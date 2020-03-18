Watch live: New York Gov. Cuomo news conference on coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Global cases top 200,000, U.S. stocks drop sharply

Here are the latest updates from around the world.

Watch live: Stock market trading on the big board

March 18, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases globally topped 200,000 Wednesday, as people in the United States and in countries across the world adjusted to life under lockdowns and isolation.

The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 1,000 points Wednesday morning. Many major stock indexes around the world were down more than 4 percent.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 201,000 confirmed cases and 8,000 deaths related to the coronavirus around the world.

Rebecca Shabad

43m ago / 3:10 PM UTC

U.S. and Canada agree to close border to 'nonessential traffic,' Trump says

Trudeau: U.S.-Canada border will close but 'essential travel will continue'

March 18, 202000:55

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is temporarily closing its northern border with Canada to all “non-essential traffic" due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In the announcement on Twitter, Trump indicated that it was agreed upon by Canada, as well.

Trump indicated in his announcement that it will not affect trade between the two countries but did not offer any additional details.

2h ago / 2:18 PM UTC

Venice canal waters run clearer as Italy remains in lockdown

A Venice canal runs clearer than usual after motorboat traffic stopped during Italy's coronavirus lockdown. Andrea Pattaro / AFP - Getty Images
2h ago / 2:00 PM UTC

U2's Bono dedicates song to 'doctors, nurses, carers on the front line'

NBC News

2h ago / 1:53 PM UTC

Medical staff wear protective suits in Moscow airport

Medical staff wearing protective suits ride down an escalator at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases inside the country reached 147. Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP - Getty Images

Daniel Arkin

52m ago / 3:01 PM UTC

NYC mayor calls for military help

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for military assistance Wednesday morning as the city grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

"The military has extraordinary medical capacity," de Blasio said on the "TODAY" show. "It's needed in places like New York right now."

He also said that any decision to impose a "shelter in place" order on the city could only be made in agreement with the state. But he added that the idea should be "considered seriously starting today."

Bill de Blasio: Shelter in place ‘has to be considered seriously’

March 18, 202005:12

Lucy Bayly

2h ago / 1:46 PM UTC

Dow sinks by 1,300 points at opening bell, despite trillion-dollar economic stimulus plans

Wall Street remained in the red on Wednesday, continuing a grim week that has seen all three major indices sink despite a series of drastic economic measures intended to address the growing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of around 1,300 points, or 6 percent, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by around 5 percent each.

The losses come after the White House announced on Tuesday that it is seeking a $1 trillion fiscal stimulus package that would help small businesses and certain industry sectors and put cash directly in the hands of Americans.

While that temporarily boosted market morale, it has so far not been enough to stop a massive market sell-off. 

Andy Eckardt

2h ago / 2:20 PM UTC

Albania reports 2nd coronavirus death

Albania reported its second death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old patient, who died at a hospital, suffered from underlying diseases including cardiac problems and pulmonary edema, authorities said. 

Albania also reported that to date it has confirmed 59 cases of coronavirus infection out of 665 tested.

TODAY

3h ago / 1:13 PM UTC

Across the world, people in lockdown applaud health care workers

March 18, 202001:13

TODAY

3h ago / 12:55 PM UTC

How to work from home while the kids are there too

March 18, 202002:24

NBC News

4h ago / 12:18 PM UTC

Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled

Scott Stump

4h ago / 12:22 PM UTC

Savannah Guthrie anchors TODAY from her home in 'abundance of caution'

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker anchor TODAY from 3 different locations

March 18, 202002:33

Savannah Guthrie joined much of the country in working from home on Wednesday.

She co-anchored "TODAY" from her basement for precautionary reasons after feeling a little under the weather.

"Here's what happened: I wasn't feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren't we?" she said on-air. "So in an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance the CDC is asking of all of us right now, we followed the advice of NBC's medical team."

Savannah joins Al Roker and Craig Melvin in working from home out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the news that a staffer for the 3rd hour of "TODAY" tested positive for coronavirus this week.

NBC News