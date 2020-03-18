The number of coronavirus cases globally topped 200,000 on Wednesday, as people in the U.S. and in countries across the world adjusted to life under lockdown and isolation.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more currently more than 201,000 confirmed cases and 8,000 deaths related to coronavirus.
The United States and many European nations have this week installed measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, including curfews and restrictions on movement. U.S. nationals are among those traveling back to their home nations.
The U.S. death toll surpassed 100 on Tuesday as all 50 states have now reported cases, and the E.U. announced sweeping restrictions on most travel within the 27-country bloc.
The White House announced Tuesday that it is looking to send checks directly to Americans in order to soften the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Pope encourages 'small gestures of attention' amid coronavirus crisis
Pope Francis urged Italians to commit “gestures of affection” Wednesday as millions have been forced to stay inside their homes as part of a nationwide lockdown that has entered its second week.
“We must rediscover the concreteness of little things, small gestures of attention we can offer those close to us, our family, our friends,” the Pope told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
"These gestures of tenderness, affection, compassion, are minimal and tend to be lost in the anonymity of everyday life, but they are nonetheless decisive, important,” he added.
The pope walked Rome’s empty streets on Sunday to pray for the epidemic to end at two churches, as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time.
Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has more than 31,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 2,500 people have died, the highest number of deaths outside mainland China.
Trump administration warns of 20 percent unemployment rate
WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials warned Senate Republicans Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. could cause the unemployment rate to reach 20 percent, according to two sources familiar with the discussion.
The warning came during a closed-door lunch on Capitol Hill in which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin presented a White House stimulus plan that could cost at least $1 trillion. The prediction was first reported by Bloomberg News.
Number of global coronavirus cases tops 200,000
The number of global coronavirus cases topped 200,000 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The number of cases worldwide now stands at 201,634, with more than 8,000 deaths recorded.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in mainland China has slowed, with just 13 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, 12 of which were imported. Chinese officials are now focusing on stopping the virus from coming back into the country from abroad.
The World Health Organization's differ slightly, and stand at 179,111 confirmed cases and 7,426 deaths globally, the organization said a report released Tuesday.
The WHO called earlier this week on all countries to ramp up their testing programs as the best way to slow down the advance of the virus.
Pop stars hold online concerts for fans forced inside by coronavirus
John Legend references coronavirus during Instagram concertMarch 18, 202000:32
A slew of musicians turned to Instagram on Tuesday to entertain their fans, many of whom are in isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
John Legend was joined by wife Chrissy Teigen for a live online concert on his Instagram page to raise awareness about how to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Country star Keith Urban performed his own half-hour concert on Instagram, accompanied by his wife, actress Nicole Kidman. During the concert, Urban said he was due to perform live on Tuesday, but coronavirus interrupted those plans, so he chose to play for his 2.3 million fans online instead.
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin also hosted a 20-minute livestream on Instagram and took song requests from fans. Martin said his band members were stuck in different countries because of border closures so they couldn't perform together.
Italy further tightens restrictions on residents leaving home
As Italy enters its second week of nationwide quarantine, the government is imposing even stricter restrictions on daily life.
For those needing to go out, police have issued a new self-declaration form that requires residents to declare who they are, where they are going and for what reason.
Italians will also have to declare that they did not test positive for the coronavirus and are not currently observing a 14-day quarantine.
According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, more than a million people and 415,000 shops have been checked by the police since March 11.
More than 35,000 people have been fined, with 7,000 people receiving fines on Tuesday alone.
Coronavirus continues impacting daily life in ItalyMarch 17, 202003:13
Saudi Arabia to convene virtual G-20 summit on coronavirus
Saudi Arabia will convene an extraordinary G-20 summit next week amid the growing coronvirus pandemic.
The summit, which will take place virtually, will focus on coordinating a response to COVID-19 and its human and economic effects.
Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies, said the group's leaders will put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy.
Saudi Arabian officials said Tuesday that mosques would no longer be open for the customary five daily prayers or for Friday congregations as the number of cases in the country reached 118.
WHO: 'Aggressive measures' against coronavirus needed in Southeast Asia
The World Health Organization is asking countries in Southeast Asia to scale up their coronavirus response and take "aggressive measures" to combat the virus as the number of confirmed cases in the region has reached nearly 500.
“The situation is evolving rapidly," said the WHO's Southeast Asia Regional Director, Poonam Khetrapal Singh. "We need to immediately scale up all efforts to prevent the virus from infecting more people."
Eight of the 11 countries in the region have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, according to the WHO.
So far, Thailand has the most cases at 177, with Indonesia close behind with 134 and India with 125. Cases have also been confirmed in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
These numbers are increasing quickly, the WHO warned, and some countries are clearly heading towards community transmission of COVID-19.
Olympics make no sense if athletes can't come, Japan's deputy PM says
Even if Japan can contain the coronavirus outbreak, this summer's Olympic Games “would not make sense” if other countries cannot send their athletes, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said Wednesday.
“As the prime minister said, it’s desirable to hold the Olympics in an environment where everyone feels safe and happy. But that’s not something Japan alone can decide,” said Aso in Parliament.
The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that it does not plan any “drastic” decisions about the Games, saying it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months despite the global spread of the coronavirus.
Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue closes
Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue closed at day-end Tuesday and won’t reopen for at least a week after Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute ordered the closure of all national parks it oversees, including the one home to the statue.
The move is designed to help contain the spread of the coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19. The 125-foot-tall statue last year saw almost 2 million visitors.
Gun and ammunition sales rise amid coronavirus fears
Gun and ammunition sales rise amid coronavirus fearsMarch 17, 202001:23
Coronavirus starts to take a major toll on automakers
Most white-collar auto industry employees by Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors are working from home this week, but Detroit’s Big 3 have formed a task force with the United Auto Workers Union to see if there’s a way also to protect hourly workers from the coronavirus without shutting down their U.S. parts and assembly lines.
With schools closed, major sports leagues suspending their seasons, large gatherings being canceled and the travel industry in freefall, automotive analysts are downgrading their 2020 sales forecasts. Morgan Stanley now anticipates U.S. demand for new cars will plunge to 15.5 million, down from last year’s 17.1 million vehicles.
There are a few, faint bright spots.