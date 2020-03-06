LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: U.S. death toll climbs to 14

Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco
The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco on Feb. 11.Scott Strazzante / AP file

The coronavirus grew more deadly in the U.S., with the death toll climbing to 14 on Friday. More than 225 cases have been confirmed across the country.

Congressional leaders have agreed on an $8 billion emergency funding package that is headed to the House.

Lawmakers across the country are cracking down on scam coronavirus claims and excessive pricing of consumer medical supplies.

But investors are reacting to fears that the spread of coronavirus will disrupt the global economy, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 950 points at the closing bell.

Reuters

1h ago / 12:59 PM UTC

Twelve cases on Nile cruise ship showed no symptoms

Twelve new cases of coronavirus confirmed on a Nile cruise ship are all asymptomatic, the Egyptian health ministry and the WHO said in a joint statement on Friday. This brings the total number of cases in Egypt to 15 so far.

The infected people are all Egyptian workers on the ship, which is heading to the southern city of Luxor, the statement said.

NBC News

1h ago / 12:49 PM UTC
People wearing face masks in the window of a quarantined building housing the dormitory of the North-Western State Medical University named after I.I. Mechnikov in Saint Petersburg on Thursday.Olga Maltseva / AFP - Getty Images
2h ago / 12:30 PM UTC

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Social distancing not yet needed nationwide to fight coronavirus

March 6, 202004:56

Adam Edelman

2h ago / 12:27 PM UTC

Trump cancels visit to CDC in Atlanta

President Donald Trump will not travel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, as had originally planned to do, a White House official said, citing the fact that Trump "does not want to interfere" with the organization's work in combatting coronavirus.

"The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today. The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency," a White House official said Friday.

On Thursday night, Vice President Mike Pence had said that Trump would visit the CDC in Atlanta.

Reuters

2h ago / 12:21 PM UTC

Oil prices slide 4 percent as coronavirus spread continues

Red Cross medics check the temperature of participants of the 178th Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, Thursday.Alex Halada / AFP - Getty Images

Oil prices slid more than 4 percent on Friday after Reuters reported that Russia would not agree to steeper oil output cuts by OPEC  — The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — and its allies to support prices amid the epidemic.

Global stock markets also tumbled on Friday as disruptions to business from the spreading coronavirus epidemic worsened.

European shares opened sharply lower, with travel stocks dropping most significantly.

NBC News

2h ago / 12:08 PM UTC

U.S. death toll rises to 14 — all but one fatality in Washington State

The number of people killed by the coronavirus outbreak across the U.S. rose to 14 Friday morning.

In an interview with local TV station and NBC News affiliate KING, Jeff Toblin, the CEO of EvergreenHealth Medical Center confirmed that 11 people had died at the facility in King County, Washington State, providing more information on the death toll than was available previously.

Previously, a man in his 50s, died at Harborview Medical Center and a woman of unknown age died at home having not been hospitalized. Both deaths were confirmed by King County Public Health in a statement.

A 71-year-old man in California with underlying health conditions was confirmed dead on Thursday.

Isobel van Hagen and Reuters

3h ago / 11:36 AM UTC

Two Microsoft employees diagnosed in Washington state

Microsoft confirmed that two of its employees — one at Microsoft and another at its subsidiary, LinkedIn — have been diagnosed with the virus in Puget Sound, Washington state on Friday.

There have been 74 confirmed virus cases and 13 deaths in Washington State so far.

“We are working closely with local public health authorities to provide the necessary support for our colleagues and their co-workers,” the company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Microsoft asked all employees who are able to, to work from home due to an outbreak across Washington.

Other tech and social media giants have followed suit, as on Thursday, both Facebook and Google recommend their San Francisco based-employees work from home to contain the spread, according to Reuters.

Claudio Lavanga

3h ago / 10:50 AM UTC

First reported case in Vatican City

People walk in Saint Peter's Square, after the Italian government decree to close schools, cinemas, and urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each other at the Vatican on Thursday.Yara Nardi / Reuters

A patient being treated by medical services in the Vatican has tested positive for COVID-19, its Department of Health and Hygiene said Friday.

All medical services in the Vatican have been suspended. No information was released about the patient. 

Italy is the worst-hit European country and the death toll there reached 148 as of Thursday, but so far the virus has mostly hit the north of the country.

Pope Francis, who cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy, was said to be suffering from a cold that is "without symptoms related to other diseases."

Reuters

4h ago / 10:23 AM UTC

South Korea protests Japan's quarantine plan

Rescue workers, wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, observe a test event for sport climbing at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan on Friday.Stoyan Nenov / Reuters

South Korea has strongly protested Japan's decision to impose a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Korea, calling it "unreasonable, excessive and extremely regrettable."

Japan's government defended tighter travel restrictions on visitors, saying they were not too late to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday ordered a two-week quarantine for people arriving from South Korea while barring arrivals from highly affected areas starting on Saturday.

"The decision was the result of a comprehensive review of the information available about the situation in other countries and the effects of other measures," chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference in Japan on Friday. "I think the timing is appropriate."

Seoul's foreign ministry will summon the Japanese ambassador on Friday to lodge a complaint, after calling in a senior diplomat late on Thursday to request explanations, it said in a statement.

Twelve people have died from the virus in Japan as of Friday morning.

NBC News

4h ago / 10:18 AM UTC
Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test-kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California on Thursday.California National Guard / Reuters

Isobel van Hagen and Salina Lee

3h ago / 10:45 AM UTC

Cases in China slow as global infections approach 100,000

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus globally looked set to reach the 100,000 mark on Friday as the confirmed cases passed 98,000.

Cases continued rise in the United States, with the death toll at 12 as of Thursday evening.

China, however, has begun to see a slowdown, reporting 143 new cases Friday — about one-third what the country was seeing a week ago.

A month ago, China was reporting several thousand new cases a day, outnumbering infections elsewhere in the world about 120 to 1. While there are more than 80,000 cases on mainland China, the problem has started moving towards Europe — where Italy, Germany and France had the most new cases as of Friday.

NBC News