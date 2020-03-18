The number of coronavirus cases globally topped 200,000 Wednesday, as people in the United States and in countries across the world adjusted to life under lockdowns and isolation.
The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 1,000 points Wednesday morning. Many major stock indexes around the world were down more than 4 percent.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 201,000 confirmed cases and 8,000 deaths related to the coronavirus around the world.
H&M to close all U.S stores
H&M followed other major retailers Wednesday in announcing that it would close all of its U.S. retail locations. The Swedish clothing company said its nearly 600 stores in the U.S. would not reopen until April 2, or until further notice.
H&M employees would be paid for two weeks, the retailer said in a statement. The company added that online order shipping and return shipping was free due to the store closures.
H&M has also recently closed stores in Canada, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, France, Austria, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and Kazakhstan, and some in Greece, according to Reuters.
Trading halted on Wall Street for fourth time in two weeks
Trading was halted on Wall Street on Wednesday afternoon, after the S&P 500 fell by 7 percent, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker, the fourth in two weeks.
All three major indices have suffered a grim week, with stocks spiraling downward despite a series of sweeping measures intended to address the growing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 1,600 points after trading was paused, settling at 19,576. The blue-chip index has now lost all of its gains since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2017.
Americans would get two checks under Treasury Department proposal
The Treasury Department will be asking Congress for $500 billion in direct payouts for taxpayers as part of a $1 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a proposal obtained by NBC News.
The two rounds of direct payments to taxpayers, each a total of $250 billion, would be sent on April 6 and then the second round would be sent on May 18, according to the proposal. They would be tiered payments, with the amounts based on income level and family size, the proposal says. Both payments would be for the same amount.
President Donald Trump was asked about the proposal at a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Wednesday, and said, "I don't want to get in that right now" because there are "different numbers" being discussed. But, he added, "we want to go big."
Should you be worried about taking ibuprofen for coronavirus? No, experts say.
While worries that taking ibuprofen might worsen the coronavirus have gone viral online, health experts say there is currently no credible scientific evidence to substantiate the concern.
The World Health Organization told NBC News it's "gathering evidence" on the topic, but "after a rapid review of the literature, is not aware of published clinical or population-based data on this topic."
Trump to invoke Defense Production Act, suspend evictions through April
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is invoking the Defense Production Act to mobilize U.S. private production capacity to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump also said his administration is "suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April" to help those affected by the virus.
The Defense Production Act, enacted in 1950, allows the president to force American businesses to produce materials in the national defense, such as ventilators and medical supplies for health care workers. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Trump this morning to use those authorities to address a shortage of medical supplies.
Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom's family is short on toilet paper
Not even the first family of the country's largest state is safe from the public's crazed run on toilet paper.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, said on Twitter that one "rose amidst all this" is that her husband and children have enjoyed "family dinners and no late night homework stress."
"And yes, unfortunately the thorn – we run out of toilet paper, paper towels, and Kleenex tomorrow," she tweeted Wednesday. "I wish people had not hoarded."
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival postponed until September
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which was scheduled to take place June 11–14, has been postponed until Sept. 24–27, festival organizers announced Wednesday.
"Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world," the organizers said in a statement, "Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall."
U.S. 'will not have' unemployment rate of 20 percent, Mnuchin says
The U.S. will not see unemployment levels of 20 percent, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin clarified Wednesday, just one day after issuing a stark warning about the economic effects of the coronavirus if Congress did not agree on the White House stimulus package.
"I didn't in any way say I think we are going to have that," Mnuchin told CNBC in a phone interview Wednesday morning. "It's just a mathematical statement."
Mnuchin also clarified that the administration would not be extending the deadline to file taxes, though the Treasury Department is allowing a 90-day reprieve on taxes owed.
"We are not moving the filing date, just the date you need to pay the money," he said, adding that Americans who expect to get refunds should file their taxes by the usual April 15 deadline.