The coronavirus grew more deadly in the U.S., with the death toll climbing to 14 on Friday. More than 225 cases have been confirmed across the country.
Congressional leaders have agreed on an $8 billion emergency funding package that is headed to the House.
Lawmakers across the country are cracking down on scam coronavirus claims and excessive pricing of consumer medical supplies.
But investors are reacting to fears that the spread of coronavirus will disrupt the global economy, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 950 points at the closing bell.
Live Blog
In China, coronavirus rumors — and misinformation — swirl unchecked
The new coronavirus has presented perhaps the biggest challenge to the Chinese government in a generation, posing a test not seen before by its strongman president, Xi Jinping.
Now it appears Chinese officials are trying to change the narrative.
The exact origin of the virus — which has sickened close to 100,000 people worldwide and killed close to 3,500 as of Friday — has not been confirmed. But it is believed to have been transferred to humans at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pathogen first broke out.
In recent weeks, however, Chinese officials have appeared eager to float the idea that the virus did not necessarily start in their country at all.
"No conclusion has been reached yet on the origin of the virus," Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, told a briefing Thursday.
NYPD investigating Asian subway rider being sprayed with Febreze
A passenger refused to sit next to an Asian man on New York's subway on Wednesday and sprayed him with a bottle of Febreze, the NYPD said.
Officers received a call about an emotionally disturbed person on an N train on Wednesday around 9 a.m., NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison said in a press conference on Thursday.
In a video of the incident tweeted by New York’s Metro Transit Authority, a man is seen shouting loudly at an Asian passenger to move away and not stand next to him. The man then reaches for an aerosol, which police identified as Febreze, and sprays the victim for over fifteen seconds.
New York's MTA said the harassment was coronavirus-related, tweeting that good hygiene could stop the spread of the virus, but racism would not.
Officers from NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force were reviewing the video as part of the investigation, said Chief Harrison.
Collision, one of the biggest conferences in tech, calls off in-person event
Collision, a large annual technology conference, said Friday it will cancel the in-person event, which was scheduled from June 22-25 in Toronto.
Instead of bringing 33,000 people to the city for the conference, Paddy Cosgrave, CEO of Web Summit, the company that puts on Collision, said he hopes everyone will join an online “Collision From Home” experience.
“Crises like Covid-19 demand responsibility and creativity. We want to do our part, and we hope others will too,” Cosgrave said. Ticket holders will be able to attend “Collision From Home” and will also be able to use their ticket at Collision 2021. Refunds are also available up to 30 days after attending the online conference.
Twelve cases on Nile cruise ship showed no symptoms
Twelve new cases of coronavirus confirmed on a Nile cruise ship are all asymptomatic, the Egyptian health ministry and the WHO said in a joint statement on Friday. This brings the total number of cases in Egypt to 15 so far.
The infected people are all Egyptian workers on the ship, which is heading to the southern city of Luxor, the statement said.
Trump cancels visit to CDC in Atlanta
President Donald Trump will not travel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, as had originally planned to do, a White House official said, citing the fact that Trump "does not want to interfere" with the organization's work in combatting coronavirus.
"The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today. The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency," a White House official said Friday.
On Thursday night, Vice President Mike Pence had said that Trump would visit the CDC in Atlanta.
Oil prices slide 4 percent as coronavirus spread continues
Oil prices slid more than 4 percent on Friday after Reuters reported that Russia would not agree to steeper oil output cuts by OPEC — The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — and its allies to support prices amid the epidemic.
Global stock markets also tumbled on Friday as disruptions to business from the spreading coronavirus epidemic worsened.
European shares opened sharply lower, with travel stocks dropping most significantly.
U.S. death toll rises to 14 — all but one fatality in Washington State
The number of people killed by the coronavirus outbreak across the U.S. rose to 14 Friday morning.
In an interview with local TV station and NBC News affiliate KING, Jeff Toblin, the CEO of EvergreenHealth Medical Center confirmed that 11 people had died at the facility in King County, Washington State, providing more information on the death toll than was available previously.
Previously, a man in his 50s, died at Harborview Medical Center and a woman of unknown age died at home having not been hospitalized. Both deaths were confirmed by King County Public Health in a statement.
A 71-year-old man in California with underlying health conditions was confirmed dead on Thursday.
Two Microsoft employees diagnosed in Washington state
Microsoft confirmed that two of its employees — one at Microsoft and another at its subsidiary, LinkedIn — have been diagnosed with the virus in Puget Sound, Washington state on Friday.
There have been 74 confirmed virus cases and 13 deaths in Washington State so far.
“We are working closely with local public health authorities to provide the necessary support for our colleagues and their co-workers,” the company said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Microsoft asked all employees who are able to, to work from home due to an outbreak across Washington.
Other tech and social media giants have followed suit, as on Thursday, both Facebook and Google recommend their San Francisco based-employees work from home to contain the spread, according to Reuters.
First reported case in Vatican City
A patient being treated by medical services in the Vatican has tested positive for COVID-19, its Department of Health and Hygiene said Friday.
All medical services in the Vatican have been suspended. No information was released about the patient.
Italy is the worst-hit European country and the death toll there reached 148 as of Thursday, but so far the virus has mostly hit the north of the country.
Pope Francis, who cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy, was said to be suffering from a cold that is "without symptoms related to other diseases."