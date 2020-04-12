The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with more than 20,000 recorded by Saturday, according to NBC News figures.
Worldwide, the death toll is more than 107,000, and the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 1.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Mainland China reported 99 new coronavirus infections, more than doubling from the previous day to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data released Sunday showed. Almost all the new infections — the biggest daily count since March 6 — involve travelers from overseas. Just two out of the 99 cases were locally transmitted.
In addition, highlighting another major source of risk, newly reported asymptomatic coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 63, up from 34 the previous day, according to China's National Health Commission.
Governors say they still don't have enough equipment to handle the coronavirus outbreak
Governors on the frontlines of coronavirus outbreaks said Sunday they still have an insufficient amount of supplies needed to combat COVID-19, though they said the situation has improved in recent weeks.
"We're fighting to stay ahead on bed capacity, ventilators that are constantly running thin, the medicine you need for those ventilators, the personal protective equipment, and the relief from the bullpen for our health care workers," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, told CNN. "So, we are every minute of every day on all of those fronts doing everything we can to stay out ahead of it."
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, told ABC that while "everybody has gotten more supplies than we had the week before and the day before.... I’d hate to say that everybody’s completely happy and that we have everything we need."
"I mean everybody still has tremendous needs on personal protective equipment and ventilators and all of these things that you keep hearing about," he added. "Everybody’s fighting to find these things all over the nation and all over the world."
New York death toll tops 9,000 as 758 more deaths are reported on Easter Sunday
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke to reporters on Easter Sunday to give an update on the state's coronavirus repsonse.
- The death toll is now 9,385, after another 758 deaths were reported.
- The governor added that although cases have not greatly declined, the number has begun to flatten.
- On the confusion over school closures, Cuomo said he respected New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's opinion on keeping schools closed for the rest of the academic year, but that the governor needs to coordinate plans with regional leaders.
- "The position of ‘I think schools should be closed,’ that’s not an unreasonable position," Cuomo said. "He doesn’t have to worry about Nassau, Suffolk. He doesn't have to worry about New Jersey, and Connecticut. But I do."
- There have been some anecdotal reports of patients who are positively reacting to hydroxychloroquine treatment, but Cuomo said he has yet to receive a full report on the trials.
- When asked what he would do if he contracted coronavirus, Cuomo said, "My plan is to do this from home."
Biden releases coronavirus plan
Former Vice President Joe Biden detailed his plan to reopen the U.S. economy on Sunday, writing in a New York Times op-ed that the country will first need to significantly decrease the number of new cases, provide widespread testing and ensure that the healthcare system is prepared for flare-ups later in the year.
Biden said social distancing "has to continue and the people on the front lines have to get the supplies and equipment they need."
"Make no mistake: An effective plan to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track," Biden said. So we should stop thinking of the health and economic responses as separate. They are not. Once we have taken these steps, we can begin to reopen more businesses and put more people back to work. Things will not go back to 'normal' right away. As public health experts have said, we should expect activity to return gradually, with sites like offices and stores reopening before arenas and theaters."
Live from their bedrooms, it's 'SNL'!
"Saturday Night Live" returned from a planned break that turned into a monthlong coronavirus hiatus and made the most of its cast members and host Tom Hanks, who sent in a series of fast-moving videos from self-isolation at home.
The show did not open with its usual refrain, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" But Kate McKinnon did say, "Live from Zoom." And an announcer said, "It's Saturday Night Live at home."
The usual opening credits of cast members on the town in Manhattan were nixed in favor of footage of them at home, in kitchens, with children and even in bed.
Tom Hanks emerged as a surprise host of the evening. He said, "It’s good to be here. But it's also very weird to be here hosting 'Saturday Night Live' from home."
Fauci: Earlier social distancing measures 'obviously' would have saved more lives
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said Sunday that earlier efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. "obviously" could have saved lives but top health officials faced "a lot of pushback about shutting things down."
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was responding on CNN's "State of the Union" to a New York Times report stating that President Donald Trump's top public health officials concluded by the third week of February that they should recommend to the president a new approach to COVID-19, which included social distancing steps. But, according to The Times, the White House "focused instead on messaging and crucial additional weeks went by before their views were reluctantly accepted by the president — time when the virus spread largely unimpeded."
"We look at it from a pure health standpoint," Fauci told CNN. "We make a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken. Sometimes, it's not. But ... it is what it is. We are where we are right now."
Treasury official: Tens of millions to receive coronavirus payments this week
Tens of millions of Americans will get their coronavirus stimulus payments by this Wednesday, April 15, via direct deposit, a senior Treasury Department official told NBC News.
And a website is coming by next week where you can check the status of your coronavirus payment – and update your direct deposit information if needed.
The first payments started hitting bank accounts on Friday night, the official says, several days ahead of schedule. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had said Wednesday they would start going out “next week.” The official says more payments are being direct deposited into people’s bank accounts throughout the weekend.
Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano
Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli will give an audience-free solo performance representing a message of “love, healing and hope to Italy and the world” on Easter Sunday at the Duomo cathedral of Milan, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The #MusicForHope performance will be streamed at 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET).
Outbreak could 'decimate' Latino wealth, which was hammered by the Great Recession
Octavia Nieto worked for over 10 years as a pastry chef at a bakery in Princeton, New Jersey. Now with the business closed indefinitely, she relies on a part-time job with a cleaning company.
“I’m making about $170 a week. What can I do with that? Not much. The other day I went to the store to get some essential things and it was like $30,” Nieto said, adding she only has enough savings for two months.
“When I think about what the future will bring us, I don’t even know what that looks like,” Nieto said.
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is dealing a hard-hitting blow to Latinos who barely recovered from the hammering they took in the Great Recession, raising the possibility of a setback from which many may not recover.
Despite encouraging signs, Coronavirus is 'advancing' worldwide, WHO envoy warns
WASHINGTON — A top envoy to the World Health Organization warned Sunday that the coronavirus will be a “virus that stalks the human race for quite a long time” until a vaccine is developed.
In an exclusive interview with "Meet the Press," Dr. David Nabarro, a special envoy to the WHO, noted there are signs that the rate of new infections could be beginning to slow in the United States and Europe thanks in part to “very rapid” mitigation.
U.K.'s Boris Johnson leaves hospital where he was treated for COVID-19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the London hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, and returned home on Sunday, Downing Street confirmed.
A spokesperson said he would continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence in the county of Buckinghamshire, to the north of London.
“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work," they said, adding that he wanted to thank everybody at London's St. Thomas Hospital where he was treated for the brilliant care he has received."
Johnson, 55, was admitted to London’s St. Thomas' Hospital on April 5 after "persistent" COVID-19 symptoms.