Cuomo: 11 more New York coronavirus cases, total number rises to 33

New cases of coronavirus were confirmed in new parts of the U.S. on Friday. Health experts are urging people to continue practicing preventative measures, such as routine hand washing, in order to avoid the virus.
The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 14 on Friday, with more than 225 cases confirmed across the country. Pennsylvania has announced its first cases. Johns Hopkins University announced that more than 100,000 people have been infected worldwide.
President Donald Trump on Friday morning signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the virus.
Facebook closes London offices after employee diagnosed
Facebook has closed its London offices until Monday after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus, the company confirmed Friday.
“An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26 2020. We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then,” said Chloe Meyere, a spokesperson for Facebook.
Facebook has three offices in London, employing a total of 3,000 people. The company has asked staff who had direct contact with the employee to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms.
The scene in Tehran
Coffee chains to no longer fill personal cups due to coronavirus
Tim Horton's, the Canadian coffee chain, has joined a list of coffee shops no longer allowing their customers to provide their own cups when buying drinks due to coronavirus fears.
Starbucks announced on March 4 that it would no longer allow people to bring in their "personal cups" or drink from reusable cups in their locations.
Coronavirus cases in New York rise to 33
U.K.'s Boris Johnson sings 'Happy Birthday' as he follows coronavirus advice
PM Boris Johnson follows coronavirus advice as he washes his handsMarch 6, 202000:33
Dr. Oz explains how to protect older family members from coronavirusMarch 6, 202002:51
Keeping prayers germ-free
Two coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has reported its first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
One individual is an adult in Wayne County who traveled to a country where coronavirus is present, and the other individual is an adult in Delaware County who traveled to another area of the U.S. where coronavirus is present.
Both individuals are recovering at home in isolation.