vast majority of testing for the disease, has dropped so much since its peak that the labs now have "considerable" unused capacity and can test more lower priority patients, according to the American Clinical Laboratory Association.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted daily by private labs peaked on Sunday, April 5, at 108,000. It dropped under 100,000 per day after that.
From Sunday, April 12, to Monday, April 13, the number of daily tests fell from 75,000 to 43,000.
Wall Street has a rough day as brutal economic data begins to pile up
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down by just under 450 points Wednesday, after weak manufacturing reports added to the list of grim economic data, including a record decline in monthly retail sales and ugly quarterly earnings from some of the country’s largest banks.
President Donald Trump continues to move ahead with plans to reopen the economy, announcing at a coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday he would be speaking to "all 50 governors very shortly" in order to discuss "a very powerful reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate."
88-year-old man lifted in bucket truck during coronavirus lockdown to visit wife in nursing home
Coronavirus isolation couldn’t keep 88-year-old Nicholas Avtges Sr. from visiting his wife. The couple have been separated for weeks while Marion Avtges, 85, is under lockdown in a nursing home in Waltham, Massachusetts. Her family came up with an idea using a bucket truck to reunite the couple, who have been married for 61 years.
'Lock her up!': Anti-Whitmer coronavirus lockdown protestors swarm Michigan Capitol
Demonstrators descended on the state Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's restrictive stay-at-home order, clogging the streets with their cars while scores ignored organizers' pleas to stay inside their vehicles.
The protest — dubbed "Operation Gridlock" — was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund, a DeVos family-linked conservative group. Protesters were encouraged to show up and cause traffic jams, honk and bring signs to display from their cars. Organizers wrote on Facebook: "Do not park and walk — stay in your vehicles!"
Rihanna, Jay-Z and Twitter CEO offer more than $6M in relief grants
Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced they were co-funding more than $6 million in coronavirus relief grants to marginalized communities in areas that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
The three entrepreneurs have co-funded $6.2 million for organizations aiding vulnerable populations, with a particular focus on New York, New Orleans and Puerto Rico, according to a news release Wednesday.
Some of the organizations that have been chosen to receive the grants including the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, Covenant House New Orleans, the Hispanic Federation in Puerto Rico, and Doctors Without Borders.
Jay-Z and Rihanna previously funded $2 million in grants through their foundations at the end of March for organizations that support undocumented immigrants, homeless populations and children of frontline workers.
Viral video shows the immigrant faces behind UK's coronavirus fight
A group of key immigrant workers brought their voices together to remind the United Kingdom who it's clapping for every Thursday — in hopes of changing anti-immigrant sentiment.
Darren Smith wrote a poem after interviewing his friend and co-worker Sachini Imbuldeniya’s mother, a retired National Health Service worker and an immigrant. Imbuldeniya then decided to have first, second, and third-generation immigrants read the poem aloud line-by-line on a video to showcase the workers that the country has put its faith in during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We ask everyone to remember that we are stronger as a nation when we welcome people of all ethnicities and backgrounds to our shores to work and live and love alongside us,” Imbuldeniya said. “That is a sentiment worth clapping for.”
911 calls falling, but New York City EMTs still responding to extra 'cardiac calls'
Calls to 911 in New York City have finally started to fall back towards pre-coronavirus levels, with about 4,000 calls per day in recent days. That's similar to the volume on a busy day prior to March.
However, the FDNY's EMTs are still responding to three times their usual daily number of "cardiac calls." On Tuesday, the FDNY responded to 205 cardiac calls; an average day in April last year brought 69 such calls. And 141 of Tuesday's calls, or 70 percent, involved a death, twice the average percentage.
As NBC News previously reported, "cardiac calls" are any calls involving fatal or near-fatal cardiac arrest. The FDNY attributes much of the increase in calls, and the higher percentage involving death, to coronavirus.