The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with more than 20,000 recorded by Saturday, according to NBC News figures.
Worldwide, the death toll is more than 107,000, and the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 1.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Mainland China reported 99 new coronavirus infections, more than doubling from the previous day to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data released Sunday showed. Almost all the new infections - the biggest daily count since Mar. 6 - involve travelers from overseas. Just two out of the 99 cases were locally transmitted
In addition, highlighting another major source of risk, newly reported asymptomatic coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 63, up from 34 the previous day, according to China's National Health Commission.
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
New cases double to 99 in China as imported infections jump
Mainland China reported 99 new coronavirus infections on April 11, more than doubling from the previous day to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data released Sunday showed.
In addition, highlighting another major source of risk, newly reported asymptomatic coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 63 on April 11, from 34 the previous day, according to China's National Health Commission.
Almost all the new infections - the biggest daily count since March 6 - involve travelers from overseas. Just two out of the 99 cases were locally transmitted.
High-speed Cannonball Run made amid traffic void
Amid stay-at-home orders across the U.S., some car enthusiasts have taken to the highways to try to beat the record for fastest drive from New York City to Los Angeles.
One anonymous trio in a low-key Audi sedan was successful April 4, setting a new record of 26 hours, 38 minutes, said former record holder Ed Bolian. The coast-to-coast record attempts pay homage to the circa-1970s Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash,
Another former transcontinental record holder, Alex Roy, says that, because coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic carriers, driving across the nation during a pandemic could expose the enthusiasts and others along the route, he said.