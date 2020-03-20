The state of New York has told all nonessential businesses to stop work outside of homes, adding to drastic steps taken in various parts of the U.S. to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
California’s governor issued a stay-at-home order, which took effect Thursday night. The state's 40 million residents were asked to leave their homes only when necessary and the order will remain in place until further notice.
China, meanwhile, announced that for the second day in a row, it had no new local cases.
Senate Republicans have unveiled a plan to send direct cash payments to help Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Under the plan, individuals making up to $75,000 annually would be eligible for a $1,200 check from the federal government.
Also in the Senate, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., as well as three other senators are under fire after reports emerged that they sold off stock amid the coronavirus outbreak.
There are now nearly 250,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Photo: Spanish hospital staff demand more equipment
D.C. mayor extends schools closures, ban on mass gatherings
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that she's extending various city-wide restrictions and told residents to "stay home."
Through April 27, Washington, D.C. schools will continue distance learning, district government will continue teleworking and operating in modified status and the ban on mass gatherings will continue, she said during a news conference Friday.
"Stay home. More than everything, we need anyone who is not performing an essential service or activity to stay home. Don't treat this like a normal weekend. There will be more weekends, more nice days," Bowser said.
This comes after the first reported death of a person who tested positive for coronavirus in D.C. and confirmed cases spiked from 39 to 71 cases overnight. Cherry blossom trees in the nation's capital have reached peak bloom, a moment each spring that usually brings droves of admirers to the National Mall.
Archdiocese of Chicago churches ring bells calling for prayers
Five times a day, the bells will ring out in the Roman Catholic churches that dot the landscape in the city of Chicago as a call to prayer during the coronavirus crisis.
“Our hope is that people will have the experience of being united in prayer, especially at a time when we are so isolated,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich, who heads the third largest archdiocese in the U.S.
The archdiocese has also posted prayers on its website that could be said in the three major languages spoken in Chicago – English, Polish and Spanish.
California cases double in three days to over 1,000
The California Department of Public Health announced Friday the state now has exceeded 1,000 cases, more than doubling from just three days ago.
The new figures — 1,006 confirmed cases and 19 deaths — come a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide “stay at home” order for all of California’s 40 million residents, except for those working in critical industries, including health care, government, infrastructure and food distribution.
There were 472 cases in the state on March 17.
Los Angeles County, the country's most populous, reported 61 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 292. Ten percent of about 2,400 people tested through Wednesday have turned up positive in the county.
Two people with ties to Pentagon test positive
Two people with ties to the Pentagon have tested positive for coronavirus, Air Force officials said Friday.
A defense contractor who works for the Air Force tested positive and was last in the building on March 2. An active duty member who works for Defense Health Agency, in Falls Church, Virginia, tested positive for COVID-19. He was last in the Pentagon on Monday.
Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage
Social distancing is here to stay for much more than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever. [MIT Technology Review]
WhatsApp is at the center of coronavirus response [Wired]
New coronavirus package could unravel protections for students with disabilities [HuffPost]
Open? Closed? Florida officials settle on variety of decisions on beaches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered the closing beaches in two counties: Broward and Palm Beach. But without a statewide edict, local authorities have settled on a variety of decisions on how to handle people flooding to their shores.
Many counties and cities have outright closed their beaches. Pinellas County — where Clearwater and St. Petersburg are located — was a holdout, but ordered its beaches closed before noon on Friday. (Clearwater had already voted to close its beaches.)
Meanwhile, Panama City Beach's chamber of commerce declared Thursday that beaches there aren't closed, and the town is "open for business." Beaches in the Florida Keys are also open — but its hotels, guest houses, short-term rentals in RV parks and vacation rentals will be closed to visitors starting Sunday, Monroe county's emergency management department ordered.
Trump campaign job listing asks students 'Are you looking to make the most of your quarantine?'
President Trump’s Wisconsin re-election campaign is offering high school and college students stuck at home a way to turn social distancing into a resume builder.
“Hey students!” said a job listing posted by the Trump Victory Campaign on Friday. “Are you looking to make the most of your quarantine? Team Trump WI is offering fellowships that are 100% online for the remainder of the Spring semester, perfect for high school and college students whose semester ended early due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
“Upon completion of the fellowship, letters of recommendation will be available. This dynamic program may also earn you college credit and may provide future job opportunities. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.”
Death toll in Italy hits grim milestone
Italian officials said Friday that 627 more deaths from the coronavirus were reported from the day before, bringing the death toll to 4,032 people. It is the biggest day-to-day increase in the country during this outbreak.
Across the country, which is in the second week of its nationwide quarantine, more than 47,000 have tested positive for the virus, up nearly 6,000 more people from Thursday, said Angelo Borrelli, the chief of Italy's Civil Protection.
Meanwhile, of those who have tested positive, more than 5,100 people have also recovered, officials said.
Washington state preps for possible rationing of care and ventilators for coronavirus patients
Wednesday night, 280 clinicians in Washington state dialed into a three-hour webinar to hear about the possibility that medical professionals across the state will have to begin rationing health-care — including precious ventilators — for coronavirus patients.
Officials say the trigger for rationing care, or invoking what are known as “crisis standards,” will be when there are more COVID-19 patients than ventilators.
“If you are above a certain age and we have a shortage of ventilators, you don’t get one,” Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association explained. “This has never happened in America at this level for this sustained time. … It is unprecedented and it should not happen.”
A 2010 study found Washington state had fewer than 1,000 ventilators. As of Thursday it had more than 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and had reported 74 deaths.