The coronavirus grew more deadly in the U.S., with the death toll climbing to 12 on Thursday. More than 225 cases have been confirmed across the country.
Congressional leaders have agreed on an $8 billion emergency funding package that is headed to the House.
Lawmakers across the country are cracking down on scam coronavirus claims and excessive pricing of consumer medical supplies.
But investors are reacting to fears that the spread of coronavirus will disrupt the global economy, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 950 points at the closing bell.
Live Blog
Cases in China slow as global infections approach 100,000
The number of people infected with the new coronavirus globally looked set to reach the 100,000 mark on Friday as the confirmed cases passed 98,000.
Cases continued rise in the United States, with the death toll at 12 as of Thursday evening.
China, however, has begun to see a slowdown, reporting 143 new cases Friday — about one-third what the country was seeing a week ago.
A month ago, China was reporting several thousand new cases a day, outnumbering infections elsewhere in the world about 120 to 1. While there are more than 80,000 cases on mainland China, the problem has started moving towards Europe — where Italy, Germany and France had the most new cases as of Friday.
Coronavirus shop pops up in nation's capital
WASHINGTON — As stores sell out of masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space in the nation's capital, saw an opportunity and jumped on it, opening a pop up shop for coronavirus prevention supplies.
Different models of face masks and hand sanitizer bottles in various sizes are displayed along a stack of information sheets from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patrom, 29, sells her masks for between $5 and $20, depending on the model. She also puts together prevention kits with masks, surgical gloves and sanitizer, which sell for $20 to $30.
Patrom says her goal isn’t to get rich. Rather, she sees the shop as a service to the community and says discounts are available to those in need and to senior citizens, who are most vulnerable to the virus.
So far, business has been slow. Patrom said she has only made three sales since opening early this week.
Second presumptive case in Nevada is linked to Grand Princess
Washoe County, Nevada, health officials reported the county’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 and said the man in his 50s is linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship.
The state’s first coronavirus case was reported in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, earlier Thursday. A health official said it is Las Vegas' first presumptive case but risk of contamination is considered low and the man reported recent travel to Washington state, where community spread of the virus is being reported, and Texas.
In the Washoe County case, the man is stable and is self-isolating at home, the county health district said.
The statement said he is "linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship outbreak." That is the ship that has been linked to at least three cases in California involving people who were aboard for a previous voyage in mid-February. The Grand Princess, returning to California from a subsequent trip to Hawaii, is being held off the coast of California as testing is done.
Rabbi who taught at New York university tests positive
A rabbi at Young Israel of New Rochelle, New York, who has been in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a congregant tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Yeshiva University announced early Friday.
Test results expected Friday from cruise ship off California
Samples from 45 people aboard a cruise ship delayed off California’s coast amid fears of the novel coronavirus were collected Thursday, and test results are expected Friday, Princess Cruises said in a statement Thursday night.
The Grand Princess has been linked to the coronavirus illness COVID-19 after at least three people on it during a previous voyage later tested positive in California. One of those people, an elderly adult with underlying conditions, died in Placer County week. The other two are in Sonoma County.
The Grand Princess has 3,533 people aboard — 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew or employees. All passengers have been instructed to stay in their staterooms while the tests are pending, the cruise company said.
The cruise ship is in the ocean off the California coast west of Monterey, the California National Guard said Thursday.
Semester at Sea to cut voyage short
The Semester at Sea study abroad program will end its spring semester early because of coronavirus fears, it said in a statement Thursday night.
About 550 students will go from Cape Town to the Canary Islands, and then to Amsterdam, where they will disembark April 12, the organization said. The MV World Odyssey had been scheduled to arrive there April 20. The students’ coursework was also accelerated, the statement said.
Semester at Sea is a semester-long, multi-country program for college students run by the Institute for Shipboard Education and sponsored by Colorado State University.
It is one of dozens of study abroad organizations that have made alterations to or canceled programs because of coronavirus.
Two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado
Health officials in Colorado say a second person has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19.
The woman is a resident of Colorado's Douglas County and was exposed during an international cruise, health officials said. She is isolated at home, has had limited public contact and is not connected to the first case.
Earlier Thursday, the state's governor announced the state’s first presumptive positive case. That involves an out-of-state visitor to Summit County, which is included in the total number of two. That patient, a man in his 30s, traveled to Italy in mid-February.
He came to Colorado by plane Feb. 29 and was asymptomatic, which officials said means the risk of transmission is low. He also skied at Keystone and Vail Mountain Resort on Monday before developing symptoms on Tuesday, officials said. He recovering in isolation in Jefferson County.
Houston reports first presumptive COVID-19 case
Houston's health department said Thursday that the first person within the city has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19.
Three confirmed or presumptive cases in unincorporated Harris County were previously announced Thursday. Houston is in Harris County.
The case in Houston involves a man between 60 and 70 years old with a history of international travel and who had been with a group that went to Egypt, the city health department said in a statement. The man has mild symptoms and is self-quarantined at home.
The case brings the total in the general area to five — there is also a presumptive positive case in nearby Fort Bend County. None are considered cases of community spread.
Pence says administration making 'steady progress' on testing
Harris County, Texas, reports third presumptive COVID-19 case
Health officials in Harris County, Texas, on Thursday night said a third person has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19.
Two other cases were announced earlier in the day. Harris County includes Houston, but all three cases are in the unincorporated parts of the county, health officials said.
The third patient is a man between 60 and 70 years old who is hospitalized and stable. Like the other two cases, the exposure is thought to have occurred abroad and is not believed to be "community spread."
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing will confirm the third case in Harris County. The previous two have been confirmed by the CDC. There has been another presumptive case, also involving travel abroad, in Fort Bend County, which is southwest of Harris County. That case announced Wednesday was first in Texas not involving evacuees.