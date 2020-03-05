LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: California declares emergency, governments race to stop spread

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco
The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco on Feb. 11, 2020.Scott Strazzante / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

California has declared an emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, as tests continued Thursday on board a Princess cruise ship that has been linked to two cases of the virus in the state.

California's first death related to coronavirus was confirmed on Wednesday, while another fatality in Washington brought that state's death toll up to 10.

Congressional leaders, meanwhile, have agreed on an $8 billion emergency funding package to help fight the coronavirus that is headed to the House.

The virus is now spreading more rapidly outside China, where the epidemic started, with mainland China recording just 119 new confirmed cases while hundreds of cases were reported globally.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Live Blog

Dan De Luce

1h ago / 8:17 PM UTC

Study: China’s early intervention prevented an exponentially bigger outbreak

A new academic study found China’s early actions to contain the coronavirus were effective and that even a delay of one week could have resulted in an exponentially larger outbreak, more than 60 times the scale of the current epidemic.

“If they didn’t take any of those measures, they could be looking at 65 times the size of the outbreak that they actually saw,” one of the authors of the study, Andrew Tatem, a professor of spatial demography and epidemiology at the University of Southampton in Britain, told NBC News.

However, if China had launched diagnostic testing, isolation of infected patients and restrictions on travel and mass public gatherings days earlier, the scale of the outbreak would have been drastically reduced, according to the study from the WorldPopProject released this week. 

If the combination of measures were carried out “one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier in China, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent, 95 percent respectively, together with significantly reducing the number of affected areas,” according to the study, which was based on mobile phone data from Chinese search engine Baidu. Tatem said his colleagues hope to carry out similar studies elsewhere.

Erika Edwards

1h ago / 8:06 PM UTC

Los Angeles County reports 4 more cases

Four more people in Los Angeles County, California, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11.

The four were part of a group who had traveled to northern Italy, according to LA County public health officials.

They are now in isolation, and anyone who had close contact with those confirmed cases has been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

1h ago / 7:59 PM UTC

The scene in Bangkok

People line up to buy face masks and discounted goods, like cooking oil and eggs, during the launch of the government's mobile caravan in Bangkok on Thursday. Thailand has 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images

 

Tony Lee and Corky Siemaszko

2h ago / 7:27 PM UTC

Inside a coronavirus quarantine

Coronavirus patient explains what the illness feels like, conditions in quarantine

March 5, 202003:02

For a dozen days, Carl Goodman’s world was reduced to a 20-by-30-foot containment room and his only visitors came bearing coronavirus testing kits and bottles of Gatorade while dressed head to toe in Hazmat suits.

Goodman contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and while he's now in lower-level housing at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit in Omaha he remains quarantined.

And he has no idea when he’ll be allowed to go home.

Read more here.

Erika Edwards

2h ago / 7:23 PM UTC

31 new cases in Washington state

The number of people with the coronavirus in Washington state rose sharply Thursday, from 43 to 74.

King County, where Seattle is located, has 51 cases; Snohomish County has 18; and Grant County has one.

Ten people in the state have died from the illness; mare associated with a long-term care facility called Life Care Center in Kirkand.

Four of the patients in the state were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Ali Vitali and Rebecca Shabad

3h ago / 6:51 PM UTC

Pelosi ensures Capitol employees will have tech to work remotely in case of outbreak

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday at her weekly press conference that "God forbid" there is a need for people who work at the U.S. Capitol to do their jobs from home, they have the technology to do that.

Pelosi said it was discussed during a classified briefing a day earlier with only the top congressional leaders and officials, saying they just want to make sure everyone is "good enough in case we need to work from home." 

When asked about the Democratic presidential race, Pelosi said she noted last week that Democrats will madly "embrace" the eventual nominee, but joked that they will now have to "madly elbow bump" whoever wins the nomination.

3h ago / 6:45 PM UTC

Londoners wear elaborate face masks

Doha Madani

3h ago / 6:43 PM UTC

16 confirmed cases in Lebanon, Red Cross reports

There have been 16 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout Lebanon and another 47 suspected cases, the Lebanese Red Cross reported Thursday.

Jason Abbruzzese

3h ago / 6:36 PM UTC

Thinking about using vodka as hand sanitizer? Tito's would like to have a word

The Twitter account for Tito's Vodka wants you to know: it is not recommended for sanitization purposes.

For almost a day, the account has been responding to tweets about using Tito's in an effort to kill the coronavirus. 

Erik Ortiz

2h ago / 7:03 PM UTC

Dow dives more than 1,000 points amid outbreak fears

The stock market took another hammering Thursday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by more than 1,000 points.

Investors were responding to new data that showed the number of cases of coronavirus has ticked upwards across the U.S., magnifying fears on Wall Street about the economic impact of the outbreak.

On Wednesday, the Dow posted its second-biggest points gain after sinking by 800 points on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve surprised markets with a historic emergency rate cut.

Traders remain spooked by the increase in coronavirus cases and the mounting disruption to businesses, as more companies restrict employee travel, test out emergency plans, and cancel industry events.

3h ago / 6:21 PM UTC

Cuomo: New York coronavirus cases rise to 22, will continue to go up

Cuomo: New York coronavirus cases rise to 22, will continue to go up

March 5, 202001:35
NBC News