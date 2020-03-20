California’s governor issued a stay at home order, which took effect Thursday night. The state's 40 million residents were asked to leave their homes only when necessary and it will remain in place until further notice.
And Senate Republicans have unveiled a plan to send direct cash payment to help Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Under the plan, individuals making up to $75,000 annually would be eligible for a $1,200 check from the federal government.
Also in the Senate, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., as well as three other senators are under fire after reports emerged that they sold off stock amid the coronavirus outbreak.
President Trump is planning to place limits on travel between the U.S. and Mexico, similar to those put in place for Canada.
China, meanwhile, announced that for the second day in a row it had no new local cases.
There are now nearly 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live Blog
Pittsburgh mayor announces self-quarantine
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said Thursday night that he's going to self-quarantine for 14 days after coming into contact with at least two people in Washington, D.C. who have tested positive for coronavirus.
“I have absolutely no symptoms. I feel great,” Peduto said in the video that was posted on social media.
Greta Thunberg strikes for the climate online
Climate activist Greta Thunberg urged her followers and supporters on Friday to strike for the climate online for the second week in a row, in order to "act in full solidarity with those at risk" of coronavirus.
In a post last week, Thunberg advocated for a #DigitalStrike because, "in a crisis we change our behavior and adapt to the new circumstances."
Delayed by sanctions, first medical aid trickles into North Korea
The first shipments of international medical aid are due to arrive at North Korea’s borders this week to shore up its defenses against the coronavirus, but strict border controls could mean the stream of supplies remains a trickle.
Some aid organizations had to get emergency sanction exemptions from the United Nations to clear the way for the shipments and are now navigating North Korea’s border controls imposed in a bid to shut out the virus.
North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus, though a top U.S. military official said last week he is “fairly certain” there were infections in North Korea.
North Korea is especially vulnerable to an outbreak as its health system lacks resources, in part because of international sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons programs, ,say aid organizations.
Hospitals facing critical supply shortage and flood of patientsMarch 19, 202002:35
Colorado National Guard pitches in at drive-up testing station
Uncertainty bites as London pubs, restaurants consider shutting
The Northcote Arms has been a pub since 1890, surviving two world wars, several global financial crises and even the flu of 1918, which killed tens of millions of people.
Now this traditional watering hole in the east London neighborhood of Leyton is one of countless businesses around the world facing the prospect of being crushed by the spiraling pandemic.
"It's just like quicksand," said Tuesday Roberts, 39, who runs the pub. "Every time I come up with a plan, I have to scrap it two days later. The situation just gets worse and worse."
As well as attacking physical health, the virus is also threatening to trigger a huge wave of unemployment in the U.S. and across Europe as governments urge or force people to stay away from public spaces, such as bars, restaurants, theaters, sports venues and airports.
State Department warns Americans not to travel overseasMarch 19, 202001:19
Animated map shows drop in emissions over China
Data from the European Space Agency shows a drop in nitrogen dioxide emissions over China between December and March.
As strict measures were implemented to stem the outbreak, factories closed and streets were cleared. This led to a dramatic reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions — those released by power plants, industrial facilities and vehicles — in all major Chinese cities between late-January and February.
Similar data has also shown a decline over northern Italy coinciding with its nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Wembley Stadium in London lights up to thank health workers
No new domestic cases in China for second day in row
China’s National Health Commission on Friday reported no new local coronavirus cases, which marked the second time it has done so since the epidemic began.
There were 39 new cases reported on the mainland Thursday, but all were called “new imported confirmed cases.” Deaths on the mainland rose by three, bringing the total dead to 3,248, according to the health commission’s numbers.
There have been 80,967 cases reported on the mainland in all, the national health commission said.
Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon Eastern Time.
The coronavirus outbreak began in China, but the World Health Organization said last week that Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic.