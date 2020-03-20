The state of New York has told all nonessential businesses to stop work outside of homes, adding to drastic steps taken in various parts of the U.S. to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
California’s governor issued a stay-at-home order, which took effect Thursday night. The state's 40 million residents were asked to leave their homes only when necessary and the order will remain in place until further notice.
China, meanwhile, announced that for the second day in a row, it had no new local cases.
Senate Republicans have unveiled a plan to send direct cash payments to help Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Under the plan, individuals making up to $75,000 annually would be eligible for a $1,200 check from the federal government.
Also in the Senate, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., as well as three other senators are under fire after reports emerged that they sold off stock amid the coronavirus outbreak.
There are now nearly 250,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
States push price-gouging measures as coronavirus fuels consumer fears
As states across the country shutter restaurants, bars and schools for the next several weeks or more to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some are looking to pass legislation to stop businesses that remain open from price-gouging fearful U.S. consumers.
Price gouging — the practice of charging exorbitant prices for essential items in times of high-demand — is prohibited during times of crisis in about two-thirds of the United States. As public panic surrounding COVID-19 heightens, consumers have been flocking to stores to stock up on supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes — to the exploitation of some retailers.
While online marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart have taken steps to prevent the practice by suspending offers from sellers charging unfair prices, brick-and-mortar stores are being closely monitored by state governments, several of which are considering legislative action.
Biden trashes Trump over coronavirus response: 'Step up and do your job, Mr. President'
Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic front-runner, slammed President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic Friday, accusing him of being “behind the curve through his whole response.”
Biden, speaking on a conference call with reporters, offered a series of blunt missives for Trump, and criticized him for repeatedly providing the American people with misinformation about the virus.
“Step up and do your job, Mr. President,” Biden said.
“In times of crisis, the American people deserve a president who tells them the truth,” Biden said. “Unfortunately, President Trump has not been that president.”
Dow closes down 900 points after New York and California curb economic activity
Wall Street took a nosedive on Friday, wrapping up another tumultuous week for all three major averages, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking by 916 points.
The Dow has now shed around 18 percent this week, completely erasing all the gains made since President Donald Trump took office.
The S&P 500 closed the day down 4.3 percent, capping its worst weekly performance since the financial crisis. The Nasdaq, which had started the day by hitting the "limit up" threshold in premarket trading, ended the day down by around 3.8 percent.
Production of Tom Hanks film halted
Production of an Elvis biopic featuring Tom Hanks has been officially postponed, its makers said Friday.
"Despite valiant efforts, due to current world events, production on the Elvis film cannot proceed at this time," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said. "We will commence principal photography once circumstances permit."
On March 11, Hanks said on social media that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating themselves in Australia, where the movie was being shot at a Warner Bros. satellite studio.
Filming was reportedly stopped around that time. Director Baz Luhrmann said on Twitter Friday, "We are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days."
Photo: Spanish hospital staff demand more equipment
D.C. mayor extends schools closures, ban on mass gatherings
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that she's extending various city-wide restrictions and told residents to "stay home."
Through April 27, Washington, D.C. schools will continue distance learning, district government will continue teleworking and operating in modified status and the ban on mass gatherings will continue, she said during a news conference Friday.
"Stay home. More than everything, we need anyone who is not performing an essential service or activity to stay home. Don't treat this like a normal weekend. There will be more weekends, more nice days," Bowser said.
This comes after the first reported death of a person who tested positive for coronavirus in D.C. and confirmed cases spiked from 39 to 71 cases overnight. Cherry blossom trees in the nation's capital have reached peak bloom, a moment each spring that usually brings droves of admirers to the National Mall.
Archdiocese of Chicago churches ring bells calling for prayers
Five times a day, the bells will ring out in the Roman Catholic churches that dot the landscape in the city of Chicago as a call to prayer during the coronavirus crisis.
“Our hope is that people will have the experience of being united in prayer, especially at a time when we are so isolated,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich, who heads the third largest archdiocese in the U.S.
The archdiocese has also posted prayers on its website that could be said in the three major languages spoken in Chicago – English, Polish and Spanish.
California cases double in three days to over 1,000
The California Department of Public Health announced Friday the state now has exceeded 1,000 cases, more than doubling from just three days ago.
The new figures — 1,006 confirmed cases and 19 deaths — come a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide “stay at home” order for all of California’s 40 million residents, except for those working in critical industries, including health care, government, infrastructure and food distribution.
There were 472 cases in the state on March 17.
Los Angeles County, the country's most populous, reported 61 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 292. Ten percent of about 2,400 people tested through Wednesday have turned up positive in the county.
Two people with ties to Pentagon test positive
Two people with ties to the Pentagon have tested positive for coronavirus, Air Force officials said Friday.
A defense contractor who works for the Air Force tested positive and was last in the building on March 2. An active duty member who works for Defense Health Agency, in Falls Church, Virginia, tested positive for COVID-19. He was last in the Pentagon on Monday.
Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage
