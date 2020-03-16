Americans are racing to cut vacations short and re-book flights home this weekend as Europe continues to lock down towns and cities amid the spread of coronavirus.
The CDC said Sunday that all events of 50 people or more should be canceled for the next eight weeks, guidance that advocates for people to engage in "social distancing" through early May.
New York City announced it would close public schools, and many cities around the country ordered bars and restaurants closed, with some even issuing curfews, to encourage social distancing. Meantime, brick-and-mortar retailers began shutting down stores.
Stock futures plunged Sunday night, despite unprecedented emergency action from the Federal Reserve, which announced a rate cut.
The United States has surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
Steph Curry encourages social distancing
Sanders says ‘shut the president up’ while Biden says 'we're at war with the virus' at Democratic debate
The coronavirus dominated the start of the Democratic debate on Sunday night, with Bernie Sanders ripping President Donald Trump and Joe Biden laying out his plan to contain the outbreak.
“Shut the president up, right now,” Sanders said. Biden said, “We're at war with the virus,” and called for measures to contain the spread and bulk up the health care system. Sanders said the virus issue showed the importance of "Medicare for All," while Biden said the country first needs to deal with the crisis.
New details on Trump administration’s plan for coronavirus testingMarch 15, 202002:20
Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas to close for 2 weeks
Wynn Resorts will close two of its Las Vegas properties for two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the company said Sunday.
CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement that Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will temporarily shutter for most employees on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Maddox said Wynn Resorts will continue to pay full-time employees during the closure.The company had earlier canceled large gatherings and installed thermal cameras at entrances to measure the temperatures of guests.
Americans come together through faith while far apartMarch 15, 202001:48
CDC says gatherings of 50 or more should be canceled for next eight weeks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that people throughout the United States should avoid events of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.
The announcement comes as some major cities have already put in place bans on large events and ordered bars and restaurants to close.
"This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus," the CDC said.
The CDC noted that its guidance "is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials."
Coronavirus outbreak: Strained hospitals running low on suppliesMarch 15, 202002:07
Robert Durst murder trial delayed
The murder trial of real estate scion Robert Durst will be delayed until next month because of concerns over coronavirus, California court officials said Sunday.
In a statement, Los Angeles County Superior Court said jurors in the case should return on April 6.
Durst, 76, was charged with one count of murder in the 2000 death of his close friend, Susan Berman.
Berman was found lying face down in her Los Angeles home with a gun shot wound to the back of her head. Durst, who was the subject of the HBO series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," has maintained his innocence.
As schools close across the U.S., parents try to figure out what’s nextMarch 15, 202002:26
5 deaths reported in New York City
The number of confirmed cases and deaths from coronavirus rose sharply in New York City in recent days, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.
Five people have died from the disease and more than 300 have tested positive for it, he said in a news conference.
On Friday, there had been no reported deaths in the city, he said, and the week began with several dozen confirmed cases. Those who died were between 53 and 82 and had preexisting conditions like emphysema, diabetes and heart disease, he said.