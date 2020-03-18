The number of coronavirus cases globally topped 200,000 Wednesday, as people in the United States and in countries across the world adjusted to life under lockdowns and isolation.
The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 1,000 points Wednesday morning. Many major stock indexes around the world were down more than 4 percent.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 201,000 confirmed cases and 8,000 deaths related to the coronavirus around the world.
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that the Senate will vote Wednesday on the emergency coronavirus House bill.
“I will vote to pass their bill," McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. "This is the time for urgent, bipartisan action, and in this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that would help even a subset of workers.”
Although the exact timing of the vote remains unclear, the bill is expected to pass. Read more here.
McConnell: 'Congress has an enormous role to play' in coronavirus responseMarch 18, 202002:03
#GetMePPE: Frontline health care workers plead for basic protective equipment
Hundreds of health care workers are turning to social media to plead for basic protective equipment like masks, gowns and hand sanitizer.
“Personal protective equipment (PPE) helps healthcare workers avoid spreading disease and stay healthy to take care of all of you,” tweeted Esther Choo, an emergency physician who first encouraged healthcare workers to share photos of the gear they need stay safe.
Registered nurses and doctors across the country have responded to her post, flooding Twitter with photos and sounding the alarm over the lack of protective gear available to them as they stand on the front lines of the coronavirus emergency.
Some health care workers worry the gear they are currently using may not be adequate to protect them: “Do these masks work? Not sure. Do they work if you re-use? Probably not. Do I wish I had a gown? Yes. Should I have been wearing eye protection last week? Yes” shared one primary care physician in Portland, Oregon along with a photo.
White House postpones Spain state visit
WASHINGTON — The White House is postponing an upcoming state visit by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The visit, including a lavish, black-tie state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, had been announced for April 21.
Eurovision 2020 song contest canceled
The Eurovision song contest, one of the world's largest television events, will not take place this year due to the global coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Wednesday.
It had expected to draw up to 200 million viewers and a live audience of tens of thousands for the final on May 16.
Held annually since 1956, the contest features live musical numbers from each participating country, which are then voted on by their rivals in a complex system beloved by fans.
More than 50 countries have competed in recent editions, reaching beyond European borders to Israel and Australia.
Hospitals facing surge are preparing for life-or-death decisions
Amid growing fears that the United States could face a shortage of ventilators for coronavirus patients, state officials and hospitals are quietly preparing to make excruciating decisions about how they would ration lifesaving care.
The plans may not be necessary, as officials are scrambling to secure more ventilators, which can make the difference between life and death for coronavirus patients in critical condition who are struggling to breathe. Social distancing and other mitigation efforts to slow the virus' spread could prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. But hospitals are already huddling with state health officials to hammer out their policies to determine which coronavirus patients would get ventilators if they run short — essentially deciding whose lives to save first.
U.S. and Canada agree to close border to 'nonessential traffic,' Trump says
Trudeau: U.S.-Canada border will close but 'essential travel will continue'March 18, 202000:55
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is temporarily closing its northern border with Canada to all “non-essential traffic" due to the spread of the coronavirus.
In the announcement on Twitter, Trump indicated that it was agreed upon by Canada, as well.
Trump indicated in his announcement that it will not affect trade between the two countries but did not offer any additional details.
Click here for the full story.
Venice canal waters run clearer as Italy remains in lockdown
NYC mayor calls for military help
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for military assistance Wednesday morning as the city grapples with the coronavirus crisis.
"The military has extraordinary medical capacity," de Blasio said on the "TODAY" show. "It's needed in places like New York right now."
He also said that any decision to impose a "shelter in place" order on the city could only be made in agreement with the state. But he added that the idea should be "considered seriously starting today."
Bill de Blasio: Shelter in place ‘has to be considered seriously’March 18, 202005:12
Dow sinks by 1,300 points at opening bell, despite trillion-dollar economic stimulus plans
Wall Street remained in the red on Wednesday, continuing a grim week that has seen all three major indices sink despite a series of drastic economic measures intended to address the growing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of around 1,300 points, or 6 percent, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by around 5 percent each.
The losses come after the White House announced on Tuesday that it is seeking a $1 trillion fiscal stimulus package that would help small businesses and certain industry sectors and put cash directly in the hands of Americans.
While that temporarily boosted market morale, it has so far not been enough to stop a massive market sell-off.