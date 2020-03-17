The United States and European nations are stepping up measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus and counteract its economic impact, as the numbers of deaths and infections continue to grow.
California officials announced a complete lockdown of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, that requires people to stay home except for essential needs, and the governor of Ohio is recommending postponing the state's primary elections originally scheduled for Tuesday.
New York, Los Angeles and Washington state have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 4,000 and the number of deaths beyond the current number of at least 85.
The stock market bounced back nervously on Tuesday, the morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst single-day points drop ever.
European nations have also enacted countrywide lockdowns and the European Union has suggested blocking all travel to the 26-nation bloc for 30 days. Canada has also closed its borders to all but U.S. citizens.
Senate Democrats have prepped third coronavirus aid package
WASHINGTON — As Congress and the White House are already eyeing a third aid package to address the coronavirus outbreak, Senate Democrats have prepared their own package that would cost at least $750 billion.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to present it to his Democratic caucus during a powerpoint during a tele-lunch they are having Tuesday.
He plans to “explain the contrast to the GOP’s expected proposals of industry bailouts and tax cuts,” a senior Democratic aide said.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is preparing an aid package that is expected to total $850 billion, according to two administration officials.
Dierks Bentley donates $90K to employees after closing Nashville bar
Country music star Dierks Bentley said he is donating $90,000 to help his hourly employees after he was forced to close his Whiskey Row bar and grill in Nashville, Tennessee, due to the coronavirus.
"Just gave last call at @whiskeyrownashville as we close the doors for a while. My heart goes out to all the guys/girls down on Lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that it was me down there working for tips," he said in a tweet.
"I am going to immediately give each of our 90 hourly employees $1,000 to help in the short run as our community and country try to get a handle on the situation," he said.
First Read: Dem race could be frozen in place after Tuesday's primaries
It’s likely — if not certain — that tonight’s Democratic presidential primaries in Arizona, Florida and Illinois will be the last ones for the next two months.
And it’s unclear what, exactly, is going to happen today in Ohio, where the state’s governor said he wouldn’t open the state’s polling places, defying a judge who declined to postpone the state’s primary.
It all freezes into place a Democratic nominating contest — with uncertainty about when it all begins again.
Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September
The Kentucky Derby, the iconic annual horse race, will be postponed from May to September, according to a news release.
The race will now be held on Sept. 5.
The Derby is the latest major sporting event to be postponed or called off because of the global coronavirus outbreak.
Dow bounces back nervously as coronavirus continues to slam markets
The stock market bounced back nervously on Tuesday, the morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst single-day points drop ever as traders grappled with almost unprecedented economic volatility.
The Dow opened with a modest rebound of around 400 points, and the S&P and Nasdaq notched up gains of around 2.5 percent each.
While analysts, economists, and even President Donald Trump make mention of the possibility of a recession, some are now even contemplating whether the massive social and economic upheaval could throw the U.S. into a depression.
Monday was the worst day for the Dow and the S&P 500 since the Black Monday crash of 1987.
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was tested for coronavirus, no results yet
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was tested for coronavirus Friday night in Michigan after presenting flu-like symptoms and testing negative for both the flu and strep throat.
McDaniel has not received the results of her test yet, according to an RNC spokeswoman.
In the meantime, McDaniel and her family have been self-quarantining at home.
McDaniel has been in close proximity with President Donald Trump and other lawmakers in the past few weeks. She attended a fundraiser with Trump in Orlando on March 9 and flew back to Washington on Air Force One. She also attended a Senate GOP lunch on March 10 with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
U.K. advises against all non-essential international travel for 30 days
After a slew of tougher measures announced by the U.K. government Monday to help control the spread of the coronavirus, British nationals are being asked to avoid all non-essential international travel for at least 30 days.
"This change in travel advice reflects the pace at which other countries are either closing their borders or implementing restrictive measures in response to the global coronavirus pandemic," U.K.'s foreign office said in a statement.
British people who decide that they still need to travel abroad should be fully aware of the increased risks of doing so, the statement added. That includes the risk that they may not be able to get home if travel restrictions are put in place.
Foreign office said in the last week alone, 430 changes have been made to their travel advice, more than in the entirety of 2019.
Contestants on Germany's 'Big Brother' to be told about coronavirus pandemic
Contestants on the German edition of the "Big Brother" reality show will be told about the coronavirus pandemic for the fist time Tuesday night.
TV channel Sat.1 said most contestants where shut off from the outside world on Feb. 6 and are, therefore, theoretically aware of the virus outbreak in Wuhan and first infections outside of China, but have no idea how far the virus has spread since.
It said the decision to inform them about the pandemic was made together with the contestants' families.
The show's moderator and consulting physician will break the news of the full scale of the global health crisis to the group during a live broadcast.
Contestants will then be able to ask questions about the pandemic and receive video messages from their loved ones.
Four new housemates joined the show last week, but were not allowed to talk about the virus, the channel said.
Trump's outgoing acting chief of staff Mulvaney under voluntary self-isolation
Outgoing acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is under voluntary self-isolation in South Carolina, NBC News has confirmed.
“He had contact with someone whose test results are pending, so out of an abundance of caution due to his proximity to the President, he’s teleworking pending those results," a White House official told NBC News. "He tested negative on Friday and had no symptoms. White House docs blessed his travel.”
The Associated Press reported that Mulvaney decided to isolate himself because his niece had been in contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for coronavirus. Mulvaney had tested negative for the virus, the report said.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump tapped on of his stanchest allies, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., to be his new chief of staff.
Al Roker does the weather forecast — from home
Al Roker returned to "TODAY" after a staffer he came in contact with tested positive for coronavirus. But he's working from home, bringing viewers the weather from his kitchen.
"There are no NBC News crews here. This is my iPad," Roker said Tuesday, joking he finally got to sleep in without his usual commute.
Roker said he's feeling fine and doesn't have any symptoms of coronavirus. He sat out Monday's broadcast and decided to work from home Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.
