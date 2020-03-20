California’s governor issued a stay at home order, which took effect Thursday night. The state's 40 million residents were asked to leave their homes only when necessary and it will remain in place until further notice.
And Senate Republicans have unveiled a plan to send direct cash payment to help Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Under the plan, individuals making up to $75,000 annually would be eligible for a $1,200 check from the federal government.
President Trump is planning to place limits on travel between the U.S. and Mexico, similar to those put in place for Canada.
China, meanwhile, announced that for the second day in a row it had no new local cases.
There are now nearly 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Animated map shows drop in emissions over China
Data from the European Space Agency shows a drop in nitrogen dioxide emissions over China between December and March.
As strict measures were implemented to stem the outbreak, factories closed and streets were cleared. This led to a dramatic reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions — those released by power plants, industrial facilities and vehicles — in all major Chinese cities between late-January and February.
Similar data has also shown a decline over northern Italy coinciding with its nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Wembley Stadium in London lights up to thank health workers
No new domestic cases in China for second day in row
China’s National Health Commission on Friday reported no new local coronavirus cases, which marked the second time it has done so since the epidemic began.
There were 39 new cases reported on the mainland Thursday, but all were called “new imported confirmed cases.” Deaths on the mainland rose by three, bringing the total dead to 3,248, according to the health commission’s numbers.
There have been 80,967 cases reported on the mainland in all, the national health commission said.
Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon Eastern Time.
The coronavirus outbreak began in China, but the World Health Organization said last week that Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic.
When should someone get tested for coronavirus?
Invictus Games postpones, looks ahead to 2021
The Invictus Games scheduled for May 9-16 in The Hague have been postponed until next year because of coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the international competition for veterans announced Thursday.
“We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021,” organizers said in a statement.
Prince Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a video that "this was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make."
Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo games
MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, Japan — The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan.
The flame, carried in a special canister, touched down amid growing doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say it will, but postponement or cancellation is viewed increasingly as a possible option.