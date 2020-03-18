LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates: Global cases top 200,000, U.S. stocks drop sharply

Here are the latest updates from around the world.

Watch live: Stock market trading on the big board

March 18, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases globally topped 200,000 on Wednesday, as people in the U.S. and in countries across the world adjusted to life under lockdown and isolation.

The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 1,000 points Wednesday morning. Many major stock indexes around the world were down more than 4 percent.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more currently more than 201,000 confirmed cases and 8,000 deaths related to coronavirus around the world.

28m ago / 1:53 PM UTC

Medical staff wear protective suits in Moscow airport

Medical staff wearing protective suits ride down an escalator at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases inside the country reached 147. Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP - Getty Images

Daniel Arkin

35m ago / 1:46 PM UTC

NYC mayor calls for military help

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for military assistance Wednesday morning as the city grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

"The military has extraordinary medical capacity," de Blasio said on the "TODAY" show. "It's needed in places like New York right now."

He also said that any decision to impose a "shelter-in-place" order on the city could only be made in agreement with the state. But he added that the idea should be "considered seriously starting today."

Bill de Blasio: Shelter in place ‘has to be considered seriously’

March 18, 202005:12

Lucy Bayly

35m ago / 1:46 PM UTC

Dow sinks by 1,300 points at opening bell, despite trillion-dollar economic stimulus plans

Wall Street remained in the red on Wednesday, continuing a grim week that has seen all three major indices sink despite a series of drastic economic measures intended to address the growing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of around 1,300 points, or 6 percent, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by around 5 percent each.

The losses come after the White House announced on Tuesday that it is seeking a $1 trillion fiscal stimulus package that would help small businesses and certain industry sectors and put cash directly in the hands of Americans.

While that temporarily boosted market morale, it has so far not been enough to stop a massive market sell-off. 

Andy Eckardt

1m ago / 2:20 PM UTC

Albania reports 2nd coronavirus death

Albania reported its second death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old patient, who died at a hospital, suffered from underlying diseases including cardiac problems and pulmonary edema, authorities said. 

Albania also reported that to date it has confirmed 59 cases of coronavirus infection out of 665 tested.

1h ago / 1:13 PM UTC

Across the world, people in lockdown applaud health care workers

March 18, 202001:13

1h ago / 12:55 PM UTC

How to work from home while the kids are there too

March 18, 202002:24

2h ago / 12:18 PM UTC

Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled

Scott Stump

2h ago / 12:22 PM UTC

Savannah Guthrie anchors TODAY from her home in 'abundance of caution'

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker anchor TODAY from 3 different locations

March 18, 202002:33

Savannah Guthrie joined much of the country in working from home on Wednesday.

She co-anchored "TODAY" from her basement for precautionary reasons after feeling a little under the weather.

"Here's what happened: I wasn't feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren't we?" she said on-air. "So in an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance the CDC is asking of all of us right now, we followed the advice of NBC's medical team."

Savannah joins Al Roker and Craig Melvin in working from home out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the news that a staffer for the 3rd hour of "TODAY" tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Peter Jeary

2h ago / 12:15 PM UTC

Chaos, confusion at Manila airport after COVID-19 policy changes

March 18, 202000:39

Claudio Lavanga and Yuliya Talmazan

2h ago / 12:07 PM UTC

Pope encourages 'small gestures of attention' amid coronavirus crisis

Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Vatican Media / Reuters

Pope Francis urged Italians to commit “gestures of affection” Wednesday as millions have been forced to stay inside their homes as part of a nationwide lockdown that has entered its second week. 

“We must rediscover the concreteness of little things, small gestures of attention we can offer those close to us, our family, our friends,” the Pope told Italian newspaper La Repubblica. 

"These gestures of tenderness, affection, compassion, are minimal and tend to be lost in the anonymity of everyday life, but they are nonetheless decisive, important,” he added.

The pope walked Rome’s empty streets on Sunday to pray for the epidemic to end at two churches, as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time.

Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has more than 31,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 2,500 people have died, the highest number of deaths outside mainland China.

Rebecca Shabad

2h ago / 11:52 AM UTC

Trump administration warns of 20 percent unemployment rate

WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials warned Senate Republicans Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. could cause the unemployment rate to reach 20 percent, according to two sources familiar with the discussion.

The warning came during a closed-door lunch on Capitol Hill in which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin presented a White House stimulus plan that could cost at least $1 trillion. The prediction was first reported by Bloomberg News.

NBC News