At least 75 million Americans are under virtual lockdown after Illinois became the latest state to issue a stay-at-home order in a bid to fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.
“I don’t come to this decision easily,” said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a press conference Friday afternoon. “I fully recognize that in some cases, I am choosing between saving people's lives and saving people's livelihoods. But ultimately you can't have a livelihood if you don't have your life."
California issued a stay-at-home order Thursday, and New York's governor mandated that all nonessential businesses keep workers at home. Pennsylvania's governor has also ordered that all businesses that are not "life-sustaining" close.
There are now more than 275,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Residents in Anchorage, Alaska, told to 'hunker down'
The residents of Alaska’s largest city on Friday were told to “hunker down” as much as possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said the order, effective Sunday through March 31, is necessary so the health care system does not get overwhelmed, noting that the city is the medical center for the state and that “we are the only game in town for thousands of miles.”
Several states and cities have made similar moves as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States increases. Anchorage has four positive cases, all of them considered travel-related, and the state overall has 12, according to Alaska's health department.