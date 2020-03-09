Italy's government has placed more than 16 million people — a quarter of the population — under lockdown in a drastic bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Lombardy region, including the city of Milan, has been quarantined, as have other cities, including Venice, Parma and Modena.
Meanwhile in the U.S., the first case has been confirmed in the capital, Washington, D.C., and hundreds of other cases have been reported around the country.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Iowa reports first three cases of COVID-19; all reported doing well
Iowa health officials reported the state's first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, saying Sunday that three people who were recently on a cruise to Egypt had tested positive in the Iowa City area.
The state Public Health Department said that one of the people was middle-age and the two other people were over age 60. Two have underlying health conditions, which health officials say is an aggravating factor, but one doesn't, it said.
None required hospitalization, and all are recovering, the health department said.
How to stay healthy when flying amid coronavirus concernsMarch 8, 202001:58
Three staffers at coronavirus-hit Washington state care center hospitalized
Three employees of the Seattle-area care center at the center of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak have been taken to hospitals, at least one of whom has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, health authorities said Sunday.
Authorities continue to test residents and staff at Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, in King County, and now have enough test kits to examine everyone who lives or works there, officials said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.
Nineteen people are known to have died in Washington, 17 of them associated with Life Care Center. An 18th person previously died in neighboring Snohomish County, and authorities in Grant County, in central Washington more than 100 miles east of King County, confirmed Sunday that a 19th person had died there.
The Grant County Health District said the victim was an elderly resident who hadn't reported any recent travel outside the county, indicating the illness may have been acquired locally.
Two people are confirmed to have died in Florida, as well as one in California.
White House gives mixed messages on response
White House gives mixed messages on coronavirus responseMarch 8, 202001:54
Cruz to remain in Texas after brief interaction at CPAC with person who tested positive
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he will stay home this week because he had a brief interaction with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus.
Cruz said in a statement that he was not experiencing any symptoms and felt "fine and healthy," but he consulted with local and federal health officials in making his decision, as well as with Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the Trump administration's response to the outbreak.
Cruz said the interaction occurred 10 days ago and was less than a minute long. The conference was held in Washington, D.C., late last month.
“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction," he said.
Stocks tumble as oil price war adds to anxiety
Stock futures tumbled in overnight trading Sunday as investors continued to brace for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, while a shocking all-out oil price war added to the anxiety.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged about 1,078 points, pointed to a more than 1,000-point loss at Monday’s open. The S&P 500 futures indicated a 4 percent drop at the open. The sharp declines in the futures market signaled more turbulence ahead after a roller-coaster week that saw the S&P 500 swing up or down more than 2.5 percent for four days straight.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday slashed official crude selling prices for April, in a sudden U-turn from previous attempts to support the oil market as the coronavirus hammers global demand. The move came after OPEC talks collapsed Friday, prompting some strategists to see oil prices crater to $20 this year.
Millions under lockdown in Italy
Millions under lockdown in Italy as coronavirus crisis worsensMarch 8, 202001:40
4 French MPs hospitalized with coronavirus; large public gatherings banned
The French government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 Sunday after three more people died and four members of the National Assembly were confirmed to have tested positive, authorities said.
The new restrictions on large events expand measures that had already been applied to so-called coronavirus hot spots to apply nationwide, Health Minister Olivier Veran said at a news conference, Reuters reported. "The priority is to do all we can to slow the transmission of the virus," he said.
Regional health officials announced Sunday night that four French deputies and two staff members of the National Assembly had tested positive for the coronavirus. All were in confinement, and people suspected of having had contact with them have been made aware, officials said.
Read the full story here.
Expert says outbreak has 'reached likely pandemic proportions'
One of the world’s foremost experts on communicable diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told NBC News the coronavirus outbreak has “reached likely pandemic proportions”.
In an interview with Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel, Fauci, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said “social distancing” might become necessary in some communities within the United States.
“If we get a major outbreak of this coronavirus in this country, that would mean perhaps closing schools temporarily, getting people to do more tele-working, cancelling events where there is a lot of crowds in confined places, cancelling unnecessary travel so that you're not on an airplane for five hours with a bunch of people who might be infected,” he said.
Watch the full interview with Fauci tonight in a special edition of "On Assignment with Richard Engel" on MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET or check your local listings.