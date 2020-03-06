BREAKING: U.S. has persuasive intelligence Taliban do not intend to abide by terms of peace deal, official say

Coronavirus updates live: 14 dead across U.S.; Trump signs $8.3B bill

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Popup Store In D.C. Sells Coronavirus Preparation Supplies
Customers line up outside of a pop-up store Friday that sells face masks, protective gloves, and hand sanitizer in Washington, D.C.Samuel Corum / Getty Images

New cases of coronavirus were confirmed in new parts of the U.S. on Friday. Health experts are urging people to continue practicing preventative measures, such as routine hand washing, in order to avoid the virus.

The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 14 on Friday, with more than 225 cases confirmed across the country. Pennsylvania has announced its first cases. Johns Hopkins University announced that more than 100,000 people have been infected worldwide.

President Donald Trump on Friday morning signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the virus.

1h ago / 7:10 PM UTC

Cuomo: 11 more New York coronavirus cases, total number rises to 33

March 6, 202000:59

Claire Atkinson

2h ago / 6:51 PM UTC

Facebook closes London offices after employee diagnosed

Facebook has closed its London offices until Monday after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus, the company confirmed Friday.

“An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26 2020. We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then,” said Chloe Meyere, a spokesperson for Facebook.

Facebook has three offices in London, employing a total of 3,000 people. The company has asked staff who had direct contact with the employee to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms. 

41m ago / 7:41 PM UTC

The scene in Tehran

A firefighter disinfects a market in northern Tehran, Iran on Friday.Ebrahim Noroozi / AP

Chiara Sottile

21m ago / 8:01 PM UTC

Coffee chains to no longer fill personal cups due to coronavirus

Tim Horton's, the Canadian coffee chain, has joined a list of coffee shops no longer allowing their customers to provide their own cups when buying drinks due to coronavirus fears. 

Starbucks announced on March 4 that it would no longer allow people to bring in their "personal cups" or drink from reusable cups in their locations.

A sign posted at a Starbucks store in Tacoma, Wash.Ted S. Warren / AP
3h ago / 5:36 PM UTC

Coronavirus livestream coverage: News on the COVID-19 outbreak

March 6, 2020

Sara G. Miller

3h ago / 5:23 PM UTC

Coronavirus cases in New York rise to 33

Henry Austin

3h ago / 5:37 PM UTC

U.K.'s Boris Johnson sings 'Happy Birthday' as he follows coronavirus advice

PM Boris Johnson follows coronavirus advice as he washes his hands

March 6, 202000:33
3h ago / 5:06 PM UTC

Dr. Oz explains how to protect older family members from coronavirus

March 6, 202002:51
3h ago / 4:54 PM UTC

Keeping prayers germ-free

An employee from a sanitizing company distributes hand sanitizer to worshippers during Friday prayers outside al Husseini mosque in Amman, Jordan.Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

 

Sara G. Miller

5h ago / 3:39 PM UTC

Two coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has reported its first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.

One individual is an adult in Wayne County who traveled to a country where coronavirus is present, and the other individual is an adult in Delaware County who traveled to another area of the U.S. where coronavirus is present. 

Both individuals are recovering at home in isolation. 

Ali Arouzi

5h ago / 3:47 PM UTC

Almost 16,000 people hospitalized in Iran, Health Ministry confirms

NBC News