Trump: 'I don't know' if family business will receive government assistance

The number of Americans under virtual lockdown grew Saturday to over 80 million, with New Jersey joining the list of states issuing a stay-at-home order or other sweeping mandates to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We must flatten the curve and ensure residents are practicing social distancing," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, adding, “Even with this order in effect … life in New Jersey does not have to come to a complete standstill.”
New Jersey's stay-at-home order applies to nearly all of its 9 million residents. It comes after Illinois issued a similar mandate Friday for its 13 million residents and following California's stay-at-home order for its population of 40 million.
In New York, with a population of over 19 million, the governor has ordered that all nonessential businesses keep their workers home. Pennsylvania's governor has also ordered that all businesses that are not "life-sustaining" close.
New York also announced Saturday that the number of coronavirus cases there now tops 10,000.
Worldwide, there are now more than 275,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Italy's death toll continues to soar, with 793 in one day
Italy's death toll from coronavirus continues to soar, with 793 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
Deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stand at 4,825.
The total number of cases in the state also shot up by 6,557 since Friday to a total of 53,578 coronavirus cases, officials said Saturday.
Angelo Borrelli, chief of civil protection, said 6,072 people have recovered after contracting the disease.
Vice President Mike Pence says he will get tested for the coronavirus
Pence says he will be tested after staffer is diagnosed with coronavirusMarch 21, 202000:51
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife, Karen Pence, would get tested for the coronavirus Saturday afternoon after a member of Pence's staff tested positive for the virus Friday night.
“I am pleased to report he's doing well,” Pence said of the staffer. “He had mild cold-like symptoms for about a day and a half. He has not been to the White House since Monday. Neither the President nor I had direct contact with that staff person."
Pence said that both him and his wife felt fine and were not displaying any symptoms.
But given his “unique position” as vice president and as head of the White House’s coronavirus task force, Pence said he would go ahead and get tested.
NYC: Only test those that are hospitalized as protective equipment 'extremely limited'
New York City's hospitals are sounding the alarm about a critical lack of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, and are limiting tests of COVID-19 to those that are hospitalized in the "epicenter" of the coronavirus outbreak and to stop testing outpatients, documents obtained by NBC News show.
NBC News has reviewed a letter from NYU Medical Langone Hospital which says that the capacity to test for COVID-19 at labs in the region remains "critically limited."The letter says that as of Friday NYU has told staff that the testing of COVID-19 was to be restricted to hospitalized patients only. In part, the letter says, because supplies of test swabs and other necessary testing components remains low.
NYU's directives come on the heals of a sweeping memorandum from the New York City Department of Health. The directive says, "there is a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), collection swabs, and viral transport media supplies and it is critical that laboratory testing be prioritized for hospitalized patients."
The memo says that applies to testing first responders who aren't hospitalized either and says, "outpatient testing must not be encouraged, promoted or advertised."
Coronavirus cases in Switzerland jump 25 percent in a day
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has jumped from 2,650 to 6,113 in the last 72 hours, NBC News numbers show.
Swiss officials said the number of coronavirus went up 25 percent in just 24 hours, with hospitals in Ticino, which borders hard-hit Italy, under pressure, Reuters reported.
The number of deaths in Switzerland is at least 56.
Coronavirus economic relief package could total $2 trillion, Kudlow says
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said that the new economic emergency package to combat the coronavirus pandemic could total more than $2 trillion.
“The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP,” Kudlow said to reporters as he arrived at the Capitol Saturday morning to continue negotiating a deal with a bipartisan group of senators, adding that it would likely come out to be more than $2 trillion.
“We’re just trying to cover the right bases,” he said, declining to provide any further details on what agreements Senate Republicans and Democrats were nearing.
Lawmakers spent all Friday meeting in the Capitol to hammer out a deal, but failed to reach Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s ambitious midnight deadline to come to an agreement. They reconvened Saturday morning to finish negotiations.
Coronavirus cases in New York State now top 10,000
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday morning that the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased by more than 3,000 and now tops 10,000.
New York City alone has 6,211 cases, an increase of about 1,800, Cuomo said.
The state has conducted 45,437 tests, he said, and now has a total of 10,356 coronavirus cases.
"The more tests you take, the more positives you find," he said, adding that New York is now conducting more tests per capita than China or South Korea.
Why hospitals in the eastern U.S. are already sounding the alarm
Confined by lockdown, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony
In the age of confinement, Elisha Nochomovitz figured out a way to run a marathon anyway - back and forth on his 23-foot-long balcony
He saw the 26.2 miles as a physical and mental challenge, but he told the Associated Press that he also shared the images online as a way "to extend my support to the entire medical personnel who are doing an exceptional job,"
Like athletes who ran around their Wuhan apartments or cyclists who found ways to train in their locked-down Abu Dhabi hotel rooms, Nochomovitz said he wanted to show others from his apartment in Balma, a suburb of the southern French city of Toulouse, that it is possible to stay fit as virus containment measures tighten around the world.
He also wanted to lighten the mood. "It was about launching a bit of a crazy challenge and bringing a bit of humor, to de-dramatize the confinement situation," he said.
'A slow burn': symptoms often linger before worsening
As physicians across the country diagnose and care for a growing number of people with COVID-19, distinct patterns are emerging, giving clues about how the illness manifests in patients.
Very often, people start off with minor physical complaints — slight cough, headache, low-grade fever — that gradually worsen.
"Patients tend to have symptoms for about a week before either getting better, or getting really sick," said Dr. Joshua Denson, a pulmonary medicine and critical care physician at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
Denson, who estimated he's treated 15 to 20 patients with the coronavirus, described that first phase of the illness as "a slow burn."