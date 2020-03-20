The state of New York has told all nonessential businesses to stop work outside of homes, adding to drastic steps taken in various parts of the U.S. to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
California’s governor issued a stay-at-home order, which took effect Thursday night. The state's 40 million residents were asked to leave their homes only when necessary and the order will remain in place until further notice.
China, meanwhile, announced that for the second day in a row, it had no new local cases.
Senate Republicans have unveiled a plan to send direct cash payments to help Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Under the plan, individuals making up to $75,000 annually would be eligible for a $1,200 check from the federal government.
Also in the Senate, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., as well as three other senators are under fire after reports emerged that they sold off stock amid the coronavirus outbreak.
There are now nearly 250,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live Blog
Navajo Nation's coronavirus cases rise to 14
Two days after confirming its first case of COVID-19, Navajo Nation officials said late Thursday that 14 people have now tested positive on the reservation, making up just over half of the cases in the state of Arizona.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the community of Chilchinbeto, with a population of 500 people, was being quarantined and isolated to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The majority of the 14 cases involve individuals who initially reported their symptoms to the nearby Indian Health Service unit in Kayenta.
Nez said his order to shelter in place may also be applied to the entire Navajo Nation — the largest tribal reservation in the U.S., with 350,000 members — if reports become widespread.
Astronomy observatories will halt science operations
Several major telescopes and astronomy observatories around the world are closing and halting science operations until further notice.
The European Southern Observatory (ESO), an intergovernmental research organization made up of 16 member nations, announced Friday that its Paranal, La Silla and APEX astronomy observatories — all located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile — will reduce the number of staff on site and gradually cease science operations.
“The sites are transitioning into a safe state with a minimal team on site to ensure the safety of the facilities and the remaining people,” ESO officials said in a statement.
The Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array, a huge collection of radio telescopes located on Chile’s Chajnantor plateau, will also be shut down until further notice, according to ESO.
Indiana moves primary election to June 2
Indiana will postpone the state’s May 5 presidential primary amid the coronavirus outbreak, political leaders announced Friday.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a news conference with the state GOP and Democratic chairmen that the state's primary will be shifted to June 2.
"Hoosiers have always come together in times of crisis and today’s bipartisan announcement to move Indiana’s primary election to June 2 is yet another example of that unity," the state GOP chair Kyle Hupfer said in a statement.
Stuck at home, many Americans turn to video games
With millions of Americans spending more time at home, video game-based internet traffic has surged.
Steam, a computer-based gaming platform, broke a new record for online concurrent users with more than 21 million accounts online at the same time on Friday morning, according to third-party analytics platform SteamDB.
The internet service providers are seeing increases in gaming traffic as well. Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon, told Bloomberg News that gaming traffic was up dramatically.
“We see gaming up 75 percent week over week,” Vestberg said.
In Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, the national internet network Telecom Italia SpA said that internet usage has increased by more than 70 percent, with much of the data being used “from online gaming such as Fortnite,” the company told Bloomberg News.
J.K. Rowling says 'Harry Potter' books can be read in online videos
Author J.K. Rowling has granted an open license to allow teachers to post videos of themselves reading aloud from "Harry Potter" books during the COVID-19 outbreak, a practice that is typically prohibited under copyright law without explicit permission from the author or publisher.
As schools have closed down in an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic, parents and teachers have looked to the internet to keep children occupied. Entertainers, authors and teachers have started to offer craft projects, games, school classes and book readings via live streams or online videos.
Rowling has granted these rights until the end of the school year, but teachers must only publish videos to closed educational platforms such as Google Classroom rather than public video channels such as YouTube.
Rowling joins a list of publishers to issue open licenses for read aloud videos, including Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins Children’s Books, Penguin Random House and Scholastic.
Job losses could quickly soar into the millions as coronavirus craters U.S. economy
Goldman Sachs predicts weekly jobless claims will skyrocket to 2.25 million by next Thursday, an astonishing reversal of fortune for a labor market that had been enjoying a sustained stretch of record-low unemployment as recently as a few weeks ago.
“The job market is in free fall,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Businesses have no choice but to reduce payrolls,” he said, adding that even those who remain employed face gloomy prospects.
“Most of those people, even if they don't lose their jobs, they're going to lose hours, they're going to lose pay,” he said.
Cuomo orders new restrictions in New York state: Nonessential businesses must cease
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order Friday calling for all nonessential businesses to cease work outside the home. He also put new requirements in place for all New Yorkers.
“Your actions can affect my health, that is where we are," Cuomo said.
Here's what's new:
- Nonessential businesses, which had been reduced to partial workforces, must cease work.
- Vulnerable people — those over 70 or with underlying health conditions — must follow a set of rules, including staying inside the home except for solitary exercise and avoiding public transportation.
- All New Yorkers should practice careful social distancing, staying inside the home as much as possible.
- Restrictions will be enforced with civil fines and mandatory closures of businesses not in compliance.
The governor also asked for people to sell or lend ventilators to the state. “Ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II,” Cuomo said. “We need ventilators, that is the key piece of equipment. We can get the beds, we’ll get the supplies by hook or by crook.”
Cuomo said the state would pay businesses to make medical supplies. "I’ll fund a new business if you can make these products,” he said. "If you’re making clothing, figure out if you can make masks. I’ll fund it.”
Cuomo also announced that New York will implement a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants, expected to go into effect Sunday evening. He said his administration is working out what's considered essential business services and working with tech companies to lift data caps for customers at no charge.
U.S. tax filing day moved from April 15 to July 15
Tax Day is being pushed back until July while the nation copes with the effects of the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Friday.
"At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Mnuchin said in a pair of tweets.
"I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money."