Americans race to cut vacations short and re-book flights home this weekend as Europe continues to lock down towns and cities amid the spread of coronavirus.
New York City announced it would close public schools, and many cities around the country ordered bars and restaurants closed, with some even issuing curfews, to encourage social distancing. Meantime, brick-and-mortar retailers began shutting down stores.
Stock futures plunged Sunday night, despite unprecedented emergency action from the Federal Reserve, which announced a rate cut.
The United States has surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
Nike, Lululemon to temporarily close stores
Apple, Lululemon and Nike are among some of the country’s leading retailers that announced temporary store shut downs in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Lululemon and Nike announced Sunday they will close their stores through March 27. They both said employees will be paid for the hours they were scheduled to work. Apple closed all of its stores outside of China through March 27 last week, but its online stores and App Store remain open.
Under Armour and Abercrombie & Fitch announced separately they will close their doors through March 28. Under Armour said it will pay team members for the house they were scheduled to work. Abercrombie & Fitch warned the store closures would have “material adverse impacts” on its financial performance and withdrew its first-quarter and full year forecast.
Patagonia, Urban Outfitters, Lush Cosmetics, Warby Parker and Allbirds are among other retailers closing stores in response to the virus.
California governor asks seniors, people with chronic conditions to self-isolate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday asked all Californians who have chronic conditions or are over age of 65 to self-isolate at home in a bid to protect them.
“We are doing so with our eyes wide open at the magnitude of what that means,” Newsom said at a news conference.
He added that state officials were working on providing medicine, food and other supplies to the state’s 5.3 million seniors, a population that public health officials have said is more vulnerable to the disease.
Newsom also asked nightclubs, brewpubs and wineries to close their doors — though he did not order them to do so, saying he was confident they would follow his guidance. Restaurants can remain open, Newsom said, though he asked businesses to reduce their patrons by half. And he said customers should remain 6 feet or more away from each other in an effort to reduce the possibility of spreading or catching the disease.
Officials are also trying to move the thousands of homeless people who are in encampments or on the streets across California into sites that Newsom said would allow for appropriate “social distancing.” He said the state is “procuring” hotels and motels “in real time” and using hundreds of trailers for the effort.
'Just relax': Trump says we'll 'all be great' amid coronavirus pandemic
Dow futures plunge 1,000 points after Fed's crisis action
Stock futures plunged Sunday night, despite unprecedented emergency action from the Federal Reserve.
Dow futures fell by 1,000 points, triggering the "limit down" threshold after the Fed announced a rate cut that brings the central bank's borrowing rate to a range of between 0 and 0.25 percent.
Investors remain skeptical that even such bold moves will move the needle as the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on the U.S. economy.
“They had no choice, but it won’t be enough in the grand scheme of things,” Jeff Mills, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust, told Bloomberg.
Dr. Fauci says we're at 'critical point' in flattening coronavirus curve
Federal Reserve cuts rate to near zero in emergency move
Trump 'very happy' Fed cut interest rates in coronavirus response
The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark borrowing rate in an emergency move Sunday, citing “disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States,” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The action by the Federal Open Market Committee is the second emergency rate cut enacted by the central bank in the last two weeks as the U.S. attempts to shore up the economy ahead of any impact from the viral outbreak.
Sunday's move follows an ugly week on Wall Street, with the Dow and the S&P both entering bear market territory and the Dow seeing its biggest one-day points drop. Investors were responding to mounting fears that the viral pandemic will take a heavy toll on the nation's economy, with stores, businesses, and schools all closing and industry and sporting events canceled.
New York City to close all public schools
Mayor Bill de Blasio: NYC schools closed until April 20
New York City will close public schools, and as U.S. cases of the coronavirus climb well past 3000, states and cities are ordering bars and restaurants to close in an effort to encourage social distancing and try to stem the outbreak.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement about schools on Sunday evening.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the closures will start Monday and last at least until April 20.
New Hampshire, Vermont close public schools
Officials in New Hampshire and Vermont announced Sunday that the states’ public schools will be temporarily shuttered in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In an emergency order, New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu said the closures will begin Monday and remain in effect until April 3. He charged the state’s school districts with immediately developing and implementing remote instruction plans.
In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott said schools will be canceled from Wednesday to April 6, although students aren’t required to attend classes Monday or Tuesday. Scott’s office said that schools should develop plans for remote learning, meal service and students with special needs in case the closures extend beyond April 6.
Several other states have also temporarily closed their schools, including Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Oxford researchers show what it looks like to 'flatten the curve'
Researchers from the University of Oxford have released a new study showing how countries with older populations are particularly at risk of having their health care systems overwhelmed.
"Our illustrations suggest that countries with older populations will need to take more aggressive protective measures to stay below the threshold of critical cases that outstrip health system capacity," Professor Jennifer Dowd tweeted as part of a thread on the study.
She added that the data they analyzed showed "some real-world evidence of 'flattening the curve.'" The study compared two Italian cities — Bergamo and Lodi — and how their different responses (Bergamo was slower to react than Lodi) led to a divergence in reported cases.
Hollywood box office takes hit
Hollywood experienced one of its worst weekend in two decades as many movie theaters were forced to close because of the coronavirus.
The weekend box office top 10 took in $55 million in North America, according to Variety. That was a 47 percent drop over the previous weekend, and 60 percent down from the same weekend a year ago when “Captain Marvel,” was still in theaters, said a studio executive who did not want his name used because he was not authorized to speak to the media. The weekend of Sept. 15, 2000, just days after the 9/11 attacks, the box office take was $55.4 million, according to Variety.
The top movie this weekend, “Onward,” from Disney and Pixar, took in $10.5 million. Other releases included “I Still Believe,” “Bloodshot,” “The Invisible Man" and “The Hunt.”
Around around 100 cinemas in North America have shuttered, including Bowtie cinema in Hoboken, New Jersey, which the city ordered closed Saturday. Meanwhile AMC and other cinemas said they would limit capacity to 50 percent of auditoriums.
Biden urges voters to cast ballots on Tuesday primaries as coronavirus concerns mount
Former Vice President Joe Biden asked voters in a slew of Tuesday primary states to "please vote" as the coronavirus crisis has led to widespread closures and cancelations as officials try to corral the COVID-19 outbreak.
Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona are slated to hold primaries on Tuesday. Already, Georgia and Louisiana have announced they are pushing back their primaries from March and April to May and June.
"The right to vote is the most sacred American right there is," Biden tweeted. "State election officials are working closely with public health officials to hold safe elections. If you are feeling healthy, not showing symptoms, and not at risk of being exposed to COVID-19: please vote on Tuesday."
