Washington governor praises ‘courageous’ coronavirus health care workers

New cases of coronavirus were confirmed in new parts of the U.S. on Friday. Health experts are urging people to continue practicing preventative measures, such as routine hand washing, in order to avoid the virus.
The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 14 on Friday, with more than 225 cases confirmed across the country. Pennsylvania has announced its first cases. Johns Hopkins University announced that more than 100,000 people have been infected worldwide.
President Donald Trump on Friday morning signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the virus.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
More than 63,000 travelers have been referred to CDC for screening, CBP says
More than 63,000 travelers at U.S. ports of entry have been referred by Customs and Border Protection to the CDC for enhanced screening amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
The agency said in a statement Friday that from Feb. 2 to March 4 it had referred 62,864 travelers by air, 766 travelers by land and 113 travelers by sea for enhanced health screening. CBP processes more than one million people per day at U.S. ports of entry. It was not immediately clear what the enhanced screening entailed.
"If CBP observes individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, we will continue to work with the CDC to determine if a traveler is a possible public health risk by referring them to CDC for enhanced health screening," a spokesperson said in the statement. "In addition, CBP will continue to refer for enhanced health screening any traveler who has been anywhere in mainland China or Iran within 14 days of the traveler’s attempted entry to the United States."
Cuomo: 11 more New York coronavirus cases, total number rises to 33March 6, 202000:59
Facebook closes London offices after employee diagnosed
Facebook has closed its London offices until Monday after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus, the company confirmed Friday.
“An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26 2020. We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then,” said Chloe Meyere, a spokesperson for Facebook.
Facebook has three offices in London, employing a total of 3,000 people. The company has asked staff who had direct contact with the employee to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms.
The scene in Tehran
Coffee chains to no longer fill personal cups due to coronavirus
Tim Horton's, the Canadian coffee chain, has joined a list of coffee shops no longer allowing their customers to provide their own cups when buying drinks due to coronavirus fears.
Starbucks announced on March 4 that it would no longer allow people to bring in their "personal cups" or drink from reusable cups in their locations.
Coronavirus cases in New York rise to 33
U.K.'s Boris Johnson sings 'Happy Birthday' as he follows coronavirus advice
PM Boris Johnson follows coronavirus advice as he washes his handsMarch 6, 202000:33
Dr. Oz explains how to protect older family members from coronavirusMarch 6, 202002:51
Keeping prayers germ-free