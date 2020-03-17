Is delivery a better option than dining out while social distancing?

The United States and European nations are stepping up measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus and counteract its economic impact, as the numbers of deaths and infections continue to grow.
The White House announced Tuesday that it is looking to send checks directly to Americans in order to soften the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The announcement comes as many parts of the U.S. have taken extraordinary measures to health the spread of the coronavirus. California officials announced a complete lockdown of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, that requires people to stay home except for essential needs.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Washington Post, WSJ editors condemn China for expelling reporters
The top editors of The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal have denounced China for expelling journalists form several major U.S. media outlets, including reporters from both newspapers as well as The New York Times and Time magazine.
Broadcaster Voice of America and Time magazine were also asked to detail their operations in China.
Marty Baron, executive editor of the Post, wrote in a comment shared with NBC News: “We unequivocally condemn any action by China to expel US reporters. The Chinese government’s decision is particularly regrettable because it comes in the midst of an unprecedented global crisis, when clear and reliable information about the international response to covid-19 is essential.”
Matt Murray, editor-in-chief of the Journal, said China's move "comes at a time of unparalleled global crisis."
"We oppose government interference with a free press anywhere in the world," Murray wrote. "Our commitment to reporting fully and deeply on China is unchanged.”
The moves come after the U.S. government declared journalists at several Chinese outlets to be government operatives.
Cases surpass 5,000 in U.S.
More than 5,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, states with the greatest number of cases are California (412), New York (950) and Washington (908).
A handful of other states have more than 100 cases each: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
So far, 94 people nationwide have died.
The Rolling Stones postpone North American tour
National Parks to close facilities where people gather
The National Park Service says it is restricting operations to avoid gatherings of people, in order to conform to the CDC guidance.
NPS says it is "modifying operations until further notice for facilities and programs that cannot adhere to this guidance. Where it is possible to adhere to this guidance, outdoor spaces will remain open to the public."
As a practical matter, one official says, it means leaving most park entrances open but closing visitor centers, cafeterias, and other places where people would congregate. (The Statue of Liberty and elevator rides up the Washington Monument were closed earlier.)
Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage
Can social solidarity replicate faster than the virus? [Vox]
For Texas' ill and immunocompromised, coronavirus brings a new threat and familiar precautions [The Texas Tribune]
The airlines made billions over the past decade. Why do they need a bailout? [Slate]
Real-world lessons from a World of Warcraft virtual outbreak [Wired]
Marriott starting to furlough tens of thousands of employees
Marriott International Inc., which employs more than 175,000 people worldwide, has started to furlough what it expects will be tens of thousands of those workers as its properties close.
The furloughs, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, were confirmed to NBC News by Marriott, which is the world's largest hotel company. The employees won't be paid but will keep their health benefits.
Marriott started closing some of its managed properties across its 30 brands last week and is also furloughing staff at still-open hotels. In a statement Tuesday, the company said customers could cancel their stays at no charge through April 30.
"As travel restrictions and social distancing efforts around the world become more widespread, we are experiencing significant drops in demand at properties globally with an uncertain duration," the chain said in a statement. "We are adjusting global operations accordingly which has meant either reduction in hours or a temporary leave for many of our associates at our properties."
Americans abroad scramble to get home as countries deepen travel restrictions
Americans stuck in countries around the world are calling on U.S. officials to help them return home as governments have restricted travel to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Phil McMannis, a tech entrepreneur, and his wife, Jerri, have been trying to get home to Boston from Fez, Morocco, since Friday. It was the last leg of a yearlong trip around the world. Their flight on March 22 was canceled, and the couple has had no luck trying to rebook.
“The local people are offering to help and are talking to us, but our own government has said nothing,” said McMannis, adding that he had reached out to the U.S. Embassy and his senators.
Uber and Lyft suspend shared ride options
Uber and Lyft customers will no longer be able to request shared rides due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of Uber Rides and Platform, said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that the company hopes by suspending its UberPool in the United States and Canada it can "help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve."
Lyft announced a similar plan, saying in a statement that it is "pausing Shared rides across all of our markets."
World needs many more ventilators to save coronavirus patients. It is unlikely to get them.
LONDON — Ventilators have quickly become the most sought-after medical device in the world because of their ability to help save the lives of some of the sickest coronavirus patients.
What worries experts is that it's increasingly clear many countries — including the United States and much of Europe — have nowhere near enough of them to keep pace with a pandemic killing exponentially more people every day.
The challenge is daunting. The U.S. currently has an estimated 160,000 ventilators, far short of the 740,000 it would need in a "severe" pandemic like the Spanish flu of 1918, according to a study by the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins.