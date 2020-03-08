The first case of coronavirus in Washington D.C. was confirmed Saturday by District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser. The patient was described as a resident in his 50s who appears to have contracted the virus in late February, when he started feeling ill, she said.
Two people have died in Florida, one in California and 16 in Washington state as hundreds of cases of infection have been reported around the country.
Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University. Huge swathes of Italy have been locked down and health experts are continuing to urge people to practice preventative measures, such as routine hand-washing, in order to avoid COVID-19.
Millions locked down as Italy announces sweeping quarantine
Over a quarter of Italy's population were locked down by the country's government Sunday as it closed off the entire Lombardy region, including the city of Milan and more than a dozen other provinces. Around 16 million people were affected.
The government took the drastic action after the country saw its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since an outbreak erupted there last month. The number of cases confirmed in the country now stands at 5,883, with close to half that number — 2,651 — hospitalized. More than 230 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
"We want to protect the health of all citizens," Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said. "We are aware that this will create unease and that these measures will be a sacrifice, big and small. But this is the time to be responsible."
Sunday's decree restricts anyone from leaving or entering designated red zones except for ''undeferrable work needs or emergency situations'' starting Sunday through at least April 3, Conte added.
People are changing their normal routines
People are altering their normal routines in ways large and small to keep the virus at bay.
We give you 10 tips for changes you can make. They include: Don't take your reusable cup to Starbucks, listen to music at home instead of going to shows and try not to shake hands.
She said it was not known how the man contracted the virus. He "appears to have no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case," Bowser said.
Bowser said local health officials were monitoring 11 residents who had symptoms consistent with the coronavirus illness, COVID-19. Tests for nine of them were negative, she said, and results for another were pending.