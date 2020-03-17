The United States and European nations are stepping up measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus and counteract its economic impact, as the numbers of deaths and infections continue to grow.
California officials announced a complete lockdown of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, that requires people to stay home except for essential needs, and the governor of Ohio is recommending postponing the state's primary elections originally scheduled for Tuesday.
New York, Los Angeles and Washington state have all announced public buildings will be shut temporarily, amid fears that the number of cases will continue to grow beyond the confirmed 4,000 and the number of deaths beyond the current number of at least 85.
The stock market bounced back nervously on Tuesday, the morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst single-day points drop ever.
European nations have also enacted countrywide lockdowns and the European Union has suggested blocking all travel to the 26-nation bloc for 30 days. Canada has also closed its borders to all but U.S. citizens.
Olympic Committee: Too early to make 'drastic decisions' about Tokyo
The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that it was too early to make "drastic decisions" about whether the summer games in Tokyo would be affected.
"The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games, there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive," the IOC said in a statement.
"The situation around the COVID-19 virus" is affecting preparations for the games, but the "IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can," the committee said.
Queen to meet with prime minister, then head to Windsor Castle
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will head to Windsor Castle on Thursday, a week earlier than planned, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.
She will, however, still meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and has two other planned "audiences" at Buckingham Palace, as planned before her departure.
“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed,” the palace said in the statement.
Three garden parties scheduled to take place in May were also canceled, along with Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel. It’s likely that the queen will stay at Windsor Castle beyond Easter, the palace said.
New York gov: 'I have no interest' in quarantining a city
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday morning he had no plans to impose a quarantine on any city in his state.
"I have no interest whatsoever, and no plan whatsoever, to quarantine any city," Cuomo said at a news conference.
However, Cuomo said it was "possible we will be doing more dramatic closings" in addition to shuttering restaurants, bars and schools to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
He also said the number of cases in the state is expected to peak in 45 days:
Amazon limits warehouse service to household staples and medical supplies
Amazon is not accepting new products to its warehouse service except household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand items through April 5, according to an announcement obtained by NBC News. Amazon confirmed the authenticity of the announcement.
“We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock,” the company announced on its seller platform called Seller Central. “With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers.”
The company said that high-demand goods include baby products, health and household items, beauty and personal care products, groceries, industrial items and pet supplies.
Spain turns back cars at land borders as death toll rises to 491
Spain set up police checks at its land borders with France and Portugal on Tuesday and turned back foreigners attempting to enter, part of strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Europe’s second hardest-hit country.
The government reported 182 new fatalities overnight, bringing the total dead to 491 and making Spain the country with the world’s fastest-rising toll behind Italy. The number of infected topped 10,000 for the first time to 11,178.
Spain closed its land borders Monday to all but Spaniards, permanent residents and transborder workers. Trade in goods is not affected.
Australian supermarkets open early to allow elderly to shop and buy supplies
A major supermarket chain in Australia opened earlier than usual on Tuesday dedicating a shopping hour for the elderly and the disabled as anxiety over the coronavirus increases.
Shoppers waited outside Woolworths supermarkets chain waiting for a chance to buy necessities before stores opened to the general public.
The move comes after the country witnessed panic buying in recent weeks, especially for toilet paper, rice, pasta and frozen foods.
Similar "elderly hours" were also reported in shops in Iceland and Canada.
Euro 2020 championship postponed over coronavirus, Sweden and Norway's soccer authorities say
Soccer’s 2020 European Championship has been postponed for a year as the world fights to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Norwegian and Swedish football associations said on Tuesday.
Swedish Football Association chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson said in a message to Reuters during a UEFA video conference call that the tournament will now take place in summer of 2021.
The Norwegian FA tweeted the news from its official account.
UEFA, who is yet to confirm the decision, was under pressure to push back the tournament to give suspended domestic leagues time to be completed.
Senate Democrats have prepped third coronavirus aid package
WASHINGTON — As Congress and the White House are already eyeing a third aid package to address the coronavirus outbreak, Senate Democrats have prepared their own package that would cost at least $750 billion.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to present it to his Democratic caucus during a powerpoint during a tele-lunch they are having Tuesday.
He plans to “explain the contrast to the GOP’s expected proposals of industry bailouts and tax cuts,” a senior Democratic aide said.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is preparing an aid package that is expected to total $850 billion, according to two administration officials.