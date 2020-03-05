California has declared an emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, as tests continued Thursday on board a Princess cruise ship that has been linked to two cases of the virus in the state.
California's first death related to coronavirus was confirmed on Wednesday, while another fatality in Washington brought that state's death toll up to 10.
Congressional leaders, meanwhile, have agreed on an $8 billion emergency funding package to help fight the coronavirus that is headed to the House.
The virus is now spreading more rapidly outside China, where the epidemic started, with mainland China recording just 119 new confirmed cases while hundreds of cases were reported globally.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Londoners wear elaborate face masks
16 confirmed cases in Lebanon, Red Cross reports
There have been 16 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout Lebanon and another 47 suspected cases, the Lebanese Red Cross reported Thursday.
Thinking about using vodka as hand sanitizer? Tito's would like to have a word
The Twitter account for Tito's Vodka wants you to know: it is not recommended for sanitization purposes.
For almost a day, the account has been responding to tweets about using Tito's in an effort to kill the coronavirus.
Dow dives more than 1,000 points amid outbreak fears
The stock market took another hammering Thursday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by more than 1,000 points.
Investors were responding to new data that showed the number of cases of coronavirus has ticked upwards across the U.S., magnifying fears on Wall Street about the economic impact of the outbreak.
On Wednesday, the Dow posted its second-biggest points gain after sinking by 800 points on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve surprised markets with a historic emergency rate cut.
Traders remain spooked by the increase in coronavirus cases and the mounting disruption to businesses, as more companies restrict employee travel, test out emergency plans, and cancel industry events.
Cuomo: New York coronavirus cases rise to 22, will continue to go up
Cuomo: New York coronavirus cases rise to 22, will continue to go upMarch 5, 202001:35
WHO: 'Encouraging signs' from South Korea
From World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's opening statement at the WHO's Thursday briefing:
"In the past 24 hours, China reported 143 cases. Most cases continue to be reported from Hubei province, and 8 provinces have not reported any cases in the last 14 days. Outside China, 2055 cases were reported in 33 countries. Around 80 percent of those cases continue to come from just three countries.
We see encouraging signs from the Republic of Korea. The number of newly-reported cases appears to be declining, and the cases that are being reported are being identified primarily from known clusters.
Although a few countries are reporting large numbers of cases, 115 countries have not reported any cases. 21 countries have reported only one case. And 5 countries that had reported cases have not reported new cases in the past 14 days.
The experience of these countries and of China continues to demonstrate that this is not a one-way street."
NY attorney general cracks down on price gouging
New York Attorney General Letitia James issued guidance on Thursday for how people can avoid price gouging and scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We must beware of unscrupulous actors who attempt to take advantage of this fear and anxiety to scam or deceive consumers,” said James, noting, "It is imperative that New Yorkers remain calm, but stay vigilant."
James said her office is actively monitoring retailers and clamping down on entities claiming treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19.
The New York Attorney General announcement comes after the California Attorney General issued a price gouging alert following the state’s declaration of a public health emergency in response to the virus.
The law prohibits people and businesses from charging more than 10 percent of the price of an item before a state or local declaration of emergency. Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution and could face a fine of up to $10,000.
New cases in Nevada and Illinois
The state of Nevada has announced its first coronavirus case, a man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state.
That patient is now hospitalized in Nevada.
Thursday, Illinois health officials announced the fifth case in that state. The patient is a male in his 20s who flew from Italy to Chicago's O'Hare airport earlier this month.
U.K. announces first coronavirus death
An “older patient with underlying health conditions” became the first person to die from coronavirus in the U.K. on Thursday, Britain's Chief Medical Officer said.
Professor Chris Whitty said in a statement that it was thought that the patient contracted the virus in Britain. They were being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, a small town around 30 miles west of London, he added.
In a separate statement, the hospital said that the patient had "previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons," but had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” it added.