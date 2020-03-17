The United States and European nations are stepping up measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus and counteract its economic impact, as the numbers of deaths and infections continue to grow.
California officials announced a complete lockdown of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, that requires people to stay home except for essential needs, and the governor of Ohio is recommending postponing the state's primary elections originally scheduled for Tuesday.
New York, Los Angeles and Washington state have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 4,000 and the number of deaths beyond the current number of at least 85.
In a stern TV address Monday night, President Emanuel Macron said that France, which is now under lockdown, was "at war" with the virus.
A long list of other European nations have also enacted countrywide lockdowns and the European Union has suggested blocking all travel to the 26-nation bloc for 30 days. Canada has also closed its borders to all but U.S. citizens.
The Dow Jones plunged nearly 3,000 points Monday and President Donald Trump said the government would be "powerfully supporting" affected industries such as aviation.
WH press secretary not at work after being exposed to coronavirus
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was not at the White House Monday after she was exposed to Brazilian officials at Mar a Lago last weekend who later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Barr issues memo to U.S. attorneys outlining DOJ priorities amid the outbreak
Attorney General William Barr sent a two-page memo to all U.S. attorneys Monday that outlined the Department of Justice’s priorities for law enforcement and the health and safety of people in the judicial system.
Every U.S. attorney’s office has been ordered to prioritize the detection, investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct that’s related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The memo referred to businesses selling fake cures online for the COVID-19 disease, phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the CDC and malware infecting apps designed to track the spread of the virus.
Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — A Pennsylvania distillery owner who grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer has decided to do something about it: He’s temporarily converting his operation into a production line for the suddenly hard-to-find, gooey, alcohol-based disinfectant.
Eight Oaks Farm Distillery filled its first 20 bottles on Monday, a batch destined for charitable groups that need hand sanitizer but haven’t been able to get it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family-owned distillery plans to dramatically boost production this week and distribute the bottles to charities as well as offer them at farmers’ markets where it sells its spirits and through its website.
The price: whatever people decide to donate.
“We are in a national emergency,” said distillery founder Chad Butters. “What’s the right thing to do? The right thing to do is support this community by providing something that is in desperate need. We’ll flood the valley with hand sanitizer and drive that price right down.”
Cuomo orders that all New York state schools close for 2 weeks
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Monday ordering that all schools in the state close by Wednesday and stay closed for two weeks ending April 1.
A press release from his office said that the state will reassess the decision and whether to reopen.
“The single most effective way to slow the spread of this virus is to reduce close contacts, and that includes in our schools,” he said in a statement, saying that every school district will be required to submit a plan to ensure children of healthcare and first responders have access to childcare.
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs tribute to frontline healthcare workers
Olympic torch relay to go ahead in Japan as planned
The Olympic torch relay will kick off in Japan on March 26 according to plan, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said Tuesday, but all accompanying celebrations and events will be cancelled.
Toshiro Muto told reporters the grand opening event in Fukushima will have no spectators.
As for the actual torch relay, Muto said anyone who is not feeling well is asked to refrain from watching from the sidelines. Spectators will also be asked not to pack together along the streets where runners will be passing through.
Despite a growing coronavirus pandemic, Japan has so far ruled out postponing or cancelling this year's Olympics.
China reacts to Trump’s tweet referring to coronavirus as ‘Chinese virus’
China had harsh words for President Donald Trump Tuesday after he referred to the coronavirus as "Chinese virus" in a tweet.
State media CGTN quoted China’s foreign ministry spokesperson saying Beijing strongly opposes Trump's use of those words.
Geng Shuang said the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international community are clearly against linking the virus to specific countries and regions, according to CGTN.
The disease the coronavirus causes was dubbed indiscriminate COVID-19 by the WHO earlier this year to avoid names that can be stigmatizing, singling out a country or a group of people.
On Weibo, Chinese equivalent of Twitter, hashtag #trumpcallingCOVID19Chinesevirus was mentioned 24 million times Tuesday as social media users voiced their discontent with the U.S. president's tweet.
The comments also prompted massive backlash in the U.S., including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the tweet was misplacing blame and could put more Asian Americans in danger.
All but one new confirmed cases in China are imported: health officials
Health officials at China’s National Health Commission said Tuesday there were 21 new confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 20 were imported cases. The only new domestic case was recorded in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated.
It’s a huge change of pace for China, where officials are now focusing on stopping people bringing new cases from abroad.
On Tuesday, Wuhan officials said they will now require overseas arrivals to undergo 14-day quarantine at a central location at the people’s own cost, emulating Beijing.
Other cities in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, are doing the same, as is Anhui province.
The rate of new infections has slowed down considerably in China, according to officials figures released by the state, since a surge in number of cases in January. Nearly 81,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus so far, with 3,226 deaths recorded.