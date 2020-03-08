Italy's government has placed more than 16 million people — a quarter of the population — under lockdown, in a drastic bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Lombardy region, including the city of Milan has been quarantined, as have other cities including Venice, Parma and Modena.
Meanwhile in the U.S., the first case has been confirmed in the capital Washington D.C. and hundreds of other cases have been reported around the country.
4 French MPs hospitalized with coronavirus; large public gatherings banned
The French government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 Sunday after three more people died and four members of the National Assembly were confirmed to have tested positive, authorities said.
The new restrictions on large events expand measures that had already been applied to so-called coronavirus hot spots to apply nationwide, Health Minister Olivier Veran said at a news conference, Reuters reported. "The priority is to do all we can to slow the transmission of the virus," he said.
Regional health officials announced Sunday night that four French deputies and two staff members of the National Assembly had tested positive for the coronavirus. All were in confinement, and people suspected of having had contact with them have been made aware, officials said.
Expert says outbreak has 'reached likely pandemic proportions'
One of the world’s foremost experts on communicable diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told NBC News the coronavirus outbreak has “reached likely pandemic proportions”.
In an interview with Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel, Fauci, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said “social distancing” might become necessary in some communities within the United States.
“If we get a major outbreak of this coronavirus in this country, that would mean perhaps closing schools temporarily, getting people to do more tele-working, cancelling events where there is a lot of crowds in confined places, cancelling unnecessary travel so that you're not on an airplane for five hours with a bunch of people who might be infected,” he said.
Is Italy's massive coronavirus quarantine sign of things to come?
Third coronavirus victim dies in U.K.
A man who had recently traveled to Italy became the third person to die in the U.K. from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said Sunday.
The man, who wasn't publicly identified, died at North Manchester General Hospital, the National Health Service said. The NHS said the victim was a man in his 60s who had "a number of underlying health problems." He tested positive after having traveled to Italy, many parts of which have been especially hard hit by the virus.
More than 230 people have died in Italy, where the government Sunday placed more than a quarter of the population under lockdown until early April to stop the spread of the virus.
The NHS said the man had been confined to the Infectious Diseases Unit and that there was no risk to staff, other patients, relatives or visitors at North Manchester General Hospital, which remains open.
Another "older patient with underlying health conditions" died last week at Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, west of London. A man in his 80s died Thursday at Milton Keynes University Hospital northwest of London, the BBC reported.
U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 500, death toll rises to 21
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday that California now had 114 cases of coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases in the U.S. surpassed 500.
Another 12 cases were confirmed for COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, on the Grand Princess cruise, according to Newsom. The passengers on the ship are being held off the coast of California until Monday, when they will disembark in Oakland for mandatory quarantine and testing.
And the national death toll rose to 21 as officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths in Washington state.
Mixed White House messaging on coronavirus sparks internal frustration
PALM BEACH, Fla. — White House officials are growing increasingly frustrated in what they see as President Donald Trump's consistent bids to downplay the severity of the quickly-spreading coronavirus outbreak, a tendency that has led to a clash in messaging with public health officials.
Those mixed signals were on display Sunday as the top infectious disease doctor at the National Institutes of Health, Tony Fauci, warned the elderly and medically vulnerable to avoid large crowds and not to take long trips or cruises, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams told the public to be prepared for more cases and fatalities.
But the message Sunday morning from Trump on Twitter was praise for his administration’s response, which he called a "perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan," and blame for the media, which he said was “doing everything possible to make us look bad.”
Oregon declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases increase
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown officially declared a state of emergency on Sunday to address the spread of coronavirus as officials confirmed seven more cases in the state.
The state of emergency allows the officials more resources to dedicate in the effort to stem the spread of the virus, Brown said in a statement. A total of 14 people have tested positive in Oregon.
"This news is concerning for all Oregonians, but my resolve and that of my administration to address this public health crisis is unchanged,” said Governor Brown
Smokers and vapers more at risk to coronavirus, New York City mayor warns
Smoking and using electronic cigarettes makes people more vulnerable to coronavirus, New York City officials warned Sunday.
Although a history of smoking is not considered one of the preexisting conditions that define those who are most vulnerable to the virus, it is a serious factor, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a Sunday press conference.
"If you are a smoker or a vaper, this is a very good time to stop that habit and we will help you," de Blasio said. "Our health department and our colleagues in the state have a lot they can offer people who want to quit smoking, who want to quit vaping."
Officials are still most concerned about those over the age of 50 who have conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, cancer, diabetes and disorders that compromise someone's immune system.
De Blasio said that the city has a total of 13 confirmed coronavirus cases, seven of which were identified in the last three days. At least 146 tests have come back negative and another 76 tests still are outstanding.
The city could see at least 100 or more confirmed cases over the next two or three weeks, de Blasio said.
"We have to be prepared for that reality," de Blasio said.
Saudi Arabia is closing all schools and educational institutions
Saudi Arabia announced Sunday it will be closing all educational institutions because of coronavirus.
On the official Twitter account of the Saudi press agency, authorities ordered the immediate closure of schools, colleges and universities throughout the kingdom until further notice. The move applies to both public and private schools and affects over four million students. The kingdom will be setting up virtual schools in the meantime.
Saudi Arabia currently has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, according to Reuters.
To curb the virus' spread, Saudi officials suspended the umrah pilgrimage and tourist visas to Mecca and Medina last week, and photos circulated in recent days show a typically crowded Grand Mosque in Mecca nearly empty.