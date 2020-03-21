The number of Americans under virtual lockdown grew Saturday to over 80 million, with New Jersey joining the list of states issuing a stay-at-home order or other sweeping mandates to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We must flatten the curve and ensure residents are practicing social distancing," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, adding, “Even with this order in effect … life in New Jersey does not have to come to a complete standstill.”
New Jersey's stay-at-home order applies to nearly all of its 9 million residents. It comes after Illinois issued a similar mandate Friday for its 13 million residents and following California's stay-at-home order for its population of 40 million.
In New York, with a population of over 19 million, the governor has ordered that all nonessential businesses keep their workers home. Pennsylvania's governor has also ordered that all businesses that are not "life-sustaining" close.
New York also announced Saturday that the number of coronavirus cases there now tops 10,000.
Worldwide, there are now more than 275,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Episcopal priest who was 1st coronavirus case in Washington, D.C., has a message
A prominent Episcopal priest who was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., has a message.
Rev. Timothy Cole of Christ Church Georgetown, who was diagnosed in early March, spoke from his hospital bed to NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley, who is also one of his parishioners, for MSNBC on Saturday.
He said to hold hope now is reasonable.
"I look back across my life at all the things that I have been through, and He’s still got me to the beginning of this day," Cole said. "So, it is not unreasonable for me to be hopeful that He will get me to the next day.”
“We will get through as we got through many, many other things and be strong again," said the pastor.
COVID-19 'hit me like a ton of bricks': Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart in first interview since diagnosis
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., became one of two congressmen to test positive for COVID-19, which has sickened more than 19,000 Americans and 250,000 people around the globe.
He revealed his diagnosis on Wednesday.
In his first interview since testing positive for COVD-19, Diaz-Balart told his brother, NBC anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, that he his finally feeling better after nearly a week but confessed the initial symptoms hit him "like a ton of bricks."
The city that never sleeps behaves
The city that never sleeps seems to be abiding by officials' orders in regard to bar and restaurant service, at least judging by New York Police Department figures.
The NYPD said Saturday that checks on 6,900 bars and restaurants Friday night resulted in no citations. "NO summonses or arrests, and NO enforcement action needed," it said on Twitter.
The department said 4,900 of the locations were closed.
On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled his orders for all nonessential employees of businesses to stay home and for bars and restaurants to remain open only for delivery and takeout.
That same day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the city is the American "epicenter" of the virus, called on "100 percent" of residents to stay home unless they are exempted.
Trump sends letter to Kim Jong Un claiming to be impressed by North Korea's coronavirus response
North Korea on Saturday said that President Donald Trump sent Kim Jong Un a letter in which Trump said he was impressed by the North Korean leader's ability to defend his people from the coronavirus outbreak.
North Korea has insisted that they have had no cases of COVID-19, but many experts say that Kim’s claim that the outbreak has not touched his country is almost certainly false.
The letter also says Trump "expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work."
“President Trump sent a letter to Chairman Kim of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic. The President looks forward to continued communications with Chairman Kim," a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.
Apple to donate millions of masks to health care workers
Most cases in New York City are of people under 50
Most people who have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City are younger than 50, according to figures released by the city Saturday.
This does not reflect the ages of those who have died, only people confirmed to be infected with the virus.
Overall, 57 percent of those who have tested positive in the city are 49 or younger. People 18 to 49 years old make up the majority, 54 percent, the city said. The next largest group are those age 50 to 64, who account for 23 percent of positive test results so far.
The accounting reflects data known to the city through 5:30 p.m. Friday.
On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "We are now the epicenter of this crisis" in the United States.
Coronavirus briefly halts flights to all NYC-area and Philadelphia airports
Flights to all New York City-area and Philadelphia airports were briefly halted Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The agency temporarily grounded flights after it said Saturday that an air traffic controller trainee tested positive for the coronavirus. The trainee worked out of the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center in Ronkonkoma, on Long Island.
Over 2K retired medical workers volunteer to help, NYC mayor says
De Blasio: The federal government has been absentMarch 20, 202014:37
Retired medical providers in New York are offering their help to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
"Over 2,000 retired medical personnel have answered the call to come back out of retirement to protect people," the mayor said Friday.
The number of coronavirus cases in New York state increased by more than 3,000 and now tops 10,000. New York City alone has 6,211 cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
White House won't say when healthcare workers can expect to have additional supplies
The White House did not provide a concrete timeline Saturday about when healthcare professionals can expect to have much-needed supplies, such as masks and ventilators.
Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at a press briefing that “companies would be producing millions of masks within a matter of weeks” and said that President Donald Trump “expanded liability protections to industrial masks so that they could now be used in hospitals.”
Trump, Pence and other members of the coronavirus task force were asked by reporters when healthcare workers could expect to have the supplies. No one was able to provide a timeline.
Trump instead criticized reporters and insisted that, despite having been in office for over three years now, any slow response or lack of preparedness was because of a broken system he inherited.
'What do we have to lose?': Trump continues to promote untested drug treatments for coronavirus
President Donald Trump insisted Saturday that there was cause for optimism about drug therapies for coronavirus, despite caution from his top government scientists that the treatments’ effectiveness was not proven.
“Look, I feel, as the expression goes: what do we have to lose?,” Trump said, making the case for offering different drugs, which he also tweeted about earlier in the day, that have been used in other countries to combat the coronavirus but have not been proven to work in any controlled studies.
"I feel very confident. I've seen things that surprise me frankly,” Trump said, speaking at a press briefing at the White House.
Trump’s director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, reminded the public during the same briefing that there is not evidence to claim that the drugs work.
“Many of the things that you hear out here are what I had called anecdotal reports. They may be true, but they are anecdotal,” Fauci said. “The president is talking about hope for people.”