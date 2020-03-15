Americans race to cut vacations short and re-book flights home this weekend as Europe continues to lock down towns and cities amid the spread of coronavirus.
France's prime minister said the country is getting ready to close all cafés, restaurants, clubs and cinemas because the spread of the virus has continued. Spain has declared a state of emergency and is telling people to stay indoors for two weeks, except for emergencies, to buy food or to go to work.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor said. Vice President Mike Pence also said new travel restrictions would be put in place with regard to the U.K. and Ireland.
The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, ordered a curfew across the city starting Monday.
The United States has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 59, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
National Institutes of Health employee tests positive for COVID-19
An employee at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced in a Sunday press release.
The employee is not involved in patient care and works for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.
The NIH, the nation's medical research agency, said its Occupational Medical Service tested the employee and the result was positive.
"While this is an unfortunate development, it is not surprising, and NIH expects that there will be more cases of infection among NIH staff," the agency said in a press release.
Puerto Rico enacts curfew, business closures as coronavirus fears rise on the island
In an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, Puerto Rico is enacting a curfew and closing non-essential businesses.
Governor Wanda Vazquez ordered residents to stay home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in a Sunday address, and said only stores that sell groceries and medical equipment should stay open.
Puerto Rico announced the island's first three cases on Friday. Gov. Vasquez said on Saturday the public school system on the island will close for two weeks and that no cruise ships will be allowed to dock in San Juan.
Germany tries to stop Trump from luring away firm working on coronavirus vaccine
BERLIN — Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
German government sources told Reuters on Sunday that the U.S. administration was looking into how it could gain access to a potential vaccine being developed by a German firm, CureVac.
Earlier, the Welt am Sonntag German newspaper reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac to the United States, and the German government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay.
Fauci: Americans are 'going to have to hunker down significantly more' to fight coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that Americans "should be prepared that they're going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing" to fight the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
Asked if the U.S. should consider a 14-day national shutdown similar to those in Europe, he said, "I would prefer as much as we possibly could ... I think we should really be overly aggressive and get criticized for over-reacting."
Fauci said that the goal now is to "blunt" the curve of confirmed cases, keeping the number of those infected low enough so as to not overwhelm the U.S. hospital system.
"If you let the curve get up there, then the entire society is going to be hit," he said.
Fauci: Americans 'going to have to hunker down significantly more'March 15, 202002:11
Second coronavirus death reported in Louisiana
A 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions died on Sunday, becoming Louisiana's second COVID-19 death.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell mourned the man's loss in a Sunday morning statement, saying he was her friend.
“The news this morning of a second death in Orleans Parish is deeply heartbreaking to me, personally — and is additional tragic news for the people of our City,” Mayor Cantrell said. “The patient in this instance was a friend of mine, but every one of those impacted by this outbreak is someone’s friend, someone’s father, someone’s loved one.
As of Sunday morning, Louisiana had 78 reported coronavirus cases.
'Thanks to the Helpers': Tom Hanks posts coronavirus update to Instagram
Actor Tom Hanks posted a short update to his Instagram account early Sunday morning days after he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.
First coronavirus death reported in Oregon
Oregon officials announced the state's first official death due to coronavirus.
A 70-year-old man in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority announced.
The individual had underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. He had not traveled internationally and had no known contact with a confirmed case.
There were 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oregon as of Sunday morning. Its neighbor to the north, Washington, has seen 646 cases and 40 deaths. The national death toll from coronavirus now stands at 60.
The U.K. bans travel from the U.S. amid coronavirus crisis
Hours after the White House said it would ban travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland, the U.K. has repaid the favor and banned travel from the U.S.
This comes as more than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 20 confirmed to have died. And with up to 10,000 suspected cases, the British government has called for a national effort to fight the spread of the epidemic similar to the one which helped the country through the Second World War.
The scene in California
Danish government to cover 75 percent of workers’ wages
The Danish government announced a new agreement on Sunday that would cover up to 75 percent of workers’ wages for those whose jobs are threatened by the virus outbreak.
At a press conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the initiative will initially stretch retroactively from March 9 and will last until June 9.
Frederiksen also called on companies to send home staff, but to avoid firing people as a reduction measure.
Stuck in their apartments, Spaniards applaud health care workers
Despite the announcement of the lockdown of Spain “people have not forgotten to applaud medical staff from their balconies," according to Twitter user @GiedreP who filmed a round of applause for health care workers in Madrid on Saturday night.
Bursts of applause are appearing on social media across Spain and also in other European countries, such as Italy, as housebound people look for ways to show their appreciation.
In a TV address Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez detailed the lockdown measures — similar to those imposed in Italy — as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in infections. Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez tested positive for the virus on Saturday.