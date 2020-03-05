California has declared an emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, as tests continued Thursday on board a Princess cruise ship that has been linked to two cases of the virus in the state.
California's first death related to coronavirus was confirmed on Wednesday, while another fatality in Washington brought that state's death toll up to 10.
Congressional leaders, meanwhile, have agreed on an $8 billion emergency funding package to help fight the coronavirus that is headed to the House.
The virus is now spreading more rapidly outside China, where the epidemic started, with mainland China recording just 119 new confirmed cases while hundreds of cases were reported globally.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
U.K. announces first coronavirus death
An “older patient with underlying health conditions” became the first person to die from coronavirus in the U.K. on Thursday, Britain's Chief Medical Officer said.
Professor Chris Whitty said in a statement that it was thought that the patient contracted the virus in Britain. They were being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, a small town around 30 miles west of London, he added.
In a separate statement, the hospital said that the patient had "previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons," but had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” it added.
Cuomo: 22 confirmed cases in New York
Tennessee confirms first case of coronavirus
Tennessee's first confirmed case of coronavirus involves a 44-year-old man residing near Nashville who recently traveled out of state, state health department officials said Thursday.
The Williamson County man has a mild illness and has been isolating himself at home, they add. Officials said they are working to identify others who may have come into contact with him to "contain the spread of this disease in our communities."
A hotline has also been established for Tennessee residents seeking more information about COVID-19.
Amid growing coronavirus cases, another number increasing: recoveries
It only took a few days for the Wisconsin patient to get over the fever and a cough — and feel well enough to get out of bed and back to normal life: shop for groceries, hang out in a coffee shop, maybe see a new movie.
But that wasn't an option, because the patient wasn't getting over the common cold or even the flu. Instead, the individual had the new coronavirus, meaning it would be several weeks before the person — who remains unidentified for privacy — could leave the house or invite friends and family to visit.
Walmart restricts employee travel, cancels Dallas conference
Walmart is restricting employee domestic and international travel, allowing only "business-critical trips," the company announced Thursday, citing an abundance of caution related to the coronavirus.
The company also said it will cancel its annual Walmart U.S. Customer Conference, which was scheduled to be in Dallas next week, and will instead have "a virtual form" of the meeting.
Walmart said the new guidelines will remain in place at least until the end of April.
FCC bans 'non-critical' travel; closes buildings to anyone who visited infected countries recently
The Federal Communications Commission has closed its buildings to visitors, employees, and contractors who have recently traveled to China, Italy, Iran, or South Korea.
"Visitors who, during the most recent 14 days, have been in any country that is the subject of a COVID-19-related CDC Level 3 Travel Warning are not being allowed to enter FCC facilities, including its Washington, DC Headquarters," the agency said in a statement Thursday.
It is also suspending "until further notice non-critical FCC domestic and international travel" and "any FCC involvement in non-critical large gatherings."
U.K. confirms 115 new cases as bank sends staff home
The United Kingdom government confirmed Thursday there are 115 coronavirus cases in the country — an increase of 30 on Wednesday's figure. The Department of Health said 25 of those cases are in London, by far the country's biggest city.
There are no recorded deaths related to the new coronavirus in the U.K.
Meanwhile, international bank HSBC sent home more than 100 of its London staff Thursday after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europe's main financial hub.
Greece confirms 21 more cases, shuts schools and bans public meetings
Greece reported 21 cases Thursday — all linked to a 66-year-old person who recently traveled to Israel and Egypt on a pilgrimage, health authorities said.
The country's total now stands at 31 and a big rise is expected in the weeks ahead.
On Wednesday, Greece ordered the closure of schools and banned public gatherings in three districts in the west of the country as a precaution until Friday, following Italy, which is trying to combat the worst outbreak in Europe.
Coronavirus questions, answered: What if a household member gets sick?March 5, 202007:09
100 new cases in France, first death in Switzerland
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in France jumped by 92 to 377 on Thursday, while the number of deaths rose by two to six, according to the French Health Ministry.
The two people to die after contracting virus are a 73-year-old man and a 64-year-old man
France is currently in “stage 2” of the management of the spread, which is focused on limiting infection and secondary cases.
Separately, authorities in Switzerland confirmed the first death there from the coronavirus outbreak, a 74-year-old woman from Vaud, a mountainous district bordering France.