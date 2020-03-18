The number of coronavirus cases globally topped 200,000 Wednesday, as people in the United States and in countries across the world adjusted to life under lockdowns and isolation.
The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 1,000 points Wednesday morning. Many major stock indexes around the world were down more than 4 percent.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 201,000 confirmed cases and 8,000 deaths related to the coronavirus around the world.
Census suspends field operations until April 1
The U.S. Census Bureau suspended its field operations Wednesday until April 1 as the nation grapples with the global coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said in a statement that the agency is taking this step to protect the public and census takers. The agency began sending questionnaires earlier this month in mailboxes across the nation. More than 11 million households have responded, Dillingham said.
He added that in late May census takers will begin visiting households that have not responded to help complete the count, which determines where federal dollars are dispersed and the allocation of congressional seats in each state.
This is the first census that is online and Dillingham strongly encouraged the public to respond to the census using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet online at 2020Census.gov. Individuals can also respond by phone or mailing back their questionnaires.
Princess Beatrice's wedding reception at Buckingham Palace canceled
Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are "reviewing" their wedding plans and canceled their May 29 reception due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to ITV's Chris Ship.
“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place," Ship tweeted Wednesday, citing a Buckingham Palace statement.
Mozzi and Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, got engaged in Italy in September. The Palace announced in February that the wedding was going to take place at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London, with a reception hosted by the Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.
The couple decided to forgo the reception because they “are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people," Ship tweeted.
The wedding may end up taking place amongst a small group of family and friends.
World health officials warn against using phrases like 'Chinese virus'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday addressed President Trump's use of the term "Chinese virus" when referring to the coronavirus.
"It's really important that we be careful in the language we use, lest it lead to profiling of individuals associated with the virus," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said during a media briefing.
"The pandemic of influenza in 2009 originated in North America, and we didn't call it the North American flu," Ryan added.
The WHO previously released guidelines for naming diseases, which recommends avoiding proper names of the people who first identified the pathogens, animals associated with the illness, or places where they were discovered.
England's death toll up to 99, up to 104 in all of the U.K.
Another 32 coronavirus deaths have been reported in England, bringing that nation's death toll from the pandemic to 99, officials said Wednesday.
"Patients were aged between 59 and 94 years old and had underlying health conditions," according to a statement from the National Health Service. "Their families have been informed."
The death toll in all the United Kingdom was at 104, officials said.
WHO's 'solidarity trial' will examine coronavirus drugs
The World Health Organization has announced an international trial to gather data about which treatments are most effective for the coronavirus.
The "solidarity trial," as it's being called, will compare the effects of several drugs, including an experimental Ebola drug called remdesivir and an anti-malaria drug called chloroquine.
Countries that will participate include Argentina, Canada, France, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand. The United States is not one of the participant countries at this time.
H&M to close all U.S stores
H&M followed other major retailers Wednesday in announcing that it would close all of its U.S. retail locations. The Swedish clothing company said its nearly 600 stores in the U.S. would not reopen until April 2, or until further notice.
H&M employees would be paid for two weeks, the retailer said in a statement. The company added that online order shipping and return shipping was free due to the store closures.
H&M has also recently closed stores in Canada, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, France, Austria, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and Kazakhstan, and some in Greece, according to Reuters.
Detroit's three biggest automakers will temporarily shut down plants
Ford to halt North American production over coronavirus outbreakMarch 18, 202001:22
Detroit's top three automakers agreed to partially shut down factories due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement on Wednesday.
General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler came to the agreement Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with the companies. The automakers also agreed to deep cleaning of equipment and “extensive plans” to keep union members from close contact with one another.
The production cuts are intended to not only address fears of spreading the disease, but also plunging car sales. Demand in China fell 79 percent last month, and early reports indicate sharp declines in the U.S. and Europe this month.
Trading halted on Wall Street for fourth time in two weeks
Trading was halted on Wall Street on Wednesday afternoon, after the S&P 500 fell by 7 percent, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker, the fourth in two weeks.
All three major indices have suffered a grim week, with stocks spiraling downward despite a series of sweeping measures intended to address the growing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 1,600 points after trading was paused, settling at 19,576. The blue-chip index has now lost all of its gains since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2017.